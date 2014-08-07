Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Russia bans Western food imports in sanctions retaliation
MOSCOW/KIEV - Moscow imposes a total ban on imports of many
Western foods in retaliation against sanctions over Ukraine, a
stronger than expected measure that isolates Russian consumers
from world trade to a degree unseen since Soviet days.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and
Natalia Zinets, 980 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-BANS, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET,
by Alexander Winning and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 750 words)
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/POLAND-SANCTIONS, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM
ET, by Wiktor Szary, 1,100 words)
ECB keeps rates low as Ukraine casts cloud over Europe
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank holds borrowing rates
as it pins its hopes on lending measures to bolster a struggling
euro zone economy facing further damage from the Ukraine
conflict. (ECB-RATES/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Eva Taylor
and John O'Donnell, 690 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE-DECISION, moved, by William Schomberg,
500 words
Bank of America said near $16 bln deal bonds settlement
NEW YORK - Bank of America Corp is close to a deal with the
U.S. Department of Justice to pay more than $16.5 billion to end
investigations into mortgage securities that the bank and
companies it bought had sold in the run-up to the financial
crisis, a person familiar with the matter says.
(BANKOFAMERICA-USREGULATORS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Aruna
Viswanatha, Karen Freifeld and Jonathan Stempel, 810 words)
Weak German industry output adds to signs of Q2 slowdown
BERLIN - German industrial output rose just 0.3 percent on
the month in June, missing a forecast rise of 1.3 percent, as
fears over the crisis in Ukraine weighed and adding to signals
that Europe's largest economy may have stalled in the second
quarter. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/OUTPUT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alexandra
Hudson, 350 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-ECONOMY/TRADE (TABLE) (UPDATE 2), moved, 335 words
SPECIAL REPORT
How scams and shakedowns brought Ukraine to its knees
KIEV - A Reuters examination of tax and extortion rackets in
Ukraine finds the scams were so rampant, and the toll on the
treasury so great, the state was mortally weakened and the stage
set for the events that have embroiled the country in a
separatist war. (UKRAINE-TAX/ (SPECIAL REPORT), moved, by Steve
Stecklow, Elizabeth Piper and Oleksandr Akymenko, 2,840 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Russia puts the squeeze on Europe as focus turns to ECB
LONDON - The first Russian riposte in a sanctions tussle
with the West over Ukraine keeps European shares and the euro
under pressure, as markets wait to hear how the European Central
Bank sees the crisis affecting the economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/,
moved, by Marc Jones, 860 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 740 words
It may be too early to give up on bull market in equities
NEW YORK/LONDON - Investors fretting about the possibility
of a big reversal in global stock markets may just want to
borrow a slogan from the British - and just keep calm and carry
on. (MARKETS-STOCKS/OUTLOOK (ANALYSIS), moved, by David Gaffen
and Blaise Robinson, 1,600 words)
Corporate America's 'ABC' policy - Anything But Capex
LONDON - The U.S. economy continues to recover from the
depths of the Great Recession, although its speed, trajectory
and cruising altitude remain the subject of fierce debate.
(MARKETS-INVESTMENT/CAPEX, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 775 words)
Spain sells 10-year debt at record low yield
MADRID - Spain beat the top end of its target at a bond
auction, borrowing at a record low over 10 years as investors
discouraged by the meagre returns offered on core euro zone
paper respond to the country's economic recovery. (SPAIN-BONDS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, 310 words)
ECONOMY
US jobless claims fall, four-week average lowest since 2006
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, pointing to a
further strengthening of labour market conditions.
(USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 240 words)
Australia jobless jumps to 12-year high, sparks rate talk
SYDNEY - Australia's jobless rate jumps to a 12-year high of
6.4 percent in July in what could be a major blow to consumer
confidence, knocking the local dollar lower as markets price in
a greater chance that interest rates could be cut again.
(AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/, moved, by Wayne Cole, 600 words)
+ See also:
- AUSTRALIA FOREX/POLL , moved, 500 words
COMPANIES
Deutsche Telekom rejects Iliad bid, door open to US sale
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Telekom rejects an offer from Iliad
for its mobile business in the United States and says regulators
there should help smaller players compete against bigger rivals
if they are not allowed to merge. (DEUTSCHE-TELEKOM-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 4), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde, 925 words)
Goldman Sachs says alternative trading system being probed
Goldman Sachs Group Inc says it is being investigated for
its U.S. alternative trading system and for the potential misuse
and circulation of non-public information related to its
corporate developments. (GOLDMAN-DISCLOSURE/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 300 words)
Commerzbank speeds up asset clear out, net profit doubles
FRANKFURT - Commerzbank, Germany's second biggest lender,
accelerated its turnaround by selling unwanted assets and posts
a rise in second quarter earnings as it set aside less money to
cover bad loans. (COMMERZBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins, 580 words)
Investors dump S.Africa's Abil, fear losses too big to fix
JOHANNESBURG - Investors flee African Bank Investments,
sending its shares tumbling to a near-20 year low, as the South
African lender looks unable to plug a $790 million hole in its
finances from a tide of unsecured loans that have gone bad.
(SAFRICA-ABIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Dolan and Ed Cropley,
700 words)
Portugal BCP to repay 1.85 bln euros in state loans
LISBON - Portugal's largest listed bank Millennium bcp says
it has obtained the go-ahead from the Bank of Portugal to repay
1.85 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in pricey state loans and
will proceed with the reimbursement.
(PORTUGAL-MILLENIUMBCP/LOANS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 400
words)
Rio Tinto's profits beat boosts hopes for cash return
MELBOURNE - Anglo-Australian miner Rio Tinto raises hopes it
could boost cash returns to investors sharply in February after
topping market forecasts with a 21 percent rise in first-half
profit. (RIO TINTO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by
Sonali Paul, 895 words)
Nestle announces share buyback as emerging markets pick up
ZURICH - Nestle, the world's biggest food group, announces
an 8 billion Swiss franc ($8.8 billion) share buyback and stands
by its full-year sales forecast, after revenue growth in
emerging markets picked up in the second quarter.
(NESTLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Silke
Koltrowitz, 800 words)
Adidas spending on marketing, stores to hit margins
BERLIN - Adidas, the world's second-biggest sportswear firm,
will ramp up spending on marketing following a profit warning
last week as it seeks to halt the advance of market leader Nike.
(ADIDAS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 630
words)
Munich Re's profits rise despite jump in claims
FRANKFURT - Munich Re, the world's largest reinsurer,
reports a 45 percent rise in its second-quarter net profit but
disappoints investors with a surprise jump in claims and
evidence of continued pricing pressures. (MUNICH-RE-DE-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Andreas Kröner, 500 words)
+ See also:
- RSA-INS-GRP-RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Jessop,
495 words
- AVIVA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 300 words
- ZURICH-INS-GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alice
Baghdjian, 300 words
Samsung's next reinvention challenge: itself
SEOUL - As its smartphone sales stutter and a generational
leadership succession looms, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is under
pressure to reinvent itself - to be more innovative, but not
lose the rigor and focus that made it a global powerhouse.
(SAMSUNG ELEC-CULTURE (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Se
Young Lee and Sohee Kim, 1,200 words)