TOP STORIES
Citigroup may pay $7 bln to resolve U.S. mortgage probes
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - Citigroup Inc is close to paying about
$7 billion to resolve a U.S. probe into whether it defrauded
investors on billions of dollars worth of mortgage securities in
the run-up to the financial crisis, a source familiar with the
matter says. (CITIGROUP-INVESTIGATION/, moved, by Karen Freifeld
and Aruna Viswanatha, 350 words)
Growth fears hit stocks, investors eye Fed and Draghi
LONDON - World stocks fall as a decline in Chinese inflation
and weaker European industrial data combined to suggest global
growth may be slowing, eclipsing a positive start to the U.S.
earnings season. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 700
words)
AbbVie forced to retract comments in Shire takeover fight
LONDON - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie has been forced to retract
comments by its chief executive about shareholder support for
its bid for Shire after being caught out by British takeover
rules. (SHIRE-ABBVIE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 485
words)
More US sanctions only curb, not kill, Russia's oil dream
MOSCOW - Launch of world's biggest oil drilling platform in
Okhotsk Sea marks a step towards boosting output but also
exposes Russian dependence on foreign technology - something
Washington will target in new sanctions if Moscow fails to ease
tensions in Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/OIL-SANCTIONS, moved, by
Katya Golubkova, 1,000 words)
MARKETS
U.S. stock valuation metrics make strategists nervous
NEW YORK - The S&P 500 is closing in on the vaunted 2,000
mark, but a growing number of strategists, looking at common
measures of valuation, are wondering if the milestone is
justified. (USA-STOCKS/VALUATION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Chuck
Mikolajczak, 850 words)
Slow recovery leaves clouds over Q2 profits in Europe
LONDON - The earnings outlook for European firms is on the
mend, though a spate of profit warnings and some weak economic
indicators mean the second-quarter reporting season is unlikely
to give investors a decisive steer. (EUROPE-MARKETS/RESULTS,
moved, by Atul Prakash, 650 words)
Grim news for dark pools offers some relief to exchanges
LONDON - The worsening regulatory outlook for opaque,
quasi-anonymous trading venues known as "dark pools" is set to
bring some relief to the embattled national exchanges that have
spent the past decade trying to fight them.
(DARK-POOLS/EXCHANGES, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Lionel
Laurent and Clare Hutchison, 700 words)
Greece to open order books for three-year bond - sources
ATHENS - Greece is expected to officially announce a new
three-year euro bond, according to sources with knowledge of the
matter, marking its return to the financial markets with a
second sale in three months (GREECE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by
1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lefteris Papadimas and Alex Chambers, 500
words)
ECONOMY
ECB looks to banks to deliver QE on its behalf
FRANKFURT/PARIS - The European Central Bank is hoping a new
round of long-term loans will be used by banks to drive down
borrowing costs - a substitute for an asset-purchase scheme of
its own which would avert a potentially damaging internal split
(ECB-STRATEGY/, moved, by Paul Carrel and Ingrid Melander, 1,400
words)
UK launches competition review into institutional banking
LONDON - Britain's financial watchdog is launching a broad
"exploratory" review of competition in wholesale financial
markets to check if they operate effectively to aid the economy
and give their institutional, corporate and government customers
a good deal. (BRITAIN-MARKETS/REGULATOR (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Huw Jones, 555 words)
China consumer inflation cools, more stimulus expected
BEIJING - China's consumer inflation cooled slightly more
than expected in June, pointing to lingering weakness in the
economy which could prompt Beijing to launch further stimulus
measures to shore up growth. (CHINA-ECONOMY/CPI (UPDATE 2),
moved, 765 words)
UK retailers report record biggest price drop since 2006
LONDON - British retailers saw the biggest annual decline in
prices since at least 2006 in June, with cheaper furniture,
electricals and clothes as well as a supermarket price war all
contributing, an industry group says. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/BRC,
moved, 250 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-HOUSEPRICES/HALIFAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy
Bruce, 370 words
Shale boom sees US set to pass Russia, Saudi Arabia
NEW YORK - Four years into the shale revolution, the U.S. is
on track to pass Russia and Saudi Arabia as the world's largest
producer of crude oil, most analysts agree. (USA OIL/SHALE
FORECASTS (ANALYSIS, PICTURE), moved, by Catherine Ngai, 1,200
words)
Vatican makes major changes to its financial structure
VATICAN CITY - The Vatican announces major changes to its
economic structures, appointing a new head of its troubled bank
and increasing scrutiny on an another key Vatican department
that has been involved in financial scandals in the past.
(VATICAN-FINANCIAL/ (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Philip Pullella,
500 words)
BRICS to launch New Development Bank next week - Russia
MOSCOW - Leaders of the BRICS nations will launch their
long-awaited development bank at a summit next week and decide
whether the headquarters should be in Shanghai or New Delhi,
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov says.
(RUSSIA-BRICS/BANKS, moved, by Lidia Kelly, 660 words)
COMPANIES
Emirates finalises $56 bln order for 150 Boeing 777X planes
Dubai airline Emirates finalised a $56 billion order to buy
150 Boeing 777X jets, firming up a commitment made last year,
just weeks after scrapping an order with rival planemaker
Airbus. (BOEING-ORDERS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 415 words)
Lufthansa eyes no-frills long haul in new CEO's revamp
SEEHEIM, Germany - Deutsche Lufthansa may launch low-cost
long haul flights under a new brand as part of a plan to battle
competition from Middle East carriers and low cost airlines, its
new chief executive says. (AIRLINES-LUFTHANSA/STRATEGY (UPDATE
1), moved, by Victoria Bryan, 510 words)
Banco Espirito Santo shares slide on debt reports
LISBON - A near-10 percent fall in the shares of Banco
Espirito Santo (BES) accompanied a spike in Portuguese bond
yields, with reports of a proposed debt-restructuring increasing
concern over the country's financial sector. (ESPIRITOSANTO/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Axel Bugge and Andrei Khalip, 525 words)
Advocates for blind, deaf want more from Apple
SAN FRANCISCO - Advocates for the blind are debating whether
to use a carrot or a stick to persuade one of their oldest
allies, Apple Inc, to close an emerging digital divide in mobile
technology. (APPLE-MOBILEPHONE/ACCESSIBILITY (FEATURE, PICTURE),
moved, by Christina Farr, 1,110 words)
+ See also:
- APPLE-CHINA/, moved, 210 words