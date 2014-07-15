UPDATE 1-Asset manager BlackRock's quarterly profit rises 31 pct
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.
Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
TOP STORIES
Reynolds American to buy Lorillard for about $25 bln
Reynolds American Inc says it will buy rival Lorillard Inc for about $25 billion, merging two of the world's biggest cigarette makers amid a slowdown in sales. (LORILLARD-REYNOLDS AMRICN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- IMPERIAL TOBACCO-BRANDS/, moved, by Martinne Geller, 150 words
JPMorgan profit falls 8 pct as fixed-income trading slides
JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, reports an 8 percent decline in second-quarter profit as a pullback in trading of bonds and currencies by big institutions hits revenue in its securities trading business. (JPMORGAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by David Henry and Tanya Agrawal, 530 words)
+ See also:
- GOLDMAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words
Financial regulator urges deep reform of forex benchmarks
LONDON - The G20's global financial regulator urges deep-rooted change to how currency benchmarks are set, a response to allegations that dealers at major banks have colluded and manipulated rates. (BANKS-FX/FIXING (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Patrick Graham, 600 words)
UK inflation jumps, bringing forward rate hike bets
LONDON - British inflation surged to a five-month high last month and house prices rose at their fastest rate in years, prompting investors to increase bets on an interest rate rise before the end of 2014. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, 650 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY, moved, by David Milliken, 270 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
BES slide, tumbling German sentiment hit markets
LONDON - European stocks and the euro fall after shares in Portugal's biggest listed bank hit a record low, while a plunge in German economic sentiment pushes up borrowing costs for some peripheral euro zone countries. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 665 words)
Investors bet on equities as global economic outlook rises
LONDON - Global investors betting on a pickup in economic growth in the second half of 2014 have driven equity overweight positions to three-year highs, a closely watched survey shows. (INVESTMENT BOFA/SURVEY, moved, by Chris Vellacott, 505 words)
Overlooked Nordic stocks attract euro-weary investors
LONDON - Overlooked stocks in the Nordic region are attracting increased attention from investors seeking to escape the stretched valuations and uneven growth of the eurozone. (MARKETS-STOCKS/NORDICS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 685 words)
ECONOMY
EU's Juncker wins approval with "grand coalition" programme
STRASBOURG, France - Jean-Claude Juncker wins broad endorsement from the European Parliament to be the next head of the executive European Commission after setting out a "grand coalition" investment programme to help revive Europe's economy. (EU-COMMISSION/JUNCKER (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Tom Körkemeier, 1,050 words)
US retail sales rise modestly on automobiles decline
WASHINGTON - U.S. retail sales increase less than expected in June as receipts at automobiles dealerships surprisingly fell, but details of the report suggest the economy is on a solid footing at the end of the second quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/RETAIL, moved, 375 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/NYFED, moved, 190 words
IMF warns further shocks would stall euro zone recovery
BRUSSELS - Any new shocks could halt the euro zone's economic recovery, spoil improving market sentiment and eventually tip the region into deflation, the International Monetary Fund warns. (IMF-EUROZONE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martin Santa, 725 words)
- ECB-POLICYMAKERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tom Körkemeier, 350 words
BOJ says inflation to stay above 1 pct despite GDP forecast
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan's governor voices confidence that inflation will hold above 1 percent even when a boost from energy costs fades, attempting to convince sceptics the economy is recovering and there is no threat of a return to deflation. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara and Stanley White, 815 words)
China bank loans beat forecasts as Beijing steps on the gas
BEIJING - Beijing steps up efforts to re-energise China's economy in June and avert a sharper slowdown, pumping more money into the financial system and pressing banks to extend more loans, but analysts say more stimulus will be needed to ensure a sustained recovery. (CHINA-ECONOMY/LOANS (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE), moved, 845 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/FDI, moved, 250 words
COMPANIES
U.S. approves limited flights for F-35 fighters
FARNBOROUGH, England - U.S. military officials have approved limited flights for Lockheed Martin's F-35 fighter jets, improving the chances of the newest U.S. combat jet making its international debut before potential buyers this week. (AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/LOCKHEED-FIGHTER (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 700 words)
+ See also:
- AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/AIRASIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 235 words
- AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/EUROFIGHTER (UPDATE 1), moved, by Sarah Young, 390 words
Portugal's BES shares slump as group debt falls due
LISBON - Portugal's Espirito Santo family is racing to find a way to repay 847 million euros ($1.16 billion) in maturing debt, on which the terms of a major telecoms merger hang, while shares in the bank the family founded plumbed record lows. (PORTUGAL-BES/ (GRAPHIC), moved, by Axel Bugge, 555 words)
Chemicals maker Albemarle to buy Rockwood for $6.2 bln
Chemicals maker Albemarle Corp says it will buy rival Rockwood Holdings Inc for $6.2 billion to bulk up its lucrative speciality chemical offerings. (ROCKWOOD HLDG-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 435 words)
Britain to cap rates for payday lenders
LONDON - Britain's financial watchdog set out new rules to cap sky-high interest rates offered by so-called payday lenders, bringing down the cost of short-term loans criticised for causing hardship and misery among borrowers. (BRITAIN-LENDERS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
Software AG shares slump after warning of project delays
FRANKFURT - German business software maker Software AG cuts its 2014 outlook for sales growth at its biggest business, citing significant delays to major projects in the second quarter and sending its shares to their lowest level in almost five years. (SOFTWARE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maria Sheahan and Ludwig Burger, 600 words)
Novartis and Google to develop 'smart' contact lens
ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Novartis has struck an agreement with Google to develop "smart" contact lenses that will help diabetics track their blood glucose levels or restore the eye's ability to focus. (NOVARTIS-GOOGLE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 370 words)
J&J beats forecasts, helped by new hepatitis C drug
Johnson & Johnson reports sharply better-than-expected quarterly revenue and earnings, fuelled by strong sales of newer prescription drugs, including its Olysio treatment for hepatitis C. (JOHNSON JOHNSON-RESULTS/, moved, 150 words)
+ See also:
- ROCHE-AVASTIN/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 205 words)
Lions Gate, Alibaba to offer TV streaming service in China
BEIJING - Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding and Lions Gate Entertainment Corp, the studio behind the 'Hunger Games' films, will launch a subscription streaming service in China, the firms say. (ALIBABA GROUP-LIONS GATE ENT/CHINA, moved, 400 words)
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.
April 19 BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest asset manager, reported a 31 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by higher investment advisory fees and securities lending revenue.