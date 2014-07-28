Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Hague court orders Russia to pay over $50 bln in Yukos case

MOSCOW/LONDON/AMSTERDAM - The Hague's arbitration court rules that Russia must pay a group of shareholders in oil giant Yukos $51.6 billion for expropriating its assets, a big hit for a country teetering on the brink of recession. (RUSSIA-YUKOS/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Megan Davies, Jack Stubbs and Thomas Escritt, 955 words)

Europe nervy as Russian assets hit by new sanctions talk

LONDON - The euro is stuck near its lowest level since November and Russian markets tumble for a third straight day as new European sanctions for Moscow chill the already frosty relationship between the two. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 555 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 390 words

Dollar Tree to buy Family Dollar for $8.5 bln

U.S. discount store chain Dollar Tree Inc offers to buy rival Family Dollar Stores Inc for about $8.5 billion, in a deal the companies say will create North America's leading discount retailer. (FAMILY DOLLAR ST-OFFER/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 430 words)

Ryanair lifts profit forecast as quality drive pays off

DUBLIN - Ryanair raises its full-year profit forecast as a campaign to improve service quality pulled more customers away from its struggling rivals. (RYANAIR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 640 words)

INVESTMENT

Many investors face Scotland exit risk unprotected

LONDON - Less than two months before an independence vote that could ultimately tear apart a G7 country, investors in financial markets seem largely unmoved. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/INVESTMENT, moved, by John Geddie and Jemima Kelly, 840 words)

Ireland to give green light for hedge funds to lend

DUBLIN - Ireland, one of the biggest hubs for funds in Europe, will allow hedge funds based in the country to lend to companies under new rules drawn up by the central bank, the bank says. (IRELAND-FUNDS/, moved, 350 words)

Aberdeen assets dip as client withdraws 4 billion pounds

LONDON - Emerging markets-focused fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management says assets dipped in the June quarter after clients withdrew 8.8 billion pounds ($14 billion), offsetting improved market performance and an uptick in broader investor sentiment. (ABERDEEN ASSET-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, 600 words)

Bitcoin catches on in tech-savvy Romania

BUCHAREST - In a well-lit office with red window frames in downtown Bucharest, Romania's first bitcoin ATM attracts many who until it opened in May had to buy or sell the digital currency face-to-face or through wire transfers. The interest in bitcoin in Romania stands out in a region where national currencies are widely seen as poor substitutes for the euro. (ROMANIA-BITCOIN (FEATURE, PICTURE), moved, by Luiza Ilie, 880 words)

ECONOMY

Lavrov says Russia won't respond in kind to sanctions

MOSCOW - Russia will not impose tit-for-tat measures or "fall into hysterics" over Western economic sanctions, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says, trying to stake out the high ground amid growing tensions with the West. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-SANCTIONS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexei Anishchuk and Thomas Grove, 600 words)

Argentina sends team to New York for last-minute debt talks

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina will send a negotiation team to New York on Monday for further talks with a U.S. court-appointed mediator in a debt dispute with "holdout" investors, cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich says, with just three days to go to avert a default. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)

+ See also:

- ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (PREVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Sarah Marsh, 1,150 words

Obama could curb corporate 'inversions' - ex-U.S. official

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama could act without congressional approval to limit a key incentive for U.S. corporations to move their tax domiciles abroad in so-called "inversion" deals, a former senior U.S. Treasury Department official says. (USA-TAX/SHAY, moved, by Kevin Drawbaugh, 520 words)

As U.S. kicks off crude exports, Iran casts a shadow in Asia

SINGAPORE - Iran, whose economy has been throttled by Western sanctions that have halved its crude shipments, is now selling higher quality and cheaper oil to China that leaves little room for the U.S. crude to enter the world's top energy consumer. (USA-CONDENSATE/ASIAPAC, moved, by Florence Tan, 800 words)

COMPANIES

Spain's Bankia doubles Q2 profit as lending revenue rises

MADRID - Spain's Bankia says its second-quarter net profit nearly doubled from a year ago, with lending revenue rising more than expected as the outlook brightens for the bailed-out bank and the rest of the sector. (BANKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sarah White and Jesús Aguado, 800 words)

Reckitt Benckiser to spin off heroin treatment business

LONDON - Reckitt Benckiser plans to spin off its heroin-addiction treatment in the next 12 months as sales slide under pressure from rival copycat versions of the drug. (RECKITT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martinne Geller, 300 words)

Commerzbank deepens job cuts in savings plan - sources

FRANKFURT - Commerzbank, Germany's second-biggest bank, is widening the scope of its savings programme and plans to shed more than 450 jobs on top of an ongoing restructuring plan, three people familiar with the matter say. (COMMERZBANK-REDUNDANCIES/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)

Australia's NAB sells $1 bln UK property loan portfolio

MELBOURNE - National Australia Bank has agreed to sell a 625 million pound ($1 billion) portfolio of mostly non-performing UK commercial property loans to an affiliate of private equity firm Cerberus Global Investors. (NAB-UK/LOANS (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)