TOP STORIES
Europe edges up on earnings, risk aversion remains
LONDON - European equities edge higher in early trade,
extending gains from Tuesday after a batch of positive earnings
and U.S. economic data briefly calm worries over stretched
valuations and the pace of economic recovery.

NY Fed found serious problems at Deutsche Bank in US -source
FRANKFURT - The Federal Reserve Bank of New York has found
serious problems in Deutsche Bank's U.S. operations, including
shoddy financial reporting, weak technology and inadequate
auditing and oversight, a person close to the matter tells
Reuters.

Bank of England eyes wage puzzle as it mulls interest rates
LONDON - Bank of England officials discussed this month
whether there is a case for an early rate rise to cool Britain's
economy, but were held back in part by strikingly low wage
growth and signs of weakness abroad.




EBRD says cannot agree new investment projects in Russia
LONDON - The European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development says that a majority of its board of directors has
given it "clear guidance" that they will not approve new
investments in Russia.

INSIGHT
Germany promises change as arms sales draw scrutiny
BERLIN - For lawmaker Jan van Aken, little symbolizes more
potently all that he finds indefensible about Germany's arms
exports than the German and French-made anti-tank missile that
he was shown in northern Syria.




ECONOMY
French industrial firms see exports boosting outlook - INSEE
PARIS - France's industrial companies expect demand to pick
up in the coming months driven by export orders after sentiment
was stable at a low level in July, surveys shows.

Bank of Spain sees GDP growth picking up to 2 pct in 2015
MADRID - The Bank of Spain revises up its economic growth
forecasts for this year and next, saying it expected a 2 percent
expansion in 2015 after internal demand and business investment
gathers pace in recent weeks.

China to tackle "fortress economies" in new super-region
TIANJIN, China - China is readying an assault on the
"fortress economies" of local governments by creating a super
region around Beijing, with proposals that sources suggest will
be more aggressive than so far has been publicly revealed.






Five held in China food scandal probe
SHANGHAI - Shanghai police say they detained five people in
an investigation into a Chinese-based supplier of foreign
fast-food brands including KFC and McDonald's Corp over
allegations the firm supplied out-of-date meat.


COMPANIES
GSK cuts outlook, hit by weak lung drug sales and pound
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline cut its 2014 outlook after sales
fall by a worse-than-expected 13 percent in the second quarter
as its all-important lung drugs struggle in the United States
and a strong pound takes a bite out of growth.

Boeing profit gets boost from increased deliveries
Boeing Co reports a 52 percent increase in quarterly profit,
helped by a rise in commercial aircraft deliveries.

VW boss says "urgently" needs higher profit at key brand
BERLIN - Volkswagen "urgently" needs to boost profit at its
main passenger-car brand to fund future expansion, the
automaker's top executive says, emphasising the need for
cost-cutting measures in the group's biggest division.





PepsiCo raises profit forecast as N America snack sales rise
PepsiCo Inc reports a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
and raises its full-year adjusted earnings forecast, helped by
strong sales of snacks such as Lays and Doritos chips in North
America.

British fraud prosecutor David Green updates on big cases
LONDON - David Green, the head of Britain's Serious Fraud
Office, offers an update on some of his cases in an interview
with Reuters.

Dow Chemical profit beats as sales rise across businesses
Dow Chemical Co reports a better-than-expected quarterly
profit as sales rise across its businesses and margins improve
due to higher prices and a tight control on costs.

Alstom bets on sales growth in rail after GE deal in power
PARIS - France's Alstom says it expects sustained organic
sales growth at its rail arm this year but will not provide a
revenue or profit target following a deal that will see General
Electric buy most of its power business.
(UPDATE 1), moved, 415 words)