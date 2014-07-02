Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
U.S. private sector adds 281,000 jobs in June - ADP
NEW YORK - U.S. companies hired 281,000 workers in June,
marking the biggest monthly increase since November 2012 and
well above market expectations, a report by a payrolls processor
shows. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP, moved, 100 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/MORTGAGES, moved, 135 words
UK housing market strengthens, defying cooling measures
LONDON - Britain's house prices are rising at their fastest
rate in nine years and London prices show their biggest jump in
a generation, data shows, as measures to curb mortgage lending
have yet to show an impact. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/NATIONWIDE (UPDATE
1), moved, by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 800
words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-CONSTRUCTION/, moved, 300 words
Global stocks near fresh highs
LONDON - Global shares advance toward fresh highs after
European markets track gains in Asia, with investors focused on
strong U.S. employment figures. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP),
moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent, 680 words)
Cameron enlists ex-Goldman economist in superbug fight
LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron calls for global
action to tackle the threat of drug-resistant superbugs and says
Britain plans to take a leading role in finding ways to spur the
development of new antibiotics. (HEALTH-ANTIBIOTICS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Ben Hirschler, 725 words)
- See also:
- ROCHE-SERAGON/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Katharina Bart, 520
words
- FRANCE-ROCHE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 340 words
INVESTMENT
Euro, sterling expected to hold firm over coming months
BANGALORE - The euro will hold its strength for at least a
few more months, but a U.S. dollar rally, which analysts and
investors have been waiting on for many months, will begin later
this year, a Reuters poll finds.(MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by
Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/CANADA, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by
Leah Schnurr, 600 words
Investors pare risky bond holdings, brace for sell-off
NEW YORK - Some of the biggest global investors have started
to pull back from riskier fixed-income assets even as the U.S.
Federal Reserve keeps on a green light for risk. (USA-BONDS/RISK
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, 980 words)
Banks jockey for $100 mln Samsung restructuring bonanza
HONG KONG/SEOUL - Investment bankers are jostling to win
plum roles from the founding Lee family of Samsung Group, South
Korea's top fee-payer, as it prepares to hand the baton to the
next generation in a restructuring that could land more than
$100 million in advisory fees alone. (SAMSUNG-GROUP-BANKS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Lawrence White and Joyce Lee, 900 words)
State fund plans to take Malaysia Airlines private
KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional
Bhd plans to take Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) private as
the first step in a major restructuring of the loss-making
airline following the disappearance of its Flight MH370, two
people with direct knowledge of the matter tell Reuters.
(MALAYSIA-AIRLINES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Yantoultra Ngui, 900
words)
COMPANIES
Shares in Dutch insurer NN Group rise on market debut
AMSTERDAM - Shares in NN Group, the insurance arm of Dutch
financial services company ING Group, rise as much as 7 percent
on their stock market debut, in the largest listing in
continental Europe for three years. (NETHERLANDS-NN GROUP/IPO
(UPDATE 4), moved, by Anthony Deutsch, 740 words)
+ See also:
- FINECOBANK-STOCKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Jucca and
Oleg Vukmanovic, 350 words
EU approves Telefonica's takeover of KPN German unit
BRUSSELS - Spain's Telefonica wins EU antitrust clearance
for its 8.6-billion-euro ($12 billion) takeover of KPN's German
mobile arm E-Plus, giving it a stronger position in Europe's
largest phone market. (TELEFONICA-KPN/EU (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Robert-Jan Bartunek, 535 words)
Orange drops out of French telecoms merger talks
PARIS - Orange has ditched plans to take part in any tie-ups
in the French telecoms market, the former monopoly says, causing
share prices across the sector to drop on the prospect of the
cut-throat competition continuing.
(FRANCE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS/ORANGE (UPDATE 2), moved, 440 words)
UK regulator investigates Facebook over emotions study
LONDON - The British data watchdog is investigating whether
Facebook Inc violated data-protection laws when it allowed
researchers to conduct a psychological experiment on its users.
(FACEBOOK-INVESTIGATION/UK (UPDATE 2), moved, 340 words)
Islamic banking rebrands in attempt to go mainstream
Islamic banking is based on core principles of the religion.
So it is striking that some banks are removing the word "Islam"
from their names - a sign of both the potential of Islamic
finance to grow, and the obstacles to it becoming mainstream.
(ISLAM-FINANCING/NAMECHANGE (PICTURE), moved, by Bernardo
Vizcaino, 1,100 words)
Intelligent cars draw investors to tech stocks
PARIS - Technology and telecoms firms could be the big
winners in a connected car market that may be worth $50 billion
over the next decade, luring investors away from traditional
automakers. (TECH-AUTOS/STOCKS, moved, by Blaise Robinson, 980
words)
VW takes Passat upscale to escape mid-market malaise
BERLIN - Volkswagen is steering the Passat upscale, aiming
to lift its No.2 selling model clear of a struggling market for
mid-priced cars without alienating its core family customers.
(VOLKSWAGEN-PASSAT/ (PICTURE), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 930
words)
South Africa's NUMSA union says to resume wage talks
JOHANNESBURG - The head of South Africa's striking NUMSA
union says wage talks with an employers group will resume on
Thursday night after more than 200,000 workers in the
engineering and metals industry downed tools on Tuesday.
(SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moving shortly, by Zandi
Shabalala, 650 words)