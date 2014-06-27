Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU leaders to back Juncker, leaving Britain isolated

BRUSSELS - David Cameron set out a last-ditch case against the nomination of Jean-Claude Juncker for European Commission president on Friday, trying to enforce a point of principle that raises the risk of Britain leaving the European Union. (EU-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 5, TV/PIX), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 1,200 words)

+ See also:

- (EU-SUMMIT/JUNCKER (NEWSMAKER, PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Paul Taylor, 800 words)

Ukraine signs accord with EU, Russia threatens retaliation

BRUSSELS - Ukraine signs an historic free-trade agreement with the European Union that has been at the heart of months of violence and upheaval in the country, drawing an immediate threat of "grave consequences" from Russia. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Adrian Croft and Robin Emmott, 600 words)

EU leaders to link slower fiscal consolidation to reforms

BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will say that growth-boosting structural reforms should be rewarded with more time to improve public finances under existing EU rules in response to pressure from Italy to shift emphasis from austerity to growth (EU-SUMMIT/ECONOMY, expect by 1300 GMT/7 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 780 words)

Robust UK growth supported by boom in business investment

LONDON - Britain's robust first quarter economic growth was supported by the fastest expansion in business investment in two years, offering a sign that the recovery is becoming more sustainable. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 400 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-CONSUMERS/GFK, moved, by Andy Bruce, 380 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

European shares head for first weekly drop since April

LONDON - Concerns about Iraq and Ukraine and subdued economic data leave European shares facing their first week of losses since early April and nudge gold towards a two-month high. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6) expect by 1300 GMT/7 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

Staying active in flat European stock markets

LONDON - The hunt for returns in trendless stock markets is pushing asset allocators back towards actively managed equity funds offering relief to an industry that has borne the brunt of the surge in popularity of low-cost exchange traded funds. (INVESTMENT-FUNDS/ACTIVE, moved, by Vikram Subhedar and Atul Prakash, 600 words)

Regulators shine light on "dark pools"

LONDON - Regulators are moving to shine a light on "dark pools", opaque and quasi-anonymous trading venues that are coming under increased scrutiny as investors fear they are being gamed by big banks and high-speed traders. (DARK-POOLS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Lionel Laurent, 600 words)

ECONOMY

Bulgarian central bank says banking system under attack

SOFIA - Bulgaria's central bank warns of a systematic attempt to destabilise the country through attacks on the banking system and vows to use everything at its disposal to protect citizens' savings. (BULGARIA-BANKS/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moving shortly, by Tsvetelia Tsolova and Angel Krasimirov, 00 words)

Japanese household spending tumbles, outlook brightening

TOKYO - Japan's household spending falls far more than expected in May as an increase in the sales tax hike continues to take a toll on consumption, suggesting that the economy will contract more than expected in the second quarter. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ UPDATE 3, moving shortly, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 800 words)

Reuters quarterly money market rates and bond yields poll

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed over 50 fixed income strategists on the outlook for sovereign bond yields in the U.S., Britain, euro zone, Japan, Canada and Australia. (MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Rahul Karunakar and Ashrith Doddi, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Airbus poised to revamp A330 with Rolls-Royce

PARIS - Airbus is set to upgrade its A330 with engines provided exclusively by Rolls-Royce, setting the stage for a bitter new phase in a battle for wide-body jet orders with Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, people familiar with the matter say.(AIRBUS-A330/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tim Hepher, 680 words)

Rosneft signs long-term supply deal with BP

KHABAROVSK, Russia - Rosneft signs its second major agreement with BP since sanctions were imposed on the Russian oil company's chief executive, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, over the Ukraine crisis. (RUSSIA-ROSNEFT/BP (UPDATE 2, PIX/TV), moved, by Olesya Astrakhova, 600 words)

Adidas, Nike in battle to generate World Cup buzz

RIO DE JANEIRO/BERLIN - Adidas might be attracting the wrong kind of online attention at the World Cup due to its sponsorship of Uruguay's Luis Suarez, but the German sportswear firm says it is getting plenty of play on social media for the right reasons too (SOCCER-WORLD/BRANDS, picture, moved, by Stephen Eisenhammer and Emma Thomasson, 1,000 words)

Eurotunnel given six months to stop Channel ferry service

LONDON/PARIS - Britain's competition regulator has told Groupe Eurotunnel, the operator of the undersea rail link between Britain and France, it will have to stop operating its separate cross-channel ferry service in the next six months and find a buyer for the ships, confirming a decision it made in May. (COMPETITION-EUROTUNNEL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young and Dominique Vidalon, 380 words)

China's Shanxi Coal sues firm at centre of Qingdao scandal

SHANGHAI/BEIJING - China's Shanxi Coal International Energy Group says it is suing the company at the centre of the alleged metals financing fraud at Qingdao port and its parent for over $177 million in missed payments the two had guaranteed, a move that suggests the scandal is starting to affect other sectors in China. (CHINA-QINGDAO/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Fayen Wong and Chen Aizhu, 580 words)

Air bag accident, lawsuit led to GM Cruze recall

DETROIT/NEW YORK - An accident that left a Georgia woman blind in one eye and a subsequent lawsuit led to General Motors Co's recall of about 33,000 Chevrolet Cruze sedans in North America for potentially defective air bags made by Takata Corp (TAKATA-GM/LAWSUIT (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ben Klayman and Jessica Dye, 760 words)

Cruise lines spend big to lure Chinese travellers

SHANGHAI - Looking to convince Chinese tourists that a ship can be a holiday destination and not just a way to get there, the world's leading cruise lines are spending billions of dollars on flashy new vessels and quirky on-board services. (CHINA-CRUISES/ (PIX), moved, by Adam Jourdan, 750 words)