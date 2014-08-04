Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
HSBC warns of growing risk aversion as profit drops
LONDON - Europe's largest bank HSBC warns that regulators'
zeal to punish wrongdoing is putting its staff off taking
reasonable business risks, as it reports a 12 percent drop in
first-half profit. (HSBC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Steve
Slater and Matt Scuffham, 730 words)
Portugal in $6.6 bln rescue of Banco Espirito Santo
LISBON - Portugal will spend 4.9 billion euros ($6.58
billion) to rescue its largest listed bank, testing the euro
zone's resilience to another banking crisis just months after
Lisbon exited an international bailout. (PORTUGAL-BES/ (UPDATE
3), moved, by Sergio Goncalves, 685 words)
European bank relief lifts stocks, lowers bond yields
LONDON - European stocks rise and bond yields fall on a
banking sector rebound after Portugal prevents the collapse of
one of its biggest lenders and shares in the continent's largest
bank jump in the wake of its latest earnings report.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever,
780 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 370 words
UK housebuilding grows at fastest rate since 2003
LONDON - British house-building accelerated last month at
the fastest rate since November 2003, leading to a record pace
of job creation and a shortage of supplies, a survey shows.
(PMI-CONSTRUCTION/BRITAIN, moved, 300 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN BOE/DALE, moved, by David Milliken, 500 words
- BRITAIN-MANUFACTURERS/CBI, moved, 180 words
INSIGHT
Vatican bank's TV investment loss showed cardinal's power
VATICAN CITY - Two years ago, the Vatican bank invested 15
million euros in an Italian television company that makes family
movies, including films about popes and a series about a
bike-riding country priest who helps police solve crimes. Last
month, the bank booked a loss for the entire investment.
(VATICAN-BANK/BERTONE (INSIGHT), moved, 1,600 words)
ECONOMY
WTO failure cements two-tier future for world trade
GENEVA - India has opened an old wound in world trade
negotiations and may have killed off any lingering chance of the
World Trade Organization renovating the creaking architecture of
trade rules, trade experts and diplomats say. (TRADE-WTO/ (PIX),
expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Tome Miles, 800 words)
France urges ECB, Germany to do more on growth and deflation
PARIS - The European Central Bank and Germany must do more
to boost growth and fight a "real deflationary risk" in Europe,
French President Francois Hollande tells Le Monde daily in an
interview. (FRANCE-EUROPE/HOLLANDE (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)
EU's Juncker lauds Greece, plays down debt writeoff
ATHENS - Incoming European Commission president Jean-Claude
Juncker praises Greece as an example for debt-stricken nations
like Argentina during a symbolic visit to Athens, in a show of
support for the nation where the euro zone debt crisis began.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by George Georgiopoulos and
Renee Maltezou, 350 words)
Will Europe's banking "big bang" loosen lending?
PARIS - In the biggest advance in European integration since
the launch of the euro in 1999, the European Central Bank will
take charge of supervising banks from Helsinki to Lisbon in
November after subjecting their books to unprecedented scrutiny.
(ECB-BANKS/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,090 words)
Energy lifts eurozone producer prices for 1st time this year
BRUSSELS - A rise in energy costs pushes euro zone producer
prices up for the first time this year in June, data shows,
providing some breathing space for the European Central Bank
which is troubled by persistently low inflation.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/PRICES, moved, by Martin Santa, 380 words)
+ See also:
- EUROSENTIMENT-SENTIX/, moved, 275 words
Late to the party, Obama seeks bigger U.S. Africa role
CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti/JOHANNESBURG - When "son of Africa"
U.S. President Barack Obama hosts 50 African leaders in
Washington this week, the admiration may be less than mutual.
Many Africans feel America is lagging behind China and others in
its engagement with their continent. (AFRICA-SUMMIT/, moved, by
Aaron Maasho and Pascal Fletcher, 1,325 words)
Messy legal fight over China port probe chills metal trade
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI - As global banks and trading houses
fire off lawsuits over their estimated $900 million exposure to
a suspected metal financing fraud in China, the tangled legal
battle to recoup losses is set to drag on for years and hinder a
swift recovery in metal trade. (CHINA-QINGDAO/LAWSUIT (PICTURE),
moved, by Polly Yam and Fayen Wong, 900 words)
COMPANIES
Michael Kors sales blitz continues
Michael Kors Holdings Ltd reports another quarter of revenue
growth above 40 percent, helped by continued demand for its
handbags and watches in North America. (MICHAEL KORS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 280 words)
KKR offer for Australia's Treasury raises bid war prospect
SYDNEY - Australia's Treasury Wine Estates is opening its
books to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co after the private equity
giant hikes its takeover offer to $3.15 billion, raising the
prospect of a bidding war for the world's No.2 winemaker.
(TREASURY WINE-KKR/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 670 words)
Russia sanctions leave Austria's OMV untouched - CEO
VIENNA - European sanctions imposed on Russia for its role
in Ukraine's political crisis have had no impact on Austrian
energy group OMV, Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss says.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/OMV (UPDATE 1), moved, 490 words)
China regulator says Microsoft should not obstruct probe
BEIJING - Microsoft Corp should not obstruct an anti-trust
investigation by Chinese regulators, the State Administration
for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) says, the latest shot fired by
China's government at the U.S. software giant. (MICROSOFT-CHINA/
(UPDATE 2), moved, 345 words)
Safety violations at China factory led to dust blast -Xinhua
HONG KONG - Chinese officials have blamed the chairman of a
car parts factory in eastern China and local regulators for
safety breaches that led to the most deadly industrial accident
in a year, the official Xinhua news agency reports.
(CHINA-FACTORY/BLAST-ZHONGRONG (UPDATE 1), moved, by Clare
Baldwin, 400 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-FACTORY/BLAST, moved, by Norihiko Shirouzu and Ran
Li, 425 words)
Toyota dreams of green future, despite gas-guzzler present
TOKYO - Toyota Motor is hitching its future to green cars,
investing billions of dollars in gasoline-electric hybrids and
fuel-cell vehicles, but for now its record profit performance is
being powered largely by a gas-guzzling U.S. market.
(TOYOTA-RESULTS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Yoko Kubota, 800 words)
+ See also:
- HONDA-CHINA/AUTOS (UPDATE 1), moved, By Samuel Shen and
Norihiko Shirouzu, 365 words
Goldman group set to buy messaging system - sources
NEW YORK - Wall Street firms led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc
are close to buying a stake in chat and instant messaging
startup Perzo Inc in pursuit of an alternative to a similar
application from Bloomberg LP, sources familiar with Goldman's
plans says. (GOLDMAN/MESSAGING (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Lauren
Tara LaCapra and Jennifer Saba, 770 words)
France's telecom rebel sets his sights on the U.S.
PARIS - For all the surprise that has greeted French telecom
group Iliad's bid for T-Mobile US, there is one thing a
procession of broadband and mobile firms have learnt in recent
years: don't underestimate Xaviel Niel. (TMOBILE-ILIAD/NIEL
(NEWSMAKER), moved, by Leila Abboud, 1,225 words)