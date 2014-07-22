Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
EU threatens Russia with more sanctions, words ring hollow
BRUSSELS - European Union foreign ministers threaten Russia
with harsher sanctions over Ukraine, but tougher talk may not be
matched by much action after France's president signals the
disputed delivery of a warship to Moscow will go ahead.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, moved, by Justyna Pawlak and Adrian
Croft, 820 words)
Credit Suisse posts big loss after U.S. tax settlement
ZURICH - Credit Suisse Group reports its biggest quarterly
loss since the peak of the financial crisis in 2008, the result
of a 1.6 billion Swiss franc ($1.78 billion) settlement with
U.S. authorities over helping its clients evade taxes. (CREDIT
SUISSE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moving shortly, by
Katharina Bart, 805 words)
Europe rebounds as Ukraine rebels hand over black boxes
LONDON - European markets ride a global rebound in risk
appetite helped by the first signs of cooperation from Ukraine's
pro-Russian separatists over the downed Malaysian Airlines
plane. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc
Jones, 800 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 480 words
India's Lupin, US firms weigh bids for GSK's mature drugs
LONDON/MUMBAI - Indian generics firm Lupin, some U.S.
drugmakers looking for a tax-saving deal in Europe and private
equity funds are planning to bid for a range of older drugs
being auctioned by GlaxoSmithKline, five sources familiar with
the matter say. (GSK-DISPOSAL/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sophie
Sassard and Zeba Siddiqui, 810 words)
+ See also:
- ACTELION-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Caroline Copley,
700 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Worst week for Portuguese bonds highlights the Draghi effect
LONDON - Dig deeper into what happened to Portuguese bonds
in their worst week of the year and it becomes clear how strong
an impact ECB President Mario Draghi's "whatever it takes"
speech still has two years on. (MARKETS-PORTUGAL/BONDS, expect
by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Marius Zaharia, 850 words)
INVESTMENT
Saudi Arabia prepares to open $530 bln bourse to foreigners
RIYADH - Saudi Arabia plans to open its stock market, the
Arab world's biggest, to direct investment by foreign financial
institutions in the first half of next year, the market
regulator says. (SAUDI-STOCKS/INVESTMENT (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Angus McDowall and Andrew Torchia, 900 words)
China's WH Group to raise $2 bln in scaled-down IPO - source
HONG KONG - WH Group Ltd is set to raise $2.05 billion in a
scaled-down Hong Kong initial public offering, a person with
direct knowledge says, the Chinese pork producer's second
attempt to list this year after investors rebuffed a pricier
deal. (WH GROUP-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)
ECONOMY
High gasoline prices push up U.S. consumer prices
WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices rise in June as the cost
of gasoline surges, but the overall trend continues to point to
a gradual build up of inflationary pressures.
(USA-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 340 words)
UK public finances show government slipping off target
LONDON - Britain's public finances shows a bigger than
expected deficit in June, continuing a weak start to the tax
year that leaves finance minister George Osborne with a lot of
catching up to do to meet his fiscal goals. (BRITAIN-BORROWINGS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken and William Schomberg, 600
words)
Hollande: no new spending cuts, deficit goal could be tough
PARIS - France will not accelerate cuts in public spending
even though disappointing growth could make it difficult to meet
EU fiscal targets, President Francois Hollande says. Paris still
aims to meet those targets, he says. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/HOLLANDE
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Julien Ponthus and Emmanuel Jarry, 480
words)
Hungary cuts rates by 20 bps to new low of 2.1 pct
BUDAPEST - The National Bank of Hungary cut its base
interest rate by 20 basis points, bringing it to a record low
2.1 percent as evidence of falling price pressures give it
further room to help economic recovery. (HUNGARY-RATES/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Krisztina Than, 495 words)
Argentine default in balance as government stands firm
BUENOS AIRES - Argentine President Cristina Fernandez's
unflinching poker face in the battle against "holdout" investors
suing the country is increasing the odds that her government
will default for a second time in 12 years at the end of this
month. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/NEGOTIATION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Eliana
Raszewski and Richard Lough, 1,260 words)
Insiders worry China's stimulus focus delays reform drive
BEIJING - Policy insiders are concerned that China's
ambitious reform agenda is being sidelined by a focus on
stimulus to meet the government's growth target, delaying the
planned overhaul of the world's second-largest economy.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/REFORM (GRAPHIC), moved, by Kevin Yao, 850 words)
COMPANIES
China food scandal drags in more firms, spreads to Japan
SHANGHAI - The latest food scandal in China is spreading
fast, dragging in U.S. coffee chain Starbucks, Burger King
Worldwide Inc and others, as well as McDonald's products as far
away as Japan. (CHINA-FOOD/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Adam
Jourdan, 840 words)
McDonald's profit falls on weak U.S. sales
McDonald's Corp's quarterly profit slips about 1 percent as
comparable sales in its struggling U.S. business fall, hurt by
lower consumer traffic. (MCDONALDS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 250 words)
Coca-Cola quarterly profit falls 3 percent
Coca-Cola Co reports a 3 percent fall in quarterly net
profit due to restructuring of its juice operations in Russia
and the separation of its Brazilian bottling operations last
year. (COCACOLA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
Portugal's BES postpones results release to July 30
LISBON - Portugal's beleaguered Banco Espirito Santo
postpones the release of its first-half results to July 30 from
July 25, the country's largest listed bank said in a statement,
without providing an explanation. (PORTUGAL-BES/RESULTS (UPDATE
1), moving shortly, 250 words)
European rebound to lift carmakers hardest hit by crisis
FRANKFURT - Mass-market carmakers such as France's Peugeot
may emerge as European industry winners during second-quarter
results, as recovering sales in the euro zone turn a heavy
dependence on the region from a handicap into an advantage.
(CARMAKERS-RESULTS/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Edward Taylor, 465
words)
Lockheed Martin raises 2014 profit forecast
Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's largest defence
supplier, reports a 3.5 percent rise in quarterly profit and
raised its 2014 earnings forecast. (LOCKHEED MARTIN-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 300 words)
+ See also:
- UNITED TECH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 195 words
Strong wireless subscriber additions boost Verizon
Verizon Communications Inc, the largest U.S. wireless
telecoms company, reported better-than-expected quarterly
revenue and profit due to a jump in postpaid wireless subscriber
additions. (VERIZON COMMS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly,
250 words)
+ See also:
- COMCAST-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words
Austrian chipmaker AMS fails to agree deal with Dialog
FRANKFURT - Austria's AMS failed to agree a deal to buy
German peer Dialog Semiconductor that could have created a
European chipmaker with a market value of about $4.7 billion.
(DIALOG SEMICNDTR-AMS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Maria
Sheahan and Georgina Prodhan, 500 words)
+ See also:
- ARM HOLDINGS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle,
575 words
Danone's full-year targets in doubt after tough H1
PARIS - Danone is expected to report a steep fall in
first-half profit on Friday due to weak sales of baby food in
Asia and dairy products in Europe, with some analysts sceptical
it will see a big enough rebound to meet full-year targets.
(DANONE-RESULTS/PREVIEW (PREVIEW), moved, by Dominique Vidalon,
690 words)
Harley-Davidson cuts full-year forecast citing soft U.S.
sales
Harley-Davidson Inc reports a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit but cut its full-year forecast for motorcycle shipments,
citing weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales and a delay in
getting its newest bike into dealer showrooms.
(HARLEY-DAVIDSON-RESULTS/, moved, by James B. Kelleher, 300
words)
S.Africa employer body accepts govt proposal to end strike
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's main metals employer body has
"reluctantly" accepted a government proposal to raise wages by
up to 10 percent, it says, raising hopes of an end to a strike
sapping the continent's most advanced economy. (SAFRICA-STRIKE/,
moved, 260 words)