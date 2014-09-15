Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Shares buoyed by talk of bid for brewer; oil struggles
LONDON - European stock markets ride out a rough morning to
move higher, recovering some poise at the start of a week likely
to be dominated by a meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve and
Scotland's vote on whether to leave the United Kingdom.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 4, PIX), moved, by Patrick Graham, 745
words)
Four generations on, Heineken family still in charge
BRUSSELS - Four generations down from the founding father of
Heineken, the brewing family shows no signs of wanting to
relinquish control of the world's third largest beer maker even
after an approach by rival SABMiller. (HEINEKEN-M&A/FAMILY,
expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Philip Blenkinsop, 550 words)
+ See also:
- SABMILLER-M&A/ANHEUSERBUSCHINBEV (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, 250 words
Alibaba to boost IPO size on "overwhelming" demand - sources
HONG KONG - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd plans to increase the
size of its U.S. initial public offering because of
"overwhelming" investor demand, people familiar with the deal
says. (ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/ (UPDATE 3, PIX), moved, by Elzio
Barreto and Fiona Lau, 630 words)
+ See also:
- ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/XIE (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Gerry
Shih and Matthew Miller, 1,500 words
- ALIBABA-IPO/NASDAQ (INSIGHT), moved, by Jessica Toonkel
and John McCrank, 740 words
Economists dial down China forecasts after weak August data
HONG KONG/BEIJING - Data showing that the Chinese economy
quickly lost steam in August causes some economists to trim
their 2014 growth forecasts for the country.
(CHINA/ECONOMY-FORECASTS, moved, 500 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Reuters quarterly money market rates and bond yields poll
BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed around 40 fixed income
strategists on the outlook for sovereign bond yields in the
U.S., Britain, euro zone, Japan, Canada and Australia.
(MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, expect at 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET, by Ashrith
Doddi, 600 words)
Investors team up to find path through risky dark pools
LONDON - Stock investors who recognise the risks of trading
in anonymous "dark pools" but are unwilling to spurn them have
found an alternative: club together. (INVESTMENT-DARKPOOLS/,
moved, by Lionel Laurent, 940 words)
Commodities brace for more woe ahead of Fed rate decision
SINGAPORE/NEW YORK - Major commodity markets, many already
trading near multi-year lows, can face more pressure should the
U.S. Federal Reserve fuel fresh gains in the U.S. currency,
weighing on dollar-priced raw materials.
(COMMODITIES-MARKETS/DOLLAR, moved, 700 words)
INSIGHT
EU legal fog lets Scots bank on politics to keep them in
BRUSSELS - If Scots vote for independence, it will be in
part because they believe assurances that their small Atlantic
peninsula can quit the United Kingdom without ever leaving the
secure embrace of the European Union. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/EU
(INSIGHT, PIX), moved, by Alastair Macdonald, 1,780 words)
+ See also:
- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/CAMERON, moved, 250 words
- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/CHINA, moved, by Ben Blanchard, 610
words
Startups go Dutch for new era of manufacturing
AMSTERDAM - Most tech startups focus on software. In the
Netherlands, a handful of young companies are trying to change
manufacturing. Some are taking the principles of what's known as
the sharing economy pioneered by car-poolers like Lyft or
room-sharer Airbnb, and applying them to the way things are
made. (EUROPE-STARTUPS/MAKERS (INSIGHT, PIX, TV), moved, by Sara
Ledwith, moved, 1,500 words)
ECONOMY
Sanctions will freeze big foreign oil projects in Russia
MOSCOW - Fresh U.S. and EU sanctions imposed on Moscow will
bring an abrupt halt to exploration of Russia's huge Arctic and
shale oil reserves and complicate financing of existing Russian
projects from the Caspian Sea to Iraq and Ghana.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-OIL, moved, by Olesya Astakhova, Katya
Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin, 885 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/, moving shortly, 625 words
OECD slashes growth forecasts, urges aggressive ECB action
PARIS - The OECD slashes its growth forecasts for major
developed economies, urging much more aggressive ECB stimulus to
ward off the risk of deflation in a subdued euro zone.
(OECD-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 700 words)
Euro zone trade surplus rises in July on growing exports
BRUSSELS - The euro zone's trade surplus rose year-on-year
in July as exports grew faster than imports, pointing to a
positive contribution to economic growth at the start of the
third quarter, the European Union's Statistics office data
shows. (EUROZONE-ECONOMY/TRADE, moved, 305 words)
Israel FinMin chops 2014 growth estimate to 2.4 pct
JERUSALEM - Israel's Finance Ministry lowers its 2014 and
2015 economic growth estimates due to effects of the 50-day Gaza
war with Palestinian militant group Hamas and a weaker global
environment, a ministry source says. (ISRAEL-ECONOMY/FINMIN
(UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Steven Scheer, 400 words)
COMPANIES
Santander's Ana Botin affirms bank's strategy, dividend
SANTANDER - Ana Botin, the new chairwoman of Santander,
tells shareholders she will defend the legacy of her father at
the helm of the euro zone's biggest bank and says priorities
include maintaining a prudent strategy and dividend policy.
(SANTANDER-BOTIN/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by
Jesús Aguado, 350 words)
TUI Travel, TUI AG reach agreement on $8.4 bln merger
LONDON - Europe's biggest tour operator, TUI Travel, and
majority owner TUI AG have agreed the terms of a merger,
creating a the world's largest leisure and tourism group with a
combined value of 6.5 billion euros ($8.42 billion). (TUI
TRAVEL-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 225 words)
Apple medical trials shed light on how HealthKit will work
SAN FRANCISCO - Two prominent U.S. hospitals are preparing
to launch trials with diabetics and chronic disease patients
using Apple Inc's HealthKit, offering a glimpse of how the
iPhone maker's ambitious take on healthcare will work in
practice. (APPLE-HEALTH/ (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE, TV), moved, by
Christina Farr, 745 words)
Danaher to buy Nobel Biocare for $2.2 bln
ZURICH - U.S. healthcare group Danaher Corp is to buy
Switzerland's Nobel Biocare Holding AG for an agreed $2.2
billion to become the world's biggest player in a dental
implants market benefiting from a recovering global economy.
(NOBEL BIOCARE M&A/DANAHER (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by
Caroline Copley, 750 words)
Cognizant to buy IT services provider TriZetto for $2.7 bln
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp says it will buy
healthcare IT services provider TriZetto Corp for $2.7 billion
from private equity firm Apax Partners, its largest deal ever.
(TRIZETTO-M&A/COGNIZANT TECH (UPDATE 2), moved, 500 words)
Denmark's TDC to buy Norway's cable firm Get As for $2.2 bln
COPENHAGEN - Danish telecom operator TDC has agreed to buy
Norwegian cable company Get AS for around 12.5 billion Danish
crowns ($2.2 billion) on a cash and debt free basis, trimming
this year's dividend payout as a result, it says. (TDC-M&A/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Stine Jacobsen and Teis Jensen, 570 words)
European reinsurers see slowing price falls, new markets
ZURICH/MONACO - Major European reinsurers put a brave face
on the outlook for an increasingly crowded business, seeing a
slowing decline in prices and new opportunities in some markets.
(REINSURANCE-OUTLOOK/ (WRAPUP 2), moving shortly, by Joshua
Franklin and Jonathan Gould, 430 words)
Air France pilots' strike halts flights and hits shares
PARIS/FRANKFURT - Pilots at Franco-Dutch airline Air
France-KLM begin a one-week strike at the French arm of the
business over plans to cut costs, halting more than half of its
flights and sending the group's shares down more than 3 percent.
(AIR FRANCE KLM-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Natalie Huet and
Kirsti Knolle, 470 words)
Tough time to sell Ukraine president's candy empire
LONDON - A chance to buy the candy empire of Ukrainian
President Petro Poroshenko is the kind of opportunity in a
fast-growing market that would normally have multinational
confectioners - like Nestle or Cadbury's parent Mondelez -
drooling at the prospect. (UKRAINE-CRISIS\CHOCOLATE, moved, by
Sophie Sassard and Anjuli Davies, 760 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-TELECOMUNICATIONS, moved, by Maria
Kiselyova and Pavel Polityuk, 850 words
Nissan faces battery plant cuts as electric car hopes fade
PARIS - Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is preparing to cut battery
manufacturing, people familiar with the matter say, in a new
reversal on electric cars that has reopened deep divisions with
alliance partner Renault. (RENAULT SA-NISSAN/BATTERIES
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Laurence Frost, 1,400 words)