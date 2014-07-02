Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. private sector adds 281,000 jobs in June - ADP

NEW YORK - U.S. companies hired 281,000 workers in June, marking the biggest monthly increase since November 2012 and well above market expectations, a report by a payrolls processor shows. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP, moved, 100 words)

UK housing market strengthens, defying cooling measures

LONDON - Britain's house prices are rising at their fastest rate in nine years and London prices show their biggest jump in a generation, data shows, as measures to curb mortgage lending have yet to show an impact. (BRITAIN-HOUSING/NATIONWIDE (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and Ana Nicolaci da Costa, 800 words)

Global stocks near fresh highs

LONDON - Global shares advance toward fresh highs after European markets track gains in Asia, with investors focused on strong U.S. employment figures. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP), moving shortly, by Lionel Laurent, 680 words)

Cameron enlists ex-Goldman economist in superbug fight

LONDON - Prime Minister David Cameron calls for global action to tackle the threat of drug-resistant superbugs and says Britain plans to take a leading role in finding ways to spur the development of new antibiotics. (HEALTH-ANTIBIOTICS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 725 words)

INVESTMENT

Euro, sterling expected to hold firm over coming months

BANGALORE - The euro will hold its strength for at least a few more months, but a U.S. dollar rally, which analysts and investors have been waiting on for many months, will begin later this year, a Reuters poll finds.(MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)

Investors pare risky bond holdings, brace for sell-off

NEW YORK - Some of the biggest global investors have started to pull back from riskier fixed-income assets even as the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps on a green light for risk. (USA-BONDS/RISK (ANALYSIS), moved, by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, 980 words)

Banks jockey for $100 mln Samsung restructuring bonanza

HONG KONG/SEOUL - Investment bankers are jostling to win plum roles from the founding Lee family of Samsung Group, South Korea's top fee-payer, as it prepares to hand the baton to the next generation in a restructuring that could land more than $100 million in advisory fees alone. (SAMSUNG-GROUP-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lawrence White and Joyce Lee, 900 words)

State fund plans to take Malaysia Airlines private

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian state investor Khazanah Nasional Bhd plans to take Malaysian Airline System Bhd (MAS) private as the first step in a major restructuring of the loss-making airline following the disappearance of its Flight MH370, two people with direct knowledge of the matter tell Reuters. (MALAYSIA-AIRLINES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Yantoultra Ngui, 900 words)

COMPANIES

Shares in Dutch insurer NN Group rise on market debut

AMSTERDAM - Shares in NN Group, the insurance arm of Dutch financial services company ING Group, rise as much as 7 percent on their stock market debut, in the largest listing in continental Europe for three years. (NETHERLANDS-NN GROUP/IPO (UPDATE 4), moved, by Anthony Deutsch, 740 words)

EU approves Telefonica's takeover of KPN German unit

BRUSSELS - Spain's Telefonica wins EU antitrust clearance for its 8.6-billion-euro ($12 billion) takeover of KPN's German mobile arm E-Plus, giving it a stronger position in Europe's largest phone market. (TELEFONICA-KPN/EU (UPDATE 2), moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 535 words)

Orange drops out of French telecoms merger talks

PARIS - Orange has ditched plans to take part in any tie-ups in the French telecoms market, the former monopoly says, causing share prices across the sector to drop on the prospect of the cut-throat competition continuing. (FRANCE-TELECOMMUNICATIONS/ORANGE (UPDATE 2), moved, 440 words)

UK regulator investigates Facebook over emotions study

LONDON - The British data watchdog is investigating whether Facebook Inc violated data-protection laws when it allowed researchers to conduct a psychological experiment on its users. (FACEBOOK-INVESTIGATION/UK (UPDATE 2), moved, 340 words)

Islamic banking rebrands in attempt to go mainstream

Islamic banking is based on core principles of the religion. So it is striking that some banks are removing the word "Islam" from their names - a sign of both the potential of Islamic finance to grow, and the obstacles to it becoming mainstream. (ISLAM-FINANCING/NAMECHANGE (PICTURE), moved, by Bernardo Vizcaino, 1,100 words)

Intelligent cars draw investors to tech stocks

PARIS - Technology and telecoms firms could be the big winners in a connected car market that may be worth $50 billion over the next decade, luring investors away from traditional automakers. (TECH-AUTOS/STOCKS, moved, by Blaise Robinson, 980 words)

VW takes Passat upscale to escape mid-market malaise

BERLIN - Volkswagen is steering the Passat upscale, aiming to lift its No.2 selling model clear of a struggling market for mid-priced cars without alienating its core family customers. (VOLKSWAGEN-PASSAT/ (PICTURE), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 930 words)

South Africa's NUMSA union says to resume wage talks

JOHANNESBURG - The head of South Africa's striking NUMSA union says wage talks with an employers group will resume on Thursday night after more than 200,000 workers in the engineering and metals industry downed tools on Tuesday. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moving shortly, by Zandi Shabalala, 650 words)