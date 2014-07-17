Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
US sanctions hit Russian firms; Kiev says Russia downs jet
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW - President Barack Obama imposes sanctions
on some of Russia's biggest firms for the first time, striking
at the heart of Vladimir Putin's powerbase by targeting
companies closest to him over Moscow's failure to curb violence
in Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 4, TV, PICTURE), moved, by
Steve Holland and Elizabeth Piper, 1,290 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/GERMANY-TRADE, moved, 290 words
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/ROSNEFT-TRADING, moved, by Vladimir
Soldatkin, 705 words
New Russia sanctions rattle markets, rouble tumbles
LONDON - A tightening of Western sanctions on Russia rattles
world markets, sending Moscow stocks and the rouble tumbling and
lifting traditional safe-haven currencies and bonds.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 835
words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/STOCKS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Polina Devitt,
550 words
- SPAIN-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 370 words
Morgan Stanley quarterly profit more than doubles
Wall Street bank Morgan Stanley's quarterly adjusted
earnings more than doubled as stronger performances by its
investment banking and wealth management businesses made up for
a fall in revenue from bond trading. (MORGAN STANLEY-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Tanya Agrawal, 540
words
ECB will disclose unprecedented data after bank stress tests
LONDON - The European Central Bank lays out plans to publish
an unprecedented trove of data on individual banks - ranging
from measures of their leverage to a standard level of
non-performing loans - when it completes a landmark review of
their health in October. (ECB-TESTS/DISCLOSURE (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Laura Noonan, 1,055 words)
+ See also:
- EUROPE-BANKS/RESULTS (PREVIEW), moved, by Laura Noonan and
Simon Jessop, 805 words)
- WEALTH/STUDY, moved, 400 words
Microsoft says to cut up to 18,000 jobs
SEATTLE - Microsoft Corp says it will cut up to 18,000 jobs,
or about 14 percent of its workforce, as it halves the size of
its recent Nokia acquisition and trims down other operations.
(MICROSOFT-EMPLOYMENT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
ECONOMY
Are markets poised for Taper Tantrum 2.0?
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK - Investors may be ignoring subtle
warnings from the Federal Reserve that a rate rise may come
sooner than they think, setting the stage for another painful
market contraction much like last year's "taper tantrum."
(USA-FED/TIGHTEN-RISKS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ann Saphir and
Jonathan Spicer, 1,105 words)
U.S. housing starts, permits decline in June
WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts and building permits
unexpectedly fell in June, suggesting the housing market
recovery was struggling to get back on track after stalling in
late 2013. (USA-ECONOMY/HOUSING, moved, 285 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/JOBS, moved, 350 words
Bank of England says some funds less liquid than they look
LONDON - Investment funds focused on emerging economies or
high-yield debt may be unable to return investors' money
promptly if turmoil hits markets, the Bank of England's
financial stability chief warns. (BRITAIN-BOE/CUNLIFFE (UPDATE
1), moved, by David Milliken, 370 words)
Euro zone June inflation unchanged at low levels
BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation stays low as expected in what
the European Central Bank calls the "danger zone" in June as
falling prices of food and phone calls offset more expensive
tobacco and restaurants, data shows.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, by Martin Santa, 290 words)
Reuters quarterly economy polls
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 300 economists and
analysts on the outlook for some of the most important economies
in the world, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment
and the rates outlook. The results will be published at 1320
GMT/0920 AM ET. (ECONOMY-POLL/WRAP, by Ross Finley and Sumanta
Dey, 600 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, by Jason Lange, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/FRANCE, by Brian Love, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/GERMANY, by Cirsten Pahlke and Annika
Breidthardt, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE-PERIPHERY, by Ashrith Rao Doddi, 600
words
- ECONOMY-POLL/CANADA, by Deepti Govind, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/LATAM, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words
Global carbon market hopes fade as Australia dumps trading
WELLINGTON/LONDON - The goal of a global carbon market to
tackle climate change, once touted to reach $2 trillion by 2020,
receives a major setback as Australia scraps its planned carbon
trading scheme, which would have been the world's third biggest.
(AUSTRALIA CARBON/SETBACK, moved, by Naomi Tajitsu and Nina
Chestney, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Ratings agencies take knife to BES, warning of more losses
LISBON - Two of the big three ratings agencies slashed their
credit marks for Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo and its biggest
shareholder, warning of an impact on their solvency from the
founding family's growing financial problems. (PORTUGAL-BES/
(UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Andrei Khalip,
700 words)
BSkyB prepares to roll the dice again in European expansion
LONDON/MILAN/FRANKFURT - BSkyB's plan to acquire Rupert
Murdoch's pay-TV assets in Italy and Germany would represent the
latest gamble by the pioneering British media firm to hunt out
long-term growth at the expense of short-term profits.
(BSKYB-EUROPE/, expect by 1630 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Kate Holton,
Danilo Masoni and Harro Ten Wolde, 1,200 words)
+ See also:
- BSKYB-ITV/LIBERTY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Kate Holton, 650
words
Time Warner investors want more cash, bid rise from Murdoch
BOSTON - To clinch a deal to buy Time Warner Inc, Rupert
Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox Inc will not only need to
raise the value of its bid above $80 billion but also boost its
ratio of cash to stock, investors say. (TIMEWARNER-FOX/INVESTORS
(DEALTALK), moved, by Ross Kerber, 750 words)
+ See also:
- TIMEWARNER-FOX/SPORTS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Ronald Grover
and Diane Bartz, 650 words
GM lawyer, Delphi CEO to face U.S. Senate on ignition flaw
WASHINGTON - Two more major figures in General Motors Co's
safety debacle will appear for the first time before U.S.
lawmakers investigating why it took the automaker more than 10
years to recall millions of vehicles with a deadly ignition
switch flaw. (GM-RECALL/SENATE, moved, by Julia Edwards and
Richard Cowan, 725 words)
+ See also:
- GM-RECALL/UNRECALLED (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Paul Lienert,
610 words
Carrefour has best quarter in five years as Italy rebounds
PARIS - Carrefour, the world's second-biggest retailer,
posts its best three-month sales in five years thanks to signs
of recovery in austerity-hit southern Europe, where even Italy
returned to growth thanks to World Cup promotions.
(CARREFOUR-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 600
words)
GSK confirms it fired staff for corruption in China in 2001
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline says it fired staff in China for
bribing officials in 2001 in a case that predates wider
allegations of corruption for the British drugmaker in the
country by more than a decade. (GSK/CHINA, moved, shortly, 250
words)
European car sales up for 10th month as crisis-hit states
recover
MILAN - New car sales in Europe rose 4.3 percent in June,
industry data shows, as an economic recovery in southern Europe,
new product launches and retail incentives boosts demand for
mass-market brands. (ACEA-CARSALES/JUNE, moved, by Agnieszka
Flak, 600 words)
+ See also:
- PEUGEOT-SALES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Laurence Frost, 435
words
Drugmaker Novartis to eke out cost savings to lift margins
ZURICH - Swiss drugmaker Novartis posts a quarterly rise in
sales that missed expectations and says it will focus on eking
out gradual cost savings to boost margins as it prepares a
radical business overhaul. (NOVARTIS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Caroline Copley, 555 words)
Wizz Air to keep growing as east Europeans fly more
BUDAPEST - When a group of Hungarian businessmen told the
manager of a shabby air strip in southern Poland that they
wanted it as a base for a new airline, none of them had any idea
that it would quickly become the biggest low-cost carrier in
eastern Europe. (WIZZAIR-HUNGARY/ (PICTURE), moved, by Marton
Dunai, 1,035 words)