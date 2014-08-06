Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Russia, weak data weigh on nervous Europe
LONDON - European stocks fall while nervous investors take
refuge in high-rated bonds as Russia amasses troops on its
border with Ukraine, raising concerns among western powers that
it could invade. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 5), moved, by John
Geddie, 750 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 450 words
Italy's economy slips back into recession
ROME - Italy slid into recession for the third time since
2008 in the second quarter, underlining the chronic weakness of
the euro zone's No.3 economy and pressuring Prime Minister
Matteo Renzi to complete promised reforms. (ITALY-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Steve Scherer and James Mackenzie, 765
words)
German orders suffer sharpest fall in almost three years
BERLIN - German industrial orders fell in June at their
steepest rate since September 2011 as euro zone demand weakened
and bulk orders were below average, suggesting output in
Europe's largest economy will have a weak start to the third
quarter. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/ORDERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Michelle
Martin, 565 words)
Standard Chartered in firing line of NY regulator again
LONDON - Standard Chartered Plc has warned it faces another
fine from New York's financial regulator for problems related to
detecting transactions vulnerable to money laundering, piling
more pressure on the Asia-focused bank and its bosses.
(STANDARDCHARTERED RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Steve
Slater and Matt Scuffham, 850 words)
ECONOMY
Russian banks in euro zone could face curbs on ECB borrowing
FRANKFURT - Major Russian banks active in the euro zone
could face caps or even exclusion from borrowing from the
European Central Bank as the ECB examines how European sanctions
against Moscow affect its operations (ECB-RUSSIA/SANCTIONS,
expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Eva Taylor, 670 words)
+ See also:
- UNICREDIT-BANKAUSTRIA/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber, 610 words
Draghi, Juncker hold constructive talks on European economy
FRANKFURT - European Central Bank President Mario Draghi
holds talks with incoming European Commission chief Jean-Claude
Juncker, against the backdrop of a debate among euro zone
policymakers about their fiscal rules. (EUROPE-ECB/, moved, 320
words)
UK house prices surge again but industrial data disappoints
LONDON - Consumers continue to power Britain's economy last
month as house prices surge and car sales boom, although weak
industrial output figures for June are a reminder that a truly
balanced recovery still looks a way off.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY, moving shortly, by David Milliken and
Andy Bruce, 565 words)
Britain energy market abuse penalties to include jail terms
LONDON - The British government has proposed penalties
including potential prison terms for people who manipulate the
gas and electricity markets. (BRITAIN-ENERGY/PENALTIES (UPDATE
1), moved, by Nina Chestney, 375 words)
Reuters August foreign exchange poll
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed more than 60 currency
strategists on the outlook for dollar exchange rates against the
euro, yen, sterling, Swiss franc and South African rand as well
as Latin American currencies. The results will be published at
1320 GMT/9.20 AM ET. (MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EURO, by Jonathan
Cable, 600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/EMERGING, by Rahul Karunakar, 600 words
- MARKETS-FOREX-POLL/LATAM, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words
COMPANIES
Deutsche Telekom's exit strategy from U.S. in doubt
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom faces a decision as to whether
to stay or go from the United States now that its preferred exit
strategy of selling T-Mobile US to its bigger rival Sprint has
crashed into a regulatory wall. (TMOBILE-SPRINTCORP/ (UPDATE 1),
moving shortly, by Harro Ten Wolde and Arno Schuetze, 840 words)
"Game of Thrones," other HBO shows boost Time Warner results
Time Warner Inc reports a 3 percent jump in quarterly
revenue, helped by the popularity of "Game of Thrones" and other
shows on its HBO network. (TIME WARNER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 330 words)
+ See also:
- TIMEWARNER-FOX/ARBS (DEALTALK), moved, by David Gaffen,
715 words
- DISHNETWORK/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words
Walgreen to keep U.S. tax domicile as buys Alliance Boots
U.S. retailer Walgreen Co won't use a full takeover of
Europe's biggest pharmacy chain Alliance Boots to move its
domicile overseas, it says, following fierce criticism of such
tax-cutting deals at home. (WALGREEN-ALLIANCEBOOTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Emma Thomasson, 860 words)
+ See also:
- WALGREEN-TAXES/ (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Kevin Drawbaugh and
Olivia Oran, 920 words
Samsung, Apple call end to patents war outside U.S.
SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO - Samsung Electronics and Apple Inc say
they have agreed to drop all patent litigation outside the
United States, scaling down a protracted legal battle between
the smartphone rivals. (SAMSUNG ELEC-APPLE/ (UPDATE 3), moved,
by Hyunjoo Jin and Dan Levine, 855 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-APPLE/, moved, 230 words
ING eyes higher shareholder payout as loan growth surges
LONDON - ING shareholders will get double the dividend
expected in 2015 if the European Central Bank's landmark bank
tests do not produce upsets for the Dutch banking giant, its
chief financial officer says. (ING GROEP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Laura Noonan, 750 words)
Wells Fargo loosens standards for jumbo mortgages
NEW YORK - Wells Fargo & Co has relaxed its standards for
loans for some high-priced homes as the largest U.S. mortgage
lender tries to combat an industry-wide drop in mortgage
volumes. (WELLS FAR-MORTGAGES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Peter
Rudegeair, 675 words)
Low claims help lift reinsurer profit in tough market
ZURICH/FRANKFURT - Fewer natural disasters give a welcome
boost to earnings at the world's No.2 and 3 reinsurers Swiss Re
and Hannover Re in the second quarter, against a background of
intense price competition within the sector that are keeping
shares under pressure. (REINSURERS-RESULTS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved,
by Alice Baghdjian and Jonathan Gould, 400 words)
+ See also:
- LEGAL GENERAL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Richa Naidu,
540 words
Du Plessis to chair SABMiller in addition to Rio Tinto
LONDON - SABMiller Plc has appointed Rio Tinto Chairman Jan
du Plessis as an independent director with plans for him to
become chairman of the brewer next year. (SABMILLER-CHAIRMAN/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne by Geller, 640 words)
Telecom Italia mulls Brazil options
MILAN - Italy's biggest phone company Telecom Italia says it
will examine its strategic options in Brazil, which could signal
the potential for an acquisition that will rival its top
investor Telefonica. (TELECOMITALIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved,
575 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-VIMPELCOM/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 500
words