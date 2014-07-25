Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

EU reaches preliminary deal on Russia economic sanctions

BRUSSELS - European Union ambassadors reach a preliminary agreement to push ahead with hard-hitting economic sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine crisis but details remain to be worked out, diplomats say. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU (UPDATE 1), moved, by Adrian Croft and Justyna Pawlak, 770 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-RETHINK, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Justyna Pawlak, 800 words

- ROSNEFT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 510 words

Geopolitical crises help undercut German business morale

BERLIN - German business sentiment falls to its lowest level in nine months in July, adding to signs that Europe's largest economy is slowing and suggesting that firms are worried about the crises in Ukraine, Iraq and Gaza. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle Martin, 580 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-GERMANY/GFK, moved, 315 words

UK recovery pushes economy past pre-crisis peak

LONDON - Britain's economy is now bigger than it was before the financial crisis struck six years ago after growing strongly in the second quarter and it remains on track to lead growth among developed countries this year. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/GROWTH (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, 740 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-HOUSING/, moved, 330 words

BSkyB to pay $9 billion to create Sky Europe

LONDON/PARIS - Britain's BSkyB has agreed to pay $9 billion to buy Rupert Murdoch's pay-TV companies in Germany and Italy, taking its hunt for growth into Europe by creating a media powerhouse with 20 million customers. (BSKYB-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Kate Holton, 800 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Euro, shares sag as Ukraine woes hit German confidence

LONDON - Signs that tensions between the West and Russia are starting to hurt confidence in Europe's dominant economy Germany leaves the euro near an eight-month low and lifts the region's government bonds. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 930 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander Winning, 515 words

Russia sanctions fail to shock foreign investors

LONDON - A step-up in Western sanctions on Moscow this week fails to shock international investors who have been already purged their portfolios of Russian stocks and bonds because of the worsening politics and economy. (RUSSIA-INVESTORS/POSITIONING, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 750 words)

Sluggish Latin American results show risks for US companies

U.S. companies are reporting sluggish financial results in Latin America, showing the risks they face in relying on Brazil and other emerging markets in the region for growth. (USA-RESULTS/LATAM (ANALYSIS, GRAPHIC), moved, by Lewis Krauskopf, 815 words)

+ See also:

- USA-PUERTORICO/ETF (ANALYSIS), moved, by Tim McLaughlin and Ashley Lau, 655 words

SPECIAL REPORT & INSIGHTS

Inside Xi Jinping's purge of China's oil mandarins

BEIJING/HONG KONG - Oil executive Jiang Jiemin rose to power in Communist China in time-honoured fashion: by hitching his star to a mighty mentor. (CHINA-PURGE/CNPC (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by David Lague , Charlie Zhu and Benjamin Kang Lim, 2,590 words)

Irish, Dutch, UK law firms in tax inversion beauty contest

NEW YORK - A series of European law firms are aggressively pitching low corporate taxes in their countries to prospective U.S. clients, seeking to tap into the tax inversion frenzy that has seized Corporate America in recent months. (DEALS-TAXINVERSIONS/LAWFIRMS (INSIGHT), moved, by Soyoung Kim and Olivia Oran, 1,335 words)

+ See also:

- USA TAX/OBAMA INVERSIONS, moved, 500 words

GM recalls far from calamity for some car dealers

FOX LAKE, Ill. - The news about deadly crashes linked to a faulty ignition switch, followed by wave upon wave of recalls, did not bode well for General Motors dealers earlier this year. It conjured visions of worried, frustrated drivers pouring onto lots like Raymond Chevrolet, outside of Chicago. (GM-RECALL/DEALERS (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Nick Carey and Bernie Woodall, 1,360 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. durable goods orders rebound, core capital goods rise

WASHINGTON - Orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods rise more than expected in June, pointing to momentum in the economy at the end of the second quarter. (USA-ECONOMY/DURABLEGOODS, moved, 300 words)

Russia raises rates in move seen as arming for sanctions

MOSCOW - The Russian central bank unexpectedly raises rates to prepare for further Wester sanctions over Ukraine that could speed up capital flight from Moscow's already battered markets, analyst say. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/RATES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, 715 words)

Gaza faces daunting reconstruction when elusive truce struck

GAZA - As the United States and regional powers strive for a ceasefire between Israel and Gaza militants, the impoverished enclave faces a daunting recovery, such is the scale of damage after almost three weeks of fighting. (MIDEAST-GAZA/RECONSTRUCTION (PICTURE), moved, by Nidal al-Mughrabi and Noah Browning, 915 words)

India seeks "visible outcomes" on food as WTO deadline looms

NEW DELHI - India will find it difficult to support new global customs rules without "an assurance and visible outcomes" that a permanent solution is being negotiated over its concerns about public food stockholdings, the trade minister said. (INDIA-TRADE/WTO (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Tom Miles, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Shares in Britain's RBS soar after surprise profit

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland posts a surprise 1 billion pound ($1.7 billion) pretax profit for the second quarter, thanks to a turnaround in losses from bad loans, prompting it to release earnings a week early. (RBS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 600 words)

+ See also:

- LLOYDS-SETTLEMENT/, moved, 100 words

Shares in UK's Balfour and Carillion rally on merger talks

LONDON - Shares in two of Britain's biggest construction companies Balfour Beatty and Carillion rally, after they confirm they are in early talks on a possible 3 billion pound ($5.1 billion) merger. (BALFOUR BEATTY-CARILLION/TALKS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Li-mei Hoang, 575 words)

Austere outlook for luxury sector

PARIS - Shares in luxury goods groups fall sharply amid evidence the strong euro currency, pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and a host of other factors are keeping wealthy buyers away from some of the industry's top shopping zones. (LUXURY-WORLD/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Astrid Wendlandt, 600 words)

Vodafone revenue dragged lower by Spain and South Africa

LONDON - Vodafone reports another big quarterly drop in its main revenue measure, as weakness in South Africa and Spain offset stabilization elsewhere in Europe, and says a broader improvement is not expected until later in the year. (VODAFONE GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Paul Sandle, 560 words)

AstraZeneca results to get lift from bid foe Pfizer

LONDON - AstraZeneca has the chance next week to showcase its financial resilience after resisting a $118 billion takeover bid from Pfizer - and, ironically, it will get a helping hand from its U.S. foe. (ASTRAZENECA-RESULTS/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Ben Hirschler, 600 words)

Novo wins EU recommendation for two-in-one diabetes drug

LONDON - A Novo Nordisk drug combining its long-acting insulin degludec with its type 2 diabetes treatment Victoza has been recommended for approval in Europe, in an important boost for the Danish company. (NOVO NORDISK-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 380 words)

Anglo American confident in turnaround despite weak prices

LONDON - Anglo American's chief executive says he is still confident he can deliver a promised improvement of the business in the next two years despite weak commodity prices and a lengthy mining strike in South Africa which hit its first-half profit. (ANGLOAMERICAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2) moved, by Silvia Antonioli, 690 words)

+ See also:

- SAFRICA-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Wendell Roelf, 300 words