TOP STORIES
Murdoch's Fox stalks Time Warner but is rebuffed
Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox says it made a bid worth
about $80 billion to buy media conglomerate Time Warner Inc but
was rebuffed. (TIME WARNER FOX/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Soyoung
Kim and Soham Chatterjee, 400 words)
Portugal Telecom loses chunk of Oi merger over unpaid debt
LISBON - Portugal Telecom has been forced to take a cut in
its share of the merger with Brazil's Grupo Oi after a holding
company of the Espirito Santo family fails to repay more than $1
billion it owes the telecoms firm. (PORTUGAL-BES/PT (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Axel Bugge and Leila Abboud, 790 words)
Litigation costs hit Bank of America quarterly profit
Bank of America Corp, the second-largest U.S. bank by
assets, reports a 43 percent drop in second-quarter profit as
mortgage revenue fell and litigation costs soar. (BANK OF
AMERICA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 620 words)
China picks up as stimulus kicks in, may need more support
BEIJING - China's economic growth picks up slightly in the
second quarter as a burst of government stimulus pays dividends,
but analysts say Beijing will likely need to offer more support
to meet its annual growth target as the property market slows.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by
Xiaoyi Shao and Kevin Yao, 935 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
China growth lifts European shares, oil and metals
LONDON - Stocks rise in Europe after China reports economic
growth figures that are slightly stronger than markets had
expected, although the reaction in Asia is more muted.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 690
words)
Overhaul of London gold "fix" expected imminently - source
LONDON - A statement on reforming the century-old system of
benchmarking gold prices is expected imminently ahead of the
implementation of new regulations governing financial
benchmarks, a source familiar with the matter says. (GOLD-FIX/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Harvey and Clara Denina, 615 words)
New York lustre may lure Japan messaging app Line's IPO
TOKYO/SEOUL - Tokyo may struggle to get a piece of a listing
that could value Japan's social messaging service Line Corp at
up to $20 billion, with bankers saying New York is a more likely
venue as a base for global expansion to build on explosive
growth at home. (LINE-IPO/TOKYO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emi Emoto
and Sophie Knight, 860 words)
At KKR, Nuttall and Bae favourites to fill founders' shoes
NEW YORK - KKR & Co LP's co-founders Henry Kravis and George
Roberts have indicated they intend to stay at the buyout firm
for at least five more years, but two men - Scott Nuttall and
Joseph Bae - are emerging as front-runners to eventually succeed
them. (KKR SUCCESSION/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Greg Roumeliotis,
700 words)
Wealth gaps lead investors to rethink emerging risk
LONDON - Middle-class anger at not seeing enough of the
fruits of economic growth is growing in developing economies,
and that anger is forcing the world's biggest investors to
rethink how they rank emerging markets.
(MARKETS-EMERGING/INEQUALITY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Chris
Vellacott, 1,015 words)
Upgrade or not, UAE and Qatar keep frontier investor fanbase
LONDON - Ignoring a recent upgrade to the more mainstream
emerging market league, some international investors still
regard United Arab Emirates and Qatar as frontier markets.
(FRONTIER-STOCKS/GULF, moving shortly, by Carolyn Cohn, 950
words)
ECONOMY
EU will work to block new loans to Russia - draft
BRUSSELS - European Union leaders will work to block loans
for new projects in Russia by two multilateral lenders and
broaden the scope of other sanctions in response to Moscow's
actions in Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by
Reuters. (UKRAINE CRISIS/EU, moved, by Barbara Lewis, 600 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/, moved, 460 words
Nowotny says he is not sure ECB's ABS plan would fly
FRANKFURT - A European Central Bank policymaker cast doubt
on whether the ECB will go ahead and buy asset-backed securities
- a possibility it trumpeted last month to help revive the euro
zone economy. (ECB-POLICYMAKERS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul
Carrel, 425 words)
UK jobless down to 6.5 pct, earnings weaker than expected
LONDON - Britain's unemployment rate falls to its lowest
level since late 2008 in the three months to May, but pay growth
is weaker than expected, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-EMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, by William
Schomberg and Andy Bruce, 700 words)
U.S. producer prices rise more than expected in June
WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices rose more than expected in
June with gains across most categories, indicating some
inflation at the factory gate. (USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved,
270 words)
Business leaders push for infrastructure funding overhaul
SYDNEY - International business leaders are lobbying the
Group of 20 bloc of advanced and developing nations to tackle a
$57 trillion shortfall in global infrastructure, pressing for
changes to funding rules they say would greenlight key projects.
(G20-BUSINESS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jane Wardell, 630 words)
COMPANIES
BlackRock's second-quarter profit rises 11 percent
NEW YORK - BlackRock Inc, the world's largest money manager,
reports an 11 percent jump in second-quarter profit, boosted by
strong markets that helped drive flows into its products across
asset classes. (BLACKROCK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Airbus, Boeing climb close to $100 bln in air show deals
FARNBOROUGH, England - Airbus and Boeing climb close to the
$100 billion mark for plane deals at the Farnborough Airshow,
demonstrating healthy demand for new passenger jets despite
concerns raised by their already record full order books.
(AIRSHOW-BRITAIN/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Tim Hepher and Victoria
Bryan, 310 words)
Rio Tinto lifts iron ore output as Chinese mines struggle
SYDNEY - Rio Tinto reports a sharp rise in iron ore output
in Australia, as the global miner aggressively expanded
shipments to China, banking on its low costs to displace local
Chinese producers. (AUSTRALIA-RIOTINTO/ (UPDATE 3,PICTURE,
GRAPHIC), moved, by James Regan, 510 words)
Tumbling car sales in Russia dampen fanfare for new sedan
TOGLIATTI, Russia - To the pounding beat of house music and
a triumphant trip down memory lane, the launch of Datsun's on-Do
family sedan at Russia's largest automaker on Monday was hailed
as a sure success. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-AUTOS (PICTURE),
moved, by Elizabeth Piper, 1,240 words)
Daimler expands ailing Smart brand to tap city-car demand
BERLIN - Germany's Daimler adds a four-seater model to its
struggling Smart division, expanding the city-car brand's range
beyond quirky two-seater vehicles as competition with small-car
rivals Fiat and VW for urban customers is tightening.
(DAIMLER-AUTOS/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, by Andreas Cremer,
450 words)
Primark: Next stop USA
LONDON/MADRID - Discount fashion chain Primark has made its
mark in Europe by offering fast-changing fashion at rock-bottom
prices. The secret of its success: placing huge orders for
top-selling items like socks, tops and jeans and passing on the
savings to shoppers. (PRIMARK-USA/ (PICTURE), moved, by James
Davey and Sarah Morris, 1,515 words)