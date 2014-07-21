Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Ukraine nerves send European shares lower
LONDON - European stock markets lose more ground, with
optimism over U.S. corporate results drowned out by concern over
the situation in Ukraine and the potential for growth-sapping
sanctions. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4), moved, by Patrick
Graham, 635 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lidia Kelly and
Megan Davies, 800 words
European sanctions on Russia seen limited despite tough talk
BRUSSELS - For all the tough talk, Europe is not likely to
punish Russia over last week's downing of an airliner over
Ukraine beyond speeding up the imposition of already agreed
individual sanctions when the bloc's foreign ministers meet on
Tuesday. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, moved, by Barbara Lewis, 860
words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-EXXON MOBIL, moved, by Balazs
Koranyi and Gwladys Fouche, 675 words
Tesco ditches CEO for Unilever man after profit warning
LONDON - Tesco is to ditch chief executive Philip Clarke and
replace him with a turnaround specialist from Unilever, ending a
disastrous three year reign as Britain's biggest retailer warned
it would again miss profit forecasts. (TESCO-CEO/ (UPDATE 4),
moved, by James Davey and Martinne Geller, 985 words)
Philips sees higher H2 core profit on cost cuts
AMSTERDAM - Philips says it expects its core profit to rise
in the second half of the year after cost-cutting measures, but
said 2014 would still be a challenging. (PHILIPS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde and Thomas Escritt, 560
words)
INSIGHT
Citi's Banamex, regulator clash over who key in loan fraud
MEXICO CITY/NEW YORK - Preliminary findings of a probe by
Citigroup's Mexican unit, Banamex, into how it lost more than
$500 million in a corporate loan fraud differ markedly from the
results of a separate investigation by the Mexican banking
regulator. (CITIGROUP/MEXICO (INSIGHT), moved, by Elinor Comlay,
Alexandra Alper and David Henry, 890 words)
ECONOMY
Bundesbank sees German economy stagnating in second quarter
FRANKFURT - The German economy probably stagnated in the
second quarter in the face of geopolitical concerns, the
Bundesbank says, highlighting the risk that conflicts on the rim
of Europe derail the bloc's recovery. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE
1), moving shortly, by Paul Carrel, 500 words)
Germany urges euro zone to reform, not rely on ECB for help
MADRID/PARIS - Germany's finance minister and central bank
chief press euro zone governments to pass reforms to shape up
their economies rather than rely on the European Central Bank
for help. (ECB-POLICYMAKERS (UPDATE 1), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM
ET, by Paul Day and Leigh Thomas, 685 words)
UK offers more workers choice to cash in pension savings
LONDON - Britain will give more workers a choice to cash in
their pension savings, the government says, expanding reforms
set out earlier this year that hit insurers' share prices.
(BRITAIN-PENSIONS/REFORM (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Milliken
and William James, 800 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 200 words
"Europe's got talent", or how not to fill top EU jobs
BRUSSELS - If "Europe's Got Talent" were a television show,
it would have been taken off the screen years ago as a
slow-motion contest rigged to reward mediocrity.
(EU-COMMISSION/TALENT (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,075
words)
China's rich look abroad as home prices fall
BEIJING - Rattled by falling home prices, some of the
wealthiest Chinese are paring their property investments and
turning to private equity or overseas holiday homes, a sign of
fading hopes that the once red-hot market can bounce back any
time soon. (CHINA-ECONOMY/PROPERTY, moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and
Koh Gui Qing, 1,000 words)
Yemen struggles towards fuel reform as finances crumble
SANAA/DUBAI - A clampdown on state spending was an effort by
Yemen's government this month to win public support before its
biggest economic reform in years: higher fuel prices. But an
angry public may not be won over. (YEMEN-ECONOMY/, moved, by
Yara Bayoumy and Martin Dokoupil, 1,015 words)
COMPANIES
Halliburton sees improved margins in North America
Halliburton, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider,
says margins in North America will approach 20 percent in the
current quarter, signalling a industry-wide recovery in the
region after a two-year slump. (HALLIBURTON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, 365 words)
Amplats to sell strike-hit South Africa mines
JOHANNESBURG - World number-one platinum producer Anglo
American Platinum is to sell a swathe of its most
labour-intensive South African mines after a five-month strike
shattered its hopes of ever making them profitable. (ANGLO
PLATINUM/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 600 words)
+ See also:
- SAFRICA-PLATINUM/UNIONS, moved, by Ed Stoddard, 930 words
Severstal sells US steel plants to AK steel, Steel Dynamics
LONDON/MOSCOW - Russia's Severstal says it has agreed to
sell its two U.S. steel plants for $2.3 billion, withdrawing
from the U.S. market at a time of rising tension between Russia
and the West and turning its focus to its domestic business.
(SEVERSTAL-USA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Maria
Kiselyova, 755 words)
Portugal's embattled BES says it will appoint financial
advisor
LISBON - Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo (BES) is appointing
a special financial advisor to help it raise capital to cope
with large debts at the bank's founding family. (PORTUGAL-BES/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Axel Bugge, 500 words)
Julius Baer expects to settle US tax case in months
ZURICH - Julius Baer expects to strike a deal with U.S.
authorities in a matter of months to settle a criminal
investigation into the Swiss bank's role in helping wealthy
Americans evade their taxes, its chief executive says. (JULIUS
BAER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 745 words)
A Fox-Time Warner deal would give Murdoch new heft in China
Rupert Murdoch's plan to buy Time Warner will help the
Twenty-First Century Fox chairman make larger inroads in China,
a fast-growing market that media moguls are finding hard to
crack. (TIMEWARNER-FOX/INTERNATIONAL (ANALYSIS), moved, by
Ronald Grover, 950 words)
Huawei's H1 revenue up 19 pct year-on-year at $22 bln
TAIPEI - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, the world's No. 2
telecom equipment maker, says it will achieve sustainable growth
in 2014 after posting a 19 percent jump in first-half revenue to
135.8 billion yuan ($21.88 billion). (HUAWEI TECH-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Hasbro boosted by foreign sales, demand for action toys
Hasbro Inc, the second-largest U.S. toymaker, reports an 8
percent increase in quarterly revenue on strong demand for its
action toys based on "Transformers" movies and Marvel Comics'
characters, and a jump in international sales.
(HASBROINC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)