Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
World stocks rise as oil plumbs 13-month low
LONDON - World stocks tick higher, lifted by brighter
corporate results and as oil prices hit 13-month lows with ample
supply offseting output disruption risks posed by tensions in
Iraq and Libya. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Mike
Dolan, 750 words)
POLL-U.S. Fed seen moving slowly after rate hike in Q2 2015
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to move in
baby steps when it starts to bump up borrowing costs from a
record low, but it won't do so until the second quarter of next
year, according to the latest Reuters poll of economists.
(ECONOMY-POLL/USA (POLL), moved, by Moriah Costa, 671 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-EUROZONE/POLL, moved, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
Bank of England slashes wages forecast, says key for policy
LONDON - The Bank of England forecasts that wages will grow
far more slowly than previously expected and links their rate of
increase closely to borrowing costs, suggesting it is in no
hurry to raise Britain's record low interest rates.(BRITAIN-BOE/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by David Milliken, 500 words)
Swiss Life continues asset management push under new CEO
ZURICH - Swiss Life is to buy a German real estate firm as
the insurance company moves increasingly into asset management
to diversify its revenue stream under new Chief Executive
Patrick Frost. (SWISS LIFE HLDING-RESULTS/ UPDATE 2), moved, 462
words)
ECONOMIES
Japan suffers biggest slump since quake as tax hike bites
TOKYO - Japan suffers its biggest economic contraction since
the devastating March 2011 earthquake in the second quarter as a
sales tax hike takes a heavy toll on household spending, keeping
policymakers under pressure to expand fiscal and monetary
stimulus should the recovery falter.(JAPAN-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE
3), moved, by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 1000 words)
Month of war leaves Israel with tricky economic outlook
JERUSALEM - Israel's month-long war with Hamas in Gaza has
added fuel to a Palestinian boycott movement and may damage
investor sentiment towards Israel at the margins, even if the
$250 billion hi-tech economy looks set to emerge largely
unscathed. (MIDEAST-GAZA/ISRAEL-ECONOMY, moved, by Luke Baker,
753 words)
COMPANIES
Germany's E.ON posts profit fall from Russian business
FRANKFURT - Germany's biggest utility E.ON posts a 12
percent drop in first-half core profit, hit by a weakening
economy in Russia and says it is concerned about the impact of
the Ukraine crisis on its most important foreign market. (E
ON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christoph Steitz, 450 words)
Switzerland adds Raiffeisen to too-big-to-fail list
ZURICH - The Swiss National Bank is adding cooperative
lender Raiffeisen to a list of banks that come under closer
supervision due to their importance to the wider financial
system. (SNB/RAIFFEIS SCHWEIZ (UPDATE 2), moved, 692 words)
Russia's richest tycoon eases control over empire
MOSCOW - Russia's richest man Alisher Usmanov cuts his stake
in his business empire to below 50 percent in a planned move to
reward management with shares, not in response to any threat of
Western sanctions, his company says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/USMANOV
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Maria Kiselyova, 500 words)
Alibaba bonus scheme strengthens Ma's control
BEIJING - Jack Ma, founder and executive chairman of Alibaba
Group Holding, holds deep sway over executive and board
appointments at China's biggest e-commerce company, and that
influence is set to strengthen further at the firm, which is
heading towards an initial share sale in New York that could
raise more than $15 billion later this year. (ALIBABA-BONUSES,
moved, pix, graphics, 900 words)
ANALYSIS
NEW YORK - Marc Seidner, who left Pimco earlier this year
just as the fixed income powerhouse was about to be roiled by
internal strife, is beating his old boss Bill Gross at a game
Gross used to dominate: calling the bond market.
(INVESTING-SEIDNER/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Jennifer Ablan, 1086
words)
Falling prices to force automakers to offer discounts
DETROIT - Falling used-car prices and slowing sales growth
of new vehicles in the United States will force automakers to
increase new-car discounts if they want to maintain demand,
analysts and industry officials say. (AUTOS-USACARPRICES/USA,
ANALYSIS), expect by 1600 GMT/noon ET, by Ben Klayman, 550
words)