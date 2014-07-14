Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Citi to pay $7 bln to settle securities investigation
Citigroup Inc says it agrees to pay $7 billion to settle a
U.S. government investigation into mortgage-backed securities
the bank sold in the run-up to the 2008 financial crisis.
(CITIGROUP-SETTLEMENT/DOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Anil D'Silva,
390 words)
Shire ready to bow to AbbVie's increased $53 bln offer
LONDON - London-listed drugmaker Shire succumbs to an
increased 31 billion pounds ($53 billion) takeover offer from
Abbvie Inc, signalling the conclusion to a long-running
courtship largely motivated by tax. (SHIRE-ABBVIE/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Kate Holton, 745 words)
Troubled Epirito Santo family loosens grip on Portugal's BES
LISBON - Portugal's financially troubled Espirito Santo
family loosened its grip on the country's largest listed bank,
announcing a stake sale and hastening management change after
prompting from the central bank, which is trying to calm
investors. (PORTUGAL-BES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andrei Khalip,
815 words)
+ See also:
- PORTUGAL-BES/PORTUGALTELECOM, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET,
by Leila Aboud and Sergio Goncalves, 1,000 words)
- PORTUGAL-BES/TIMELINE, moved, 1,185 words
Airbus revamps A330 jet in long-haul battle with Boeing
FARNBOROUGH, England - Airbus announces a revamp of its
twin-aisle A330 passenger jet, offering a cheaper alternative to
Boeing's hi-tech 787 Dreamliner as the planemakers vie for up to
$250 billion of orders at the core of their market with
cost-conscious airlines. (AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/ (WRAPUP 2), moving
shortly, by Sarah Young and Jack Stubbs, 885 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Stocks recover poise, Citi settles fines
LONDON - Stock markets rise as investors put aside concerns
about euro zone banks and look forward to corporate earnings and
a raft of global economic events, including testimony from the
head of the U.S. Federal Reserve. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Patrick Graham, 720 words)
As some high-risk assets take a hit, investors fear worse
World financial markets became reacquainted with fear last
week, and even if it was short-lived, the ructions in some
riskier assets looked to some like a precursor to a much rougher
ride down the road. (USA-MARKETS/RISKS (ANALYSIS), moved, by
David Gaffen and Jennifer Ablan, 1,300 words)
Japan investors bulk up on French bonds
TOKYO - Japanese investors have been buying most of France's
government debt recently in a record surge spurred by
expectations that Europe faces the kind of deflation and growth
that Japan suffered for decades. (JAPAN-DEBT/FRANCE, moved, by
Hideyuki Sano, 800 words)
SPECIAL REPORT & INSIGHTS
How Italy became a submerging economy
IVREA, Italy - The story of a one-time Italian tech giant
offers a window into an economic reversal that has few parallels
in the developed world. (ITALY-ECONOMY/SUBMERGING (SPECIAL
REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Gavin Jones and James
Mackenzie, 2,500 words)
Renzi struggling to rein in Italy's big-spending state
ROME - Carlo Cottarelli left a high-level job at the
International Monetary Fund last year to help the Italian
government cut high public spending. Nine months on, the craggy
59-year-old economist and newly minted "spending commissioner"
has made little headway. (ITALY-GOVERNMENT/SPENDING (INSIGHT),
moved, by Gavin Jones and Giuseppe Fonte, 1,395 words)
After decades of disappointment, Berlin's economy looks up
BERLIN - It has taken a quarter of a century longer than
hoped but Berlin is now glimpsing the prosperity that was
supposed to land in its lap after the Wall came down in 1989 and
it was restored as the jubilant capital of Germany.
(GERMANY-BERLIN/ECONOMY (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Stephen
Brown, 1,300 words)
ECONOMY
Euro zone industry stumbles in May, recovery still frail
BRUSSELS - Euro zone industrial production dropped sharply
in May with only the energy sector thriving, another sign that
the bloc's economic recovery remains fragile.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INDUSTRIALOUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin
Santa, 535 words)
Bruised and grumbling, foreign banks bend to U.S. rules
LONDON/HONG KONG - Financiers may grumble that the United
States is acting like an imperial power in punishing foreign
banks for dealings far beyond U.S. territory, but in the end
they are more likely to bow to Washington than kick against its
dollar muscle. (BANKS/SANCTIONS, moved, by Steve Slater and
Michelle Price, 1,270 words)
COMPANIES
Mylan to buy some Abbott drug assets in $5.3 bln deal
Generic drugmaker Mylan Inc says it will buy Abbott
Laboratories' specialty and branded generics business in
developed markets outside the United States in an all-stock
transaction valued at about $5.3 billion. (MYLAN-ABBOTT/ (UPDATE
1), moved, 265 words)
Generali sells BSI to BTG Pactual for $1.7 bln
MILAN - Generali has agreed to sell Swiss private bank BSI
to Brazil's BTG Pactual for 1.5 billion Swiss francs ($1.7
billion) in cash and stock, offloading an unprofitable non-core
unit and boosting its financial strength. (GENERALI-BTGPACTUAL/
(UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Lisa Jucca, 740 words)
YouTube weighs funding to boost premium content - sources
LOS ANGELES - YouTube has embarked on a new round of
discussions with Hollywood and independent producers to fund
premium content, two sources with knowledge of the talks told
Reuters, a move that could bolster a three-year-old
multi-million dollar effort that has had mixed success so far.
(YOUTUBE-CONTENT/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ronald Grover and Lisa
Richwine, 450 words)
Chocolate maker Lindt agrees deal for US's Russell Stover
ZURICH - Swiss chocolate maker Chocoladefabriken Lindt &
Spruengli says it has agreed to acquire family-owned U.S. candy
business Russell Stover, giving it a bigger presence in the
world's largest chocolate market. (RUSSELL STOVER-LINDT &
SPRUENGL/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Caroline Copley, 545
words)
China charges GSK-linked couple over illegal information
SHANGHAI - Prosecutors in China have filed charges against
British investigator Peter Humphrey and his American wife, the
official Xinhua news agency says, after the couple were detained
last year following work they did for British drugmaker
GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (CHINA-GSK/INVESTIGATORS (UPDATE 3), moving
shortly, by Adam Jourdan, 500 words)
Manchester United agree record shirt deal with Adidas
LONDON - Manchester United have agreed a 10-year, 750
million pounds ($1.3 billion) deal with Adidas for the German
sportswear company to supply shirts and kit to the former
English soccer champions. (MANCHESTERUNITED-ADIDAS/, moved, 115
words)
U.S. case against GM focuses on misleading statements
NEW YORK - Federal prosecutors are developing a criminal
fraud case hinged on whether General Motors made misleading
statements about a deadly ignition switch flaw, and are
examining activity dating back a decade, before GM's 2009
bankruptcy, according to multiple sources familiar with the
investigation. (GM-RECALL/PROBES (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by
Emily Flitter and Karen Freifeld, 1,100 words)
Plateau in smoking suits helps Reynolds-Lorillard deal
NEW YORK - Smoking-related lawsuits against U.S. tobacco
giants are levelling off, making it more likely that a merger
between rivals Reynolds American Inc and Lorillard Inc will go
through, analysts who follow the industry say.
(LORILLARD-REYNOLDS AMERICAN/LITIGATION (ANALYSIS), moved, by
David Ingram and Jessica Dye, 760 words)
Amplats H1 earnings to fall sharply after platinum strike
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Anglo American Platinum says
its first-half earnings will fall by as much as 96 percent after
a five-month strike - the longest and most damaging in the
country's history - crippled its operations. (AMPLATS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)
+ See also:
- SAFRICA-STRIKE/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Wendell Roelf, 500
words
Climate change signals end of traditional Australian shiraz
HOBART, Tasmania - As Australia's traditional wine growing
regions including the Barossa, the Hunter Valley and Margaret
River grow ever hotter and drier, winemakers are rushing to the
tiny island state of Tasmania, where average summer temperatures
are much cooler than in other parts.
(CLIMATECHANGE-AUSTRALIA/WINE (PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by
Jane Wardell, by Jane Wardell, 1,200 words)