TOP STORIES

U.S. economy rebounds strongly in second quarter

WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth accelerated more than expected in the second quarter and the decline in output in the prior period was less steep than previously reported, which could bolster views for a stronger performance in the last six months of the year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 610 words)

+ See also:

- USA ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT ADP (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC), moved, 100 words

Russian assets rally, shrugging off Western sanctions

MOSCOW - Russian assets rally, shrugging off a new round of Western economic sanctions on Moscow as investors deem the punitive measures less severe than first feared and analysts say their impact is already priced in. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-MARKETS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander Winning and Lidia Kelly, 700 words)

+ See also:

- LOANS SANCTIONS RUSSIA, moved, by Tessa Walsh, 500 words

- UKRAINE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Natalia Zinets and Gabriela Baczynska, 500 words

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/VTB-SANCTIONS (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Oksana Kobzeva and Megan Davies, 400 words

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/COMPANIES (FACTBOX), moved, 570 words

UK considers criminal probe into Lloyds rate rigging-sources

LONDON - Britain's Serious Fraud Office is examining material that might trigger a criminal investigation into former and current staff at Lloyds, the partly state-owned bank fined $370 million by UK and U.S. regulators for rigging key lending rates. (LLOYDS-SFO/RIGGING, expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Kirstin Ridley and Matt Scuffham, 600 words)

Britain tightens bonus screw on bankers

LONDON - Bankers who break rules on their conduct may have to hand back bonuses up to seven years after being awarded them, the Bank of England says as it unveils some of the world's toughest curbs on the sector. (BOE-BANKING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 590 words)

+ See also:

- BOE-BANKING/REGULATIONS (FACTBOX), moved, 445 words

MARKETS

Euro touches eight-month low, Europe shares subdued

LONDON - The euro hits an eight-month trough against the dollar and German bond yields are near record lows ahead of inflation data expected to boost the case for further policy easing by the European Central Bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 835 words)

Italy sees solid demand at bond auction, yields fall to low

MILAN - Italy pays record low yields to sell five- and 10-year bonds as large redemption flows and expectations of further monetary easing in the euro area helped feed demand. (ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION, moved, 360 words)

ECONOMY

German inflation slows, likely to push euro zone rate down

BERLIN, July 30 Annual inflation in Europe's largest economy slowed to 0.8 percent in July, initial data from the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday, probably pushing the euro zone rate lower and raising pressure on the ECB to take action. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 150 words)

+ See also:

- WAGES/WEIDMANN, moved, 330 words

- ECB/BANKLENDINGSURVEY (UPDATE 1), moved, by John O'Donnell and Paul Carrel, 730 words

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/PRICES (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julien Toyer, 600 words

- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Martin Santa, 565 words

Fed seen trimming bond buys, could offer vague rate clues

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve looks certain to press forward with its plan to wind down its bond-buying stimulus, and could offer some vague clues on how much nearer it might be to finally raising interest rates. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Michael Flaherty, 515 words)

Japanese output falls at fastest pace since March 2011 quake

TOKYO - Japan's June industrial output falls at the fastest rate since the earthquake and tsunami of March 2011 as companies slow production to offset a build-up in inventories, clouding the outlook for the economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 3), moved, by Stanley White, 515 words)

Argentine talks down to the wire as seeks to avert default

BUENOS AIRES - Argentina faces a race against on time to avert its second default in 12 years, needing either to cut a deal by the end of the day with "holdout" investors suing it or to win more time from a U.S. court to reach a settlement. (ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Richard Lough, 565 words)

+ See also:

- ARGENTINA-DEBT/RATINGS, moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 415 words

Reuters poll on European Central Bank monetary policy

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed over 50 economists on the outcome of the European Central Bank's August meeting and the outlook for the bank's refinancing and deposit rates over the next six quarters. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)

Reuters poll on Bank of England monetary policy

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 50 economists on the outcome of the Bank of England's August Monetary Policy Committee meeting and the outlook for Bank Rate over the next six quarters. (BOE-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Subdued investment banking hits Barclays profits

LONDON - Barclays says its underlying profits fall 8 percent in the second quarter as subdued market activity and the British bank's attempts to crack down on high-risk trading take a toll on investment banking revenue. (BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 880 words)

AstraZeneca buys Almirall lung drugs for up to $2.1 billion

LONDON - AstraZeneca takes a major step to build up its respiratory medicine business by striking a deal worth up to $2.1 billion for the rights to Spanish group Almirall's lung drugs. (ASTRAZENECA-ALMIRALL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 785 words)

+ See also:

- BAYER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 325 words

Total stops buying Novatek shares after MH17 shot down

PARIS - French oil major Total stops buying shares in Russia's Novatek when a Malaysian airliner was shot down over Ukraine, but it is still too early to gauge the impact of western sanctions against Russia, Total says. (TOTAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michel Rose, 1,020 words)

BBVA upbeat on overseas revenue even as Spain lags

MADRID - Spain's BBVA posts a lower-than-expected drop in second-quarter lending revenue on Wednesday, helped by resilience in its biggest markets Mexico and improvements in other overseas markets such as Turkey. (BBVA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah White, 700 words)

Airbus reassures investors after spate of cancellations

PARIS - Airbus Group reports first-half underlying operating profit up 10 percent and reaffirms its forecasts for the year, seeking to dampen concerns among some investors about the health of the commercial jetliner market. (AIRBUS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tim Hepher, 800 words)

+ See also:

- BOEING-AIRLINES/OUTLOOK, moved, by Siva Govindasamy, 410 words

Peugeot car division back in profit as new CEO makes mark

PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen reports a surprise surge in first-half cash flow and the first auto-division profit in three years, sending the French carmaker's shares soaring as its turnaround plan began to show results. (PEUGEOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume, 800 words)

+ See also:

- FIAT SPA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words

- JAPAN-AUTOS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 500 words

- MAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 460 words

Germany's SMA Solar cuts jobs after profit warning

FRANKFURT - SMA Solar, Germany's biggest solar company by revenue, says it will cut 12 percent of its workforce after competition from Asia and a decline in Europe's solar sector forces it to lower its outlook for sales and profit. (SMA-SOLAR-WARNING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 390 words)

Tullow sinks into red but confident of Africa strategy

LONDON - Tullow Oil Plc drifts into the red after writing off more than $400 million in exploration costs but the Africa-focused explorer remains confident that its strategy will pay off. (TULL-OIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ron Bousso, 565 words)

British American Tobacco profit hit by strong pound

LONDON - British American Tobacco reports lower revenue and profit for the six months ended June 30, hurt by the strong British pound and a slight decline in volume. (BRIT-AM-TOBACCO/ RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 345 words)

Holcim, HeidelbergCement see 2014 profit rise though Q2 disappoints

FRANKFURT - Cement makers HeidelbergCement and Holcim stick to targets for a rise in 2014 earnings, saying solid growth in North America and cost cuts should offset unfavourable currency effects, which weighed on second-quarter results. (HEIDELBGCEMENT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Marilyn Gerlach, 700 words)