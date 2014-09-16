Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
World stocks hit 1-month low, caution ahead of Fed
LONDON - Global shares hit a one-month low as investors
refrain from placing strong bets before a Fed meeting that could
adjust expectations about how soon the U.S. central bank will
hike interest rates. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Atul
Prakash, 615 words)
Ahead of vote, London pledges funding to Scotland
EDINBURGH - Britain promises to guarantee Scotland high
levels of state funding, granting Scots greater control over
healthcare spending in a last-ditch attempt to shore up support
for the United Kingdom before Thursday's vote on independence.
(SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Guy
Faulconbridge and Alistair Smout, 1,095 words)
+ See also:
- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/TRUSTS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET,
by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar, 750 words
- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/NIESR, moved, by Andy Bruce, 430
words
ECB's predicament leaves peers mute on currency depreciation
FRANKFURT/TOKYO/WASHINGTON - Attempts by the European
Central Bank to weaken the euro have the potential to spark a
currency war, but policymakers across the world are keeping
silent, knowing the ECB has scant alternatives to keep its
economy afloat. (ECB-CURRENCY/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Eva Taylor,
Leika Kihara and Howard Schneider, 1,110 words)
Orange strikes 3.4 bln euros deal to buy Spain's Jazztel
PARIS/MADRID - France's Orange has reached a deal to buy
Spanish fixed line telecoms operator Jazztel in an effort to
bolster its mobile operation in the country and better compete
with rivals Telefonica and Vodafone. (ORANGE-JAZZTEL/ (UPDATE
4), moving shortly, by Leila Abboud and Julien Toyer, 915 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Scotland poll fears send investors out of UK - survey
LONDON - Uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the Scottish
independence referendum this week has sent investors in British
assets heading for the exits, a closely watched survey shows.
(INVESTMENT-BOFA/SURVEY, moved, by Chris Vellacott, 400 words)
+ See also:
- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/SALMOND, moved, by Angus MacSwan,
1,175 words
Rouble plumbs new depths amid acute dollar shortage
MOSCOW - The Russian rouble plumbs new depths, hurt by high
foreign debt repayments by Russian companies amid an acute
dollar shortage, but comments that officials are considering
boosting foreign currency liquidity helped check losses.
(RUSSIA-MARKETS/ROUBLE (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Jason Bush
and Alexander Winning, 815 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA (UPDATE 2), moved, by Lidia Kelly,
715 words
Plunging iron ore prices threaten dividends of global miners
LONDON - The mining sector, a top source of rich shareholder
payouts in the wake of the financial crisis, is set to feel the
squeeze from tumbling iron ore and copper prices that may force
it to cut back its generous dividends.
(MARKETS-EUROPE-STOCKS/MINING, expect by 1230 GMT/0830 AM ET, by
Atul Prakash and Blaise Robinson, 750 words)
East Europe stocks coiled for catch-up, but there's a catch
LONDON - The dip in tensions between Russia and Ukraine and
the European Central Bank's renewed efforts in the euro zone are
boosting hopes eastern European stocks can claw back some of
their recent underperformance. (MARKETS/EASTERN EUROPE, expect
by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
To U.S. consumers, China's Alibaba is a nonentity
NEW YORK - The vast majority of Americans have never heard
of Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce company which is on the verge
of potentially the world's largest initial public offering.
ALIBABA GROUP-IPO/POLL (POLL), moved, by Jessica Toonkel and
Jennifer Saba, 780 words)
ECONOMY
U.S. producer prices unchanged in August
WASHINGTON - U.S. producer prices were flat in August,
pointing to muted inflation pressures that should see the
Federal Reserve in no hurry to raise interest rates.
(USA-ECONOMY/, moved, 200 words)
Ukraine parliament ratifies landmark agreement with EU
KIEV - Ukraine's parliament ratifies a landmark agreement on
political association and trade with the European Union, the
rejection of which last November by then President Viktor
Yanukovich led to his downfall. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/AGREEMENT
(UPDATE 1), moved, 445 words)
Ukraine, Scotland push German investor morale lower
MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor morale fall
in September to its lowest level since December 2012 in a sign
that the Ukraine crisis is taking its toll on Europe's largest
economy while uncertainty about the Scottish referendum is also
weighing. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ZEW (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kirsti
Knolle and Eva Taylor, 525 words)
Italy's Renzi pushing labour reform, but scepticism growing
ROME - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi says he will force
through changes to Italy's labour laws with special emergency
measures if parliament dragged its feet, and rejected criticism
his government was moving too slowly with its reform agenda.
(ITALY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by James Mackenzie, 430
words)
New global rules to crack down on corporate tax avoidance
LONDON - The body charged with rewriting international tax
rules will unveil proposals that could eliminate structures that
have allowed companies like Google and Amazon to shave billions
of dollars off their tax bills. (OECD-TAX/, moved, by Tom
Bergin, 700 words)
Slowing climate change makes economic sense - study
OSLO/LONDON - Investment to help fight climate change can
also spur economic growth, rather than slow it as widely feared,
but time is running short for a trillion-dollar shift to
transform cities and energy use, an international report says.
(CLIMATECHANGE-ECONOMY/, moved, by Alister Doyle and William
Schomberg, 760 words)
COMPANIES
Airbus to sell business units in defence and space review
BERLIN/PARIS - Airbus Group unveils plans to sell half a
dozen business units with combined revenues of around two
billion euros as it focuses its Defence and Space division on
warplanes, missiles, launchers and satellites. (AIRBUS-DEFENCE/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Sabine Siebold and Tim Hepher, 740 words)
+ See also:
- AIRBUS-DEFENCE/UNITS (FACTBOX), moved, 650 words
Total resumes $2.5 bln Nigerian deepwater oil field sale
LONDON/LAGOS - France's Total SA, Europe's second largest
oil company, has put one of its offshore Nigerian oil fields up
for sale again, the company said, after a 2012 deal with Sinopec
Corp failed. (TOTAL-NIGERIA/SALE (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Sophie
Sassard and Tim Cocks, 760 words)
Will political defences crumble in Europe's stress tests?
DUBLIN - For the first time since its financial crisis first
struck in 2008, Europe is carrying out a set of stress tests
that have the capacity to overhaul the sector and effect changes
at banks with powerful political connections. (ECB-BANKS/TESTS,
expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Carmel Crimmins and Andreas
Kroener, 1,500 words)
Banks cut more jobs; hiring pickup unlikely
DUBLIN - Europe's top banks slashed more jobs in the first
half of the year, cutting around 21,000 jobs or 1.3 percent of
their workforce, data compiled by Reuters shows, and recruiters
say that a pickup in hiring is unlikely to come for some time.
(BANK-JOBS/(GRAPHIC), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Laura
Noonan and Clare Hutchison, 1,000 words)
Russia's Mail.Ru ends VKontakte dispute with $1.5 bln deal
MOSCOW - Mail.Ru Group, majority-owned by Russia's richest
man Alisher Usmanov, has resolved a shareholder dispute over the
country's biggest social network VKontakte (VK), buying out a
rival co-investor for $1.47 billion. (RUSSIA-MAIL.RU
GROUP/VKONTAKTE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Maria Kiselyova, 460
words)
Heineken's snub to SAB revives beer deal speculation
LONDON/BRUSSELS - SABMiller's rejected bid for smaller
brewer Heineken revises talk about deals that could reshape the
global beer industry in coming months. (HEINEKEN-M&A/SABMILLER
(DEALTALK, UPDATE 1), moved, by Martinne Geller and Philip
Blenkinsop, 1,000 words)
Air France cancels 60 pct of flights as strike continues
PARIS - A pilots strike at Air France entered its second
day, with the two sides apparently no closer to resolving a
dispute over cost cuts that has forced the French carrier to
cancel 60 percent of flights. (AIR FRANCE KLM-STRIKE/ (UPDATE 1,
PICTURE), moving shortly, 435 words)
Europe's startups get bootcamp booster
AMSTERDAM - From Amsterdam to Zagreb, startup incubators are
multiplying. For Europe's politicians, the trend represents an
economic bright spot, bringing life to disused office space, new
jobs, and reflected geek chic. Few of their graduates will be
Googles or Facebooks. But they might get bought - and prices
have jumped. (EUROPE-STARTUPS/INCUBATORS (INSIGHT, PICTURE),
moved, by Sara Ledwith, 1,500 words)
Switzerland takes on its top drugmakers over prices
ZURICH - Switzerland, home to the world's two biggest
drugmakers, might be expected to give them an easy ride. But
Roche and Novartis are finding no immunity in their home market
from a European-wide price squeeze. (SWISS-MEDICINE/PRICES,
moved, by Caroline Copley, 1,190 words)
+ See also:
- ASTRAZENECA-ELI LILLY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben
Hirschler, 570 words
ASOS to cut prices after third profit warning
LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS warns on
profit for the third time in seven months, saying its needs to
cut prices in international markets to reverse a sharp slowdown
in sales growth. (ASOS-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey,
695 words)