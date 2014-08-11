Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Stocks rise after Russia steps back but gains fragile
LONDON - Global stocks bounce after recent sell-offs and
core government debt prices fall as markets see a lowered risk
of direct conflict between Russia and Ukraine, while Middle East
tensions appear less acute. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5, PICTURE),
moved, by Lionel Laurent, 600 words)
EU top officials seek to limit the damage of Russia food ban
BRUSSELS - EU regulators rush back from their holidays to
analyse product by product the impact of a Russian ban on EU
food announced last week in retaliation for Western sanctions
over Moscow's actions in Ukraine. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/FOOD), moved,
by Barbara Lewis, 600 words)
RBS sets out disposal of Coutts outside Britain
ZURICH - Royal Bank of Scotland tells staff its venerable
private bank Coutts outside Britain is in play, in a deal that a
source familiar with the matter says could be valued around $1
billion. (ROYAL-BANK-SCOT/COUTTS (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), expect by
1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Katharina Bart and Saeed Azhar, 500 words)
Balfour Beatty rejects second Carillion merger proposal
LONDON - British infrastructure company Balfour Beatty
rejects a second proposal from rival Carillion to merge, citing
significant risks the 3 billion pound ($5.03 billion) deal would
pose to its business. (BALFOUR-BEATTY-CARILLION (UPDATE 4),
moved, by Li-mei Hoang, 500 words
ECONOMY
Turkish economy minister sees lower rates as vital
ANKARA - Turkey's government will maintain its calls for
lower interest rates following Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's
victory in the country's first direct presidential election, the
economy minister says. (TURKEY-ELECTION/ECONOMY (UPDATE 1),
expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)
US jobs growth lags company profits, revenues
WASHINGTON - Employment growth at the largest U.S. companies
has lagged far behind increases in revenue and operating profit
since the start of the century, as firms reap the benefits of
globalization, technology, and other ways to operate more
productively, according to a Reuters analysis of corporate data.
(USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT (INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Howard Schneider, 1,500 words)
BOJ warns of sluggish export recovery
TOKYO - Sluggish Asian demand and a shift in Japanese
production overseas will continue to weigh on exports, the Bank
of Japan says, underscoring its waning conviction that overseas
shipments will soon pick up and support a fragile economic
recovery. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 1), moved, 500 words)
COMPANIES
Sanofi bets on inhaled insulin with Mannkind deal
PARIS/LONDON - French drugmaker Sanofi is betting on inhaled
insulin as an alternative option to daily injections for
diabetics by signing a worldwide licensing agreement with
MannKind Corp worth up to $925 million. (SANOFI-MANNKIND/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by James Regan and Ben Hirschler, 700 words)
TPG's move for Australia's Treasury Wine sets up bid clash
SYDNEY/HONG KONG - Private equity giant TPG Capital
Management LP makes a $3.1 billion approach for Australia's
Treasury Wine Estates Ltd, a source says, setting the scene for
a possible bid war for the world's No.2 winemaker with rival KKR
& Co. (TREASURY WINE-KKR/MERGERS (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)
No contagion risk as S.African bank's shares halted
JOHANNESBURG - Shares in bailed-out South African lender
African Bank Investments are suspended, but investors shrug off
a financial meltdown that appears to pose no wider risk to the
banking sector. (ABIL-BAILOUT/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by David
Dolan, 600 words)
Germany's Bilfinger flags cost cuts after CEO exit
FRANKFURT - German industrial services group Bilfinger,
whose chief executive resigned last week after two profit
warnings, says cost cuts in the second half of the year should
help cushion an expected fall in annual profit.
(BILFINGER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Marilyn Gerlach, 480
words)
EDF Energy shuts 3 UK nuclear reactors after fault found
LONDON - EDF Energy is taking three of its nuclear reactors
in Britain offline for inspection this week after finding a
defect in a reactor of a similar design, the company says.
(BRITAIN-NUCLEAR/EDF (UPDATE 3), moved, by Nina Chestney, 600
words)
China State Grid quietly builds Mediterranean power network
PARIS/HONG KONG/MILAN - The European Commission has long
wanted the continent's power grids to work in unison for reasons
of efficiency and supply security, so far to little avail, but a
regional power network could soon be a reality, courtesy of
State Grid Corporation of China. (UTILITIES-MEDITERRANEAN/CHINA,
moved, by Geert De Clercq, Charlie Zhu and Stephen Jewkes, 900
words)
Frequent flyer schemes revamped to drive airline profits
BERLIN - Beset by low air fares and relentless competition,
airlines around the world are waking up to the value of their
frequent flyer programmes and realising they can boost profits
as well as brand profile. (AIRLINES-FREQUENTFLYERS/, moved, by
Victoria Bryan, 1,100 words)
How firms learn to live with China antitrust raids
HONG KONG/BEIJING - Several major foreign companies have
been raided in recent months as China steps up enforcement of a
2008 anti-monopoly law. The raids have spawned a cottage
industry in preparing multinational companies on some basic do's
and don'ts in the event of a surprise visit.
(CHINA-ANTITRUST/RAIDS (PICTURE), moved by Michelle Price and
Norihiko Shirouzu, 1,000 words)