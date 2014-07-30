Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
U.S. economy rebounds strongly in second quarter
WASHINGTON - U.S. economic growth accelerated more than
expected in the second quarter and the decline in output in the
prior period was less steep than previously reported, which
could bolster views for a stronger performance in the last six
months of the year. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Lucia
Mutikani, 610 words)
Russian assets rally, shrugging off Western sanctions
MOSCOW - Russian assets rally, shrugging off a new round of
Western economic sanctions on Moscow as investors deem the
punitive measures less severe than first feared and analysts say
their impact is already priced in.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-MARKETS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexander
Winning and Lidia Kelly, 700 words)
UK considers criminal probe into Lloyds rate rigging-sources
LONDON - Britain's Serious Fraud Office is examining
material that might trigger a criminal investigation into former
and current staff at Lloyds, the partly state-owned bank fined
$370 million by UK and U.S. regulators for rigging key lending
rates. (LLOYDS-SFO/RIGGING, expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by
Kirstin Ridley and Matt Scuffham, 600 words)
Britain tightens bonus screw on bankers
LONDON - Bankers who break rules on their conduct may have
to hand back bonuses up to seven years after being awarded them,
the Bank of England says as it unveils some of the world's
toughest curbs on the sector. (BOE-BANKING/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Huw Jones, 590 words)
MARKETS
Euro touches eight-month low, Europe shares subdued
LONDON - The euro hits an eight-month trough against the
dollar and German bond yields are near record lows ahead of
inflation data expected to boost the case for further policy
easing by the European Central Bank. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
5), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 835 words)
Italy sees solid demand at bond auction, yields fall to low
MILAN - Italy pays record low yields to sell five- and
10-year bonds as large redemption flows and expectations of
further monetary easing in the euro area helped feed demand.
(ITALY-BONDS/AUCTION, moved, 360 words)
ECONOMY
German inflation slows, likely to push euro zone rate down
BERLIN, July 30 Annual inflation in Europe's
largest economy slowed to 0.8 percent in July, initial data from
the Federal Statistics Office showed on Wednesday, probably
pushing the euro zone rate lower and raising pressure on the ECB
to take action. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/INFLATION, moved, 150 words)
Fed seen trimming bond buys, could offer vague rate clues
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve looks certain to press
forward with its plan to wind down its bond-buying stimulus, and
could offer some vague clues on how much nearer it might be to
finally raising interest rates. (USA-FED/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Michael Flaherty, 515 words)
Japanese output falls at fastest pace since March 2011 quake
TOKYO - Japan's June industrial output falls at the fastest
rate since the earthquake and tsunami of March 2011 as companies
slow production to offset a build-up in inventories, clouding
the outlook for the economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Stanley White, 515 words)
Argentine talks down to the wire as seeks to avert default
BUENOS AIRES - Argentina faces a race against on time to
avert its second default in 12 years, needing either to cut a
deal by the end of the day with "holdout" investors suing it or
to win more time from a U.S. court to reach a settlement.
(ARGENTINA-DEBT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Richard Lough, 565 words)
Reuters poll on European Central Bank monetary policy
BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed over 50 economists on the
outcome of the European Central Bank's August meeting and the
outlook for the bank's refinancing and deposit rates over the
next six quarters. (ECB-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM
ET, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words)
Reuters poll on Bank of England monetary policy
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 50 economists on the
outcome of the Bank of England's August Monetary Policy
Committee meeting and the outlook for Bank Rate over the next
six quarters. (BOE-RATES/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET, by
Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
COMPANIES
Subdued investment banking hits Barclays profits
LONDON - Barclays says its underlying profits fall 8 percent
in the second quarter as subdued market activity and the British
bank's attempts to crack down on high-risk trading take a toll
on investment banking revenue. (BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Steve Slater and Matt Scuffham, 880 words)
AstraZeneca buys Almirall lung drugs for up to $2.1 billion
LONDON - AstraZeneca takes a major step to build up its
respiratory medicine business by striking a deal worth up to
$2.1 billion for the rights to Spanish group Almirall's lung
drugs. (ASTRAZENECA-ALMIRALL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 785 words)
Total stops buying Novatek shares after MH17 shot down
PARIS - French oil major Total stops buying shares in
Russia's Novatek when a Malaysian airliner was shot down over
Ukraine, but it is still too early to gauge the impact of
western sanctions against Russia, Total says. (TOTAL-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Michel Rose, 1,020 words)
BBVA upbeat on overseas revenue even as Spain lags
MADRID - Spain's BBVA posts a lower-than-expected drop in
second-quarter lending revenue on Wednesday, helped by
resilience in its biggest markets Mexico and improvements in
other overseas markets such as Turkey. (BBVA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Sarah White, 700 words)
Airbus reassures investors after spate of cancellations
PARIS - Airbus Group reports first-half underlying operating
profit up 10 percent and reaffirms its forecasts for the year,
seeking to dampen concerns among some investors about the health
of the commercial jetliner market. (AIRBUS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tim Hepher, 800 words)
Peugeot car division back in profit as new CEO makes mark
PARIS - PSA Peugeot Citroen reports a surprise surge in
first-half cash flow and the first auto-division profit in three
years, sending the French carmaker's shares soaring as its
turnaround plan began to show results. (PEUGEOT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
2), moved, by Laurence Frost and Gilles Guillaume, 800 words)
Germany's SMA Solar cuts jobs after profit warning
FRANKFURT - SMA Solar, Germany's biggest solar company by
revenue, says it will cut 12 percent of its workforce after
competition from Asia and a decline in Europe's solar sector
forces it to lower its outlook for sales and profit.
(SMA-SOLAR-WARNING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 390
words)
Tullow sinks into red but confident of Africa strategy
LONDON - Tullow Oil Plc drifts into the red after writing
off more than $400 million in exploration costs but the
Africa-focused explorer remains confident that its strategy will
pay off. (TULL-OIL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ron Bousso,
565 words)
British American Tobacco profit hit by strong pound
LONDON - British American Tobacco reports lower revenue and
profit for the six months ended June 30, hurt by the strong
British pound and a slight decline in volume. (BRIT-AM-TOBACCO/
RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 345 words)
Holcim, HeidelbergCement see 2014 profit rise though Q2
disappoints
FRANKFURT - Cement makers HeidelbergCement and Holcim stick
to targets for a rise in 2014 earnings, saying solid growth in
North America and cost cuts should offset unfavourable currency
effects, which weighed on second-quarter results.
(HEIDELBGCEMENT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Marilyn Gerlach,
700 words)