TOP STORIES
Shares, dollar sink as U.S. authorises Iraq strikes
LONDON - World shares and the dollar tumble and oil and gold
jump after U.S. President Barack Obama authorises targeted air
strikes in Iraq, stoking fears of another drawn-out conflict in
the region. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM
ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
Militant advance disrupts oil production in Iraqi Kurdistan
LONDON - Oil companies in Iraqi Kurdistan begin to withdraw
more staff as Islamic State militants closes in on the regional
capital, with Afren becoming the first to announce it is cutting
production. (IRAQ-SECURITY/COMPANIES, moved, by Karolin Schaps,
580 words)
Russia sanctions throw Norway's fish industry into turmoil
OSLO - Norwegian salmon prices are expected to fall 10
percent in the next week as a result of Russia's food sanctions,
traders and analysts say, forcing farmers to scramble for new
markets at a time when prices are already under pressure.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS-SALMON (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ole
Petter Skonnord, 410 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/EU-FOOD (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moving
shortly, 345 words
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 420 words
Stalled revenue growth bodes ill for Europe outlook
PARIS - Signs that European companies are failing to grow
revenues amid a frustratingly slow economic recovery are
clouding investor relief over a long-awaited rebound in profits
on the back of cost-cutting and cheap debt.
(INVESTMENT-EUROPE/RESULTS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Blaise Robinson, 900 words)
Allianz's profit beats forecasts despite problems at Pimco
FRANKFURT - Problems at Allianz's U.S. investment firm Pimco
persisted in the second quarter as clients defected and
efficiency declined, posing a challenge to Europe's largest
insurer even though it remains on track for a record group
profit in 2014. (ALLIANZ-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jonathan
Gould, 665 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Fears of default, restructuring hit Ukraine corporate bonds
LONDON - Ukrainian companies' dollar bonds tumble this week
to multi-month lows on expectation that a worsening economy and
conflict with Russia will force more of them to follow agro firm
Mriya's decision to restructure debt. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/BONDS,
expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Sujata Rao, 750 words)
Goldman, JPMorgan in crosshairs for commodities holdings
WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator Carl Levin is preparing a last
push to bring Wall Street's big commodity traders to heel during
his final months in office, wrapping up a nearly two year-long
probe that could potentially reveal abuses in energy and metals
markets. (USA-COMMODITIES/LEVIN (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by
Patrick Rucker, 655 words)
Pfizer confronts surge of lawsuits over Lipitor
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer is facing a mounting wave of
lawsuits by women who allege that the company knew about
possible serious side effects of its blockbuster
anti-cholesterol drug Lipitor but never properly warned the
public. (PFIZER-LIPITOR/LAWSUITS (INSIGHT), moved, by
Jessica Dye, 900 words)
ECONOMY
EU executive wants to beef up bloc's financial watchdogs
LONDON - The European Union's trio of new financial
watchdogs should have more powers over banks, insurers and
markets to ensure national regulators apply EU rules, the bloc's
executive body says in a review that may raise hackles in
Britain. (EU-REGULATIONS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 665 words)
U.S. productivity rebounds in Q2, wage inflation muted
WASHINGTON - U.S. nonfarm productivity rebounded more
strongly than expected in the second quarter, but a sharp
slowdown in unit labour costs pointed to still-tame wage
pressures that could give the Federal Reserve room to keep
interest rates low for a while. (USA-ECONOMY/PRODUCTIVITY,
moved, 300 words)
Trade boost may not save German economy from Q2 contraction
BERLIN - German exports and imports rebound, suggesting the
West's standoff with Russia over Ukraine is not seriously
hurting Europe's largest economy but failing to dispel concerns
of a contraction in the second quarter. (ECONOMY-GERMANY/TRADE
(UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, by Michelle Martin, 470 words)
China posts record trade surplus, domestic economy may lag
BEIJING - China's buoyant exports pushed its trade surplus
to a record in July, fuelling optimism global demand will help
counter pressure on the domestic economy from a weakening
property sector. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 2, PICTURE),
moved, by Kevin Yao and Xiaoyi Shao, 825 words)
UK trade deficit widens in June, but construction recovers
LONDON - Sagging exports pushed Britain's trade deficit to a
five-month high in June, suggesting a more balanced economic
recovery still looks a way off, although the construction
industry recovered from a dip in May. (BRITAIN-TRADE/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Andy Bruce, 375 words)
Italy approves economic package amid scepticism, recession
ROME - The Italian Senate passes a first reading of a highly
contested constitutional reform, drawing a line under a draining
parliamentary battle which has absorbed government attention as
pressure has grown for faster action on the economic crisis
(ITALY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Gavin Jones and
James Mackenzie, 700 words)
OPEC sees lower 2014 oil demand growth, pumps more
LONDON - OPEC trims its 2014 global oil demand growth
forecast for a second consecutive month and says the group
managed to increase output in July despite violence in Iraq and
Libya, pointing to more comfortable global supplies. (OPEC-OIL/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler, 420 words)
BOJ cuts assessment of exports, but Kuroda stays upbeat
TOKYO - The Bank of Japan maintains its view the world's
third-largest economy is recovering but offers a bleaker take on
exports and output, nodding to a recent batch of soft data that
dashed hopes overseas shipments will pick up in time to offset
the pain from a sales tax hike in April. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 700 words)
French economy seen growing 0.2 percent in Q3
PARIS - France's economy is seen eking out growth of 0.2
percent in the third quarter, the central bank says, while
stronger-than-expected industrial output in June and upbeat
consumer spending may support growth in the second quarter.
(FRANCE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
COMPANIES
Monte Paschi falls sharply as outlook sours for banks
MILAN - Banca Monte dei Paschi leads a retreat in Italian
banking stocks in response to a bigger-than-expected loss and
also due to the country's deteriorating economic outlook.
(ITALY-BANKS/BANCA-PASCHI (UPDATE 1), moved, by Lisa Jucca, 535
words)
RBS to shut controversial turnaround unit - source
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland is shutting its turnaround
unit 'GRG' and has appointed a new executive to lead the bank's
restructuring work, a person familiar with the situation says.
(RBS/RESTRUCTURING (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words)
Alitalia clinches union deal on contract for Etihad tie-up
MILAN - Italy's flagship carrier Alitalia says it has
reached a deal with trade unions that had not originally signed
up to a labour contract agreement that is a key part of a tie-up
deal with Abu Dhabi-based Etihad. (ALITALIA-UNIONS/ETIHAD,
moved, 125 words)
Spanish utility stocks' rally hangs on Ukraine
MADRID - Spanish utilities' lack of exposure to Russian gas
could give their shares a second wind given rising trade
tensions over Moscow's interference in Ukraine, even after a
12-month rally which has left them looking fully-valued against
European peers. (SPAIN-UTILITIES/STOCKS, moved, by Tracy
Rucinski, 765 words)
Britain's troubled Co-op proposes far-reaching board reforms
LONDON - Co-op Group, Britain's largest mutually-owned
organisation, has put forward detailed proposals for governance
reforms that it has said are necessary to secure its future..
(COOPERATIVEGRP-REFORM/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Paul Sandle, 575
words)
China charges GSK-linked couple with obtaining data
SHANGHAI - Chinese prosecutors charge a British investigator
and his American wife with illegally obtaining private
information in a case that is seen as key to a bribery
investigation against GlaxoSmithKline Plc. (CHINA-GSK/TRIAL
(UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Brenda Goh, 660 words)