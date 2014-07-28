Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Hague court orders Russia to pay over $50 bln in Yukos case
MOSCOW/LONDON/AMSTERDAM - The Hague's arbitration court
rules that Russia must pay a group of shareholders in oil giant
Yukos $51.6 billion for expropriating its assets, a big hit for
a country teetering on the brink of recession. (RUSSIA-YUKOS/
(UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Megan Davies, Jack Stubbs and
Thomas Escritt, 955 words)
Europe nervy as Russian assets hit by new sanctions talk
LONDON - The euro is stuck near its lowest level since
November and Russian markets tumble for a third straight day as
new European sanctions for Moscow chill the already frosty
relationship between the two. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Marc Jones, 555 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words
Dollar Tree to buy Family Dollar for $8.5 bln
U.S. discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc offers to buy
rival Family Dollar Stores Inc for about $8.5 billion, in a deal
the companies say will create North America's leading discount
retailer. (FAMILY DOLLAR ST-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 430 words)
Ryanair lifts profit forecast as quality drive pays off
DUBLIN - Ryanair raises its full-year profit forecast as a
campaign to improve service quality pulled more customers away
from its struggling rivals. (RYANAIR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Padraic Halpin, 640 words)
INVESTMENT
Many investors face Scotland exit risk unprotected
LONDON - Less than two months before an independence vote
that could ultimately tear apart a G7 country, investors in
financial markets seem largely unmoved.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/INVESTMENT, moved, by John Geddie and
Jemima Kelly, 840 words)
Ireland to give green light for hedge funds to lend
DUBLIN - Ireland, one of the biggest hubs for funds in
Europe, will allow hedge funds based in the country to lend to
companies under new rules drawn up by the central bank, the bank
says. (IRELAND-FUNDS/, moved, 350 words)
Aberdeen assets dip as client withdraws 4 billion pounds
LONDON - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Aberdeen
Asset Management says assets dipped in the June quarter after
clients withdrew 8.8 billion pounds ($14 billion), offsetting
improved market performance and an uptick in broader investor
sentiment. (ABERDEEN ASSET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon
Jessop and Nishant Kumar, 600 words)
Bitcoin catches on in tech-savvy Romania
BUCHAREST - In a well-lit office with red window frames in
downtown Bucharest, Romania's first bitcoin ATM attracts many
who until it opened in May had to buy or sell the digital
currency face-to-face or through wire transfers. The interest in
bitcoin in Romania stands out in a region where national
currencies are widely seen as poor substitutes for the euro.
(ROMANIA-BITCOIN (FEATURE, PICTURE), moved, by Luiza Ilie, 880
words)
ECONOMY
Lavrov says Russia won't respond in kind to sanctions
MOSCOW - Russia will not impose tit-for-tat measures or
"fall into hysterics" over Western economic sanctions, Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov says, trying to stake out the high ground
amid growing tensions with the West.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-SANCTIONS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexei
Anishchuk and Thomas Grove, 600 words)
Argentina sends team to New York for last-minute debt talks
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina will send a negotiation team to New
York on Monday for further talks with a U.S. court-appointed
mediator in a debt dispute with "holdout" investors, cabinet
chief Jorge Capitanich says, with just three days to go to avert
a default. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)
+ See also:
- ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (PREVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah Marsh,
1,150 words
Obama could curb corporate 'inversions' - ex-U.S. official
WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama could act without
congressional approval to limit a key incentive for U.S.
corporations to move their tax domiciles abroad in so-called
"inversion" deals, a former senior U.S. Treasury Department
official says. (USA-TAX/SHAY, moved, by Kevin Drawbaugh, 520
words)
As U.S. kicks off crude exports, Iran casts a shadow in Asia
SINGAPORE - Iran, whose economy has been throttled by
Western sanctions that have halved its crude shipments, is now
selling higher quality and cheaper oil to China that leaves
little room for the U.S. crude to enter the world's top energy
consumer. (USA-CONDENSATE/ASIAPAC, moved, by Florence Tan, 800
words)
COMPANIES
Spain's Bankia doubles Q2 profit as lending revenue rises
MADRID - Spain's Bankia says its second-quarter net profit
nearly doubled from a year ago, with lending revenue rising more
than expected as the outlook brightens for the bailed-out bank
and the rest of the sector. (BANKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect
by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sarah White and Jesús Aguado, 800 words)
Reckitt Benckiser to spin off heroin treatment business
LONDON - Reckitt Benckiser plans to spin off its
heroin-addiction treatment in the next 12 months as sales slide
under pressure from rival copycat versions of the drug.
(RECKITT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martinne Geller, 300
words)
Commerzbank deepens job cuts in savings plan - sources
FRANKFURT - Commerzbank, Germany's second-biggest bank, is
widening the scope of its savings programme and plans to shed
more than 450 jobs on top of an ongoing restructuring plan,
three people familiar with the matter say.
(COMMERZBANK-REDUNDANCIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)
Australia's NAB sells $1 bln UK property loan portfolio
MELBOURNE - National Australia Bank has agreed to sell a
625 million pound ($1 billion) portfolio of mostly
non-performing UK commercial property loans to an affiliate of
private equity firm Cerberus Global Investors. (NAB-UK/LOANS
(UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)