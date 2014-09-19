Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Relief for markets as Scotland stays in the United Kingdom

LONDON - World markets rally as Scotland's decision to stay in the United Kingdom lifts Europe and gets investors over the latest in a recent run of tricky global political hurdles. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6), moved, by Marc Jones, 800 words)

+ See also:

- SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/MARKETS (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 740 words

China hands drugmaker GSK $489 mln fine, sentences execs

SHANGHAI/LONDON - China fined GlaxoSmithKline Plc a record 3 billion yuan ($490 million) for paying bribes to doctors to use its drugs, underlining the risks of doing business there while also ending a damaging chapter for the British drugmaker. (GSK-CHINA/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Adam Jourdan and Ben Hirschler, 805 words)

Vivendi, Telefonica seal $9.3 bln Brazilian broadband deal

PARIS/MADRID - French media group Vivendi has finalised an agreement to sell its Brazilian broadband business GVT to Spain's Telefonica for cash and shares worth around 7.2 billion euros ($9.29 billion), the companies announce. (VIVENDI-GVT/ (UPDATE 3), moved, By Dominique Vidalon and Tracy Rucinski, 650 words)

Alibaba IPO prices at top of range, raising $21.8 bln

NEW YORK - Alibaba Group Holding prices its initial public offering at $68 a share, the top end of the expected range, raising $21.8 billion, in the latest sign of strong investor appetite for the Chinese e-commerce juggernaut. (ALIBABA-IPO/ (WRAPUP 6, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Liana B. Baker, Jessica Toonkel and Deepa Seetharaman, 1,020 words)

SCOTLAND

EU relief at Scotland's "no" tinged with fear of nationalism

BRUSSELS/PARIS - European Union and NATO officials express undisguised relief at Scotland's clear vote against independence from Britain, but some frett that the genie of separatism may be out of the bottle in Europe. (SCOTLAND-INDEPENDENCE/EUROPE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alastair MacDonald and Paul Taylor, 985 words)

Angry with Washington, 1 in 4 Americans open to secession

BOSTON - The failed Scottish vote to pull out from the United Kingdom has stirred secessionist hopes for some in the United States, where almost a quarter of people are open to their states leaving the union, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll finds. (USA-SECESSION/ (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Scott Malone, 810 words)

INVESTMENT & MARKETS

Investors grapple with slow-release ECB bazooka

LONDON - Investors are increasingly balancing the temptation of betting the European Central Bank (ECB) will eventually deploy a full bond-buying bazooka to spur growth with the meagre results of recently deployed artillery. (MARKETS-ECB-STOCKS/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Francesco Canepa, 800 words)

Ireland shakes up fund rules in bid to improve management

DUBLIN - Investment funds based in Ireland will no longer have to hire Irish residents as directors under a central bank plan to improve oversight of one of the global fund industry's biggest hubs. (IRELAND-FUNDS/, moved, by Carmel Crimmins, 870 words)

Asian buyers of U.S. LNG dial back as exuberance dims

MILAN - A looming gas glut worldwide is prompting Japanese and Indian firms to resell to European traders and utilities big chunks of U.S. liquefied natural gas they had committed to buy several years ago, signalling tempered enthusiasm for U.S. energy. (USA-LNG/ASIA (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Oleg Vukmanovic, 1,055 words)

ECONOMY

ECB's Praet urges governments to rethink back-up for ABS

FRANKFURT - Peter Praet, the European Central Bank's chief economist, made a fresh attempt to gain the backing of euro zone governments for one of the ECB's key stimulus steps, to maximise its impact, saying some had been too quick to dismiss its proposal. (ECB-POLICY/PRAET (INTERVIEW), moved, by Eva Taylor and Andreas Framke, 630 words)

+ See also:

- ECB-BANKS/REPAYMENT (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by John O'Donnell, 250 words

- ECB-GERMANY/TAX, moved, 210 words

Yamal, Russia's gas megaplan, a symbol of sanctions defiance

MOSCOW - Dozens of Russian energy ventures are in jeopardy due to Western sanctions on technology and funding. Looming over them all, a giant project the Kremlin is bent on saving no matter what. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-YAMAL, moved, by Katya Golubkova and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 990 words)

+ See also:

- UKRAINE-CRISIS/ROSNEFT' (UPDATE 2), moved, 530 words

Russian PM Medvedev vows to keep economy open

SOCHI, Russia - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev says that Russia will not isolate its sanctions-hit economy from the West but says improving relations with Asian countries has become a key strategy. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Darya Korsunskaya and Katya Golubkova, 405 words)

US Treasury's Lew calls for euro zone, Japan to spur growth

CAIRNS, Australia - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew calls on the euro zone and Japan to do more to spur growth as the global economy continues to disappoint, highlighting what is sure to be a bone of contention as Group of 20 ministers gather in Australia. (G20-AUSTRALIA/ (WRAPUP 2, PICTURE,TV), moved, 695 words)

As heat leaves mining, rest of Australia gets to breathe

SYDNEY - Australia's miners face tough times amid a meteoric fall in the price of their cash cow, iron ore, but there are plenty of reasons to believe the rest of the economy can weather the storm and perhaps even profit from it. (AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY/MINING, moved, by Wayne Cole, 850 words)

COMPANIES

SAP buys expenses software maker Concur for $7.3 bln

FRANKFURT - Germany's SAP has agreed to buy U.S. expenses software maker Concur for $7.3 billion in cash, strengthening its position in cloud computing but sending its shares down almost 3 percent on concern over the price. (CONCUR TECH-SAP SE/M&A (UPDATE 3), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde, 850 words)

Maserati buy sparked first concerns over China's Ultrasonic

FRANKFURT - When a top executive at Ultrasonic first bought a Maserati, the German bankers who introduced the Chinese shoe company to the Frankfurt stock exchange started to worry. But no one had any idea that two Ultrasonic executives would soon stand accused of disappearing with the company's cash, the banker who led the listing says. (ULTRASONIC-LOANS/BANKERS, expect by 1500 GMT/1100 AM ET, by Chris Steitz and Edward Taylor, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ULTRASONIC-DISAPPEARANCE/NOMURA HLDGS (PICTURE), moved, by Saeed Azhar and Prakash Chakravarti, 800 words

Arkema offers Total $2.2 bln for Blu-Tack maker Bostik

PARIS/LONDON - French chemicals group Arkema has offered to buy oil major Total's adhesives business Bostik, which makes Blu-Tack, for 1.74 billion euros ($2.24 billion). (ARKEMA-BOSTIK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dominique Vidalon and Ron Bousso, 465 words)

Italian luxury group Prada's H1 profit down 20.6 pct

HONG KONG - Italian luxury goods group Prada SpA posts a 20.6 percent drop in first-half net profit, weighed by sluggish consumer demand amid an uncertain economic outlook and unfavourable exchange rates. (PRADA IT-RESULTS/, moved, 280 words)

Apple's iPhone 6 Plus includes chips from Qualcomm, Skyworks

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple's iPhone 6 Plus uses chips from Qualcomm, Skyworks Solutions, Avago Technologies and other companies, according to gadget repair firm iFixit, which pried one of the devices open in Melbourne. (USA-APPLE/TEARDOWN (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Noel Randewich, 500 words)

Food companies, restaurants add protein to beef up profits

NEW YORK - Though diet studies disagree about what's worse for you, carbohydrates or fat, most say nice things about eating protein, including its potential for better weight control. (USA-RETAIL/PROTEIN (GRAPHICS, PICTURE), moved, by Yasmeen Abutaleb, 1,060 words)