TOP STORIES

US sanctions hit Russian firms; Kiev says Russia downs jet

President Barack Obama imposes sanctions on some of Russia's biggest firms for the first time, striking at the heart of Vladimir Putin's powerbase by targeting companies closest to him over Moscow's failure to curb violence in Ukraine.

New Russia sanctions rattle markets, rouble tumbles

A tightening of Western sanctions on Russia rattles world markets, sending Moscow stocks and the rouble tumbling and lifting traditional safe-haven currencies and bonds.

Morgan Stanley quarterly profit more than doubles

Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley's quarterly adjusted earnings more than doubled as stronger performances by its investment banking and wealth management businesses made up for a fall in revenue from bond trading.

ECB will disclose unprecedented data after bank stress tests

The European Central Bank lays out plans to publish an unprecedented trove of data on individual banks - ranging from measures of their leverage to a standard level of non-performing loans - when it completes a landmark review of their health in October.

Microsoft says to cut up to 18,000 jobs

Microsoft Corp says it will cut up to 18,000 jobs, or about 14 percent of its workforce, as it halves the size of its recent Nokia acquisition and trims down other operations.

ECONOMY

Are markets poised for Taper Tantrum 2.0?

Investors may be ignoring subtle warnings from the Federal Reserve that a rate rise may come sooner than they think, setting the stage for another painful market contraction much like last year's "taper tantrum."

U.S. housing starts, permits decline in June

U.S. housing starts and building permits unexpectedly fell in June, suggesting the housing market recovery was struggling to get back on track after stalling in late 2013.

Bank of England says some funds less liquid than they look

Investment funds focused on emerging economies or high-yield debt may be unable to return investors' money promptly if turmoil hits markets, the Bank of England's financial stability chief warns.

Euro zone June inflation unchanged at low levels

Euro zone inflation stays low as expected in what the European Central Bank calls the "danger zone" in June as falling prices of food and phone calls offset more expensive tobacco and restaurants, data shows.

Reuters quarterly economy polls

Reuters has surveyed over 300 economists and analysts on the outlook for some of the most important economies in the world, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment and the rates outlook.

Global carbon market hopes fade as Australia dumps trading

The goal of a global carbon market to tackle climate change, once touted to reach $2 trillion by 2020, receives a major setback as Australia scraps its planned carbon trading scheme, which would have been the world's third biggest.

COMPANIES

Ratings agencies take knife to BES, warning of more losses

Two of the big three ratings agencies slashed their credit marks for Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo and its biggest shareholder, warning of an impact on their solvency from the founding family's growing financial problems.

BSkyB prepares to roll the dice again in European expansion

BSkyB's plan to acquire Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV assets in Italy and Germany would represent the latest gamble by the pioneering British media firm to hunt out long-term growth at the expense of short-term profits.

Time Warner investors want more cash, bid rise from Murdoch

To clinch a deal to buy Time Warner Inc, Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will not only need to raise the value of its bid above $80 billion but also boost its ratio of cash to stock, investors say.

GM lawyer, Delphi CEO to face U.S. Senate on ignition flaw

Two more major figures in General Motors Co's safety debacle will appear for the first time before U.S. lawmakers investigating why it took the automaker more than 10 years to recall millions of vehicles with a deadly ignition switch flaw.

Carrefour has best quarter in five years as Italy rebounds

Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer, posts its best three-month sales in five years thanks to signs of recovery in austerity-hit southern Europe, where even Italy returned to growth thanks to World Cup promotions.

GSK confirms it fired staff for corruption in China in 2001

GlaxoSmithKline says it fired staff in China for bribing officials in 2001 in a case that predates wider allegations of corruption for the British drugmaker in the country by more than a decade.

European car sales up for 10th month as crisis-hit states recover

New car sales in Europe rose 4.3 percent in June, industry data shows, as an economic recovery in southern Europe, new product launches and retail incentives boosts demand for mass-market brands.

Drugmaker Novartis to eke out cost savings to lift margins

Swiss drugmaker Novartis posts a quarterly rise in sales that missed expectations and says it will focus on eking out gradual cost savings to boost margins as it prepares a radical business overhaul.

Wizz Air to keep growing as east Europeans fly more

When a group of Hungarian businessmen told the manager of a shabby air strip in southern Poland that they wanted it as a base for a new airline, none of them had any idea that it would quickly become the biggest low-cost carrier in eastern Europe.