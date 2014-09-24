Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Slide in German business morale points to weak Q3
BERLIN - German business sentiment falls for a fifth
straight month in September to its lowest level in nearly 1-1/2
years, dampening expectations for a third-quarter rebound in
Europe's largest economy. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Annika Breidthardt, 400 words)
ECB to keep loose policy "for long time" - Draghi
PARIS - The European Central Bank will keep monetary policy
loose for as long as it takes to push ultra-low inflation in the
euro zone back up closer to the two percent level, its president
Mario Draghi says. (ECB-DRAGHI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Mark John,
370 words)
Stocks, bonds up on ECB stimulus hopes
PARIS - Stocks and safe-haven government bonds in Europe
edge higher, with the prospect of more monetary stimulus from
the European Central Bank offsetting a drop in German business
sentiment. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Blaise
Robinson and Lionel Laurent, 745 words)
Tesco-style accounting risks well known in retail industry
LONDON - Tesco's disclosure of huge accounting mistakes over
contracts with its suppliers shocked industry analysts and
executives, but not because they didn't realise the potential
for disaster. (TESCOACCOUNTING/, moved, by Tom Bergin, 925
words)
+ See also:
- TESCO-REGULATOR/ (UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 235 words
INSIGHT & INVESTMENT
In push for top spot, Volkswagen hits labour, robot problems
WOLFSBURG, Germany - In an era of automation, robotics and
spotless factory floors, you don't expect to see car workers
lugging metal along a production line. (VOLKSWAGEN-MQB
(PICTURE), moved, BY Andreas Cremer, Jan Schwartz and Edward
Taylor, 1,480 words)
As Ukraine's "odious" debt tangle unwinds, Russia holds key
LONDON - A selloff on Ukraine's dollar debt is focusing
attention on a controversial $3 billion bond held by Russia,
with growing investor concern that the issue may be exploited to
trigger a cascade of defaults across Kiev's sovereign Eurobonds.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/EUROBONDS (ANALYSIS), moving shortly, by Sujata
Rao, 850 words)
REUTERS SUMMIT
Norilsk in talks to buy $2 bln in palladium from cenbank-CEO
MOSCOW - Russia's Norilsk Nickel, the world's largest nickel
and palladium producer, is in talks to buy palladium worth up to
$2 billion from the country's central bank, Norilsk's chief
executive and co-owner Vladimir Potanin says.
(RUSSIA-PALLADIUM/NORILSK (PICTURE), moved, by Polina Devitt,
220 words)
ECONOMY
ECB plan to revive bank lending leave economists unconvinced
BANGALORE - Bank lending to private euro zone businesses
needs to grow at a 3 percent annual rate on a sustained basis in
order to stir inflation, according a Reuters poll of economists
who say that is not likely to happen. (ECB-RATES/POLL, moved, by
Sumanta Dey, 600 words)
IMF expects China's 2015 growth to be "well above" 7 percent
MANILA - China's economy will likely grow faster than
previously thought in 2015, the International Monetary Fund
says, downplaying the risks of the cooling property market in
the world's second-largest economy. (IMF-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 450 words)
Fed's George wants to raise U.S. rates soon, gradually
CHEYENNE, Wyo. - The U.S. Federal Reserve should begin
raising rates soon or risk stoking future inflation and further
distorting financial markets where too many investors are
already taking excessive risks, Kansas City Federal Reserve
President Esther George says. (USA-FED/GEORGE-RATES (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Ann Saphir, 400 words)
+ See also:
- USA-ECONOMY/MORTGAGES, moved, 170 words
World Bank warns Russia's economy set to stagnate
MOSCOW - Russia's economy is set to stagnate in the next two
years as the country pays the price for the Ukraine crisis, lack
of structural reforms and uncertain economic policy, the World
Bank says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-WORLD BANK (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Lidia Kelly, 590 words)
EU antitrust head not swayed by anti-Americanism, bullies
BRUSSELS - Margrethe Vestager says that neither "loud
people" in business and government nor "anti-Americanism" will
sway her rulings on antitrust cases when she becomes the
European Union's new competition commissioner.
(EU-ANTITRUST/VESTAGER (INTERVIEW), moved, by Foo Yun Chee and
Alastair Macdonald, 690 words)
COMPANIES
BNP Paribas board meets to replace Chairman Prot - sources
PARIS - BNP Paribas Chairman Baudouin Prot will leave the
bank and its board is due to meet on Friday to replace a man at
the centre of its strategy for over a decade, two sources close
to the situation say. (BNP PARIBAS-MOVES/CHAIRMAN (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Matthias Blamont and Maya Nikolaeva, 470 words)
RBS cuts sale price for U.S. bank Citizens in $3 bln listing
LONDON - The biggest U.S. bank listing since the financial
crisis got a lukewarm reception from investors, forcing Royal
Bank of Scotland to cut the price of shares sold in Citizens
Financial Group. (CITIZENS-IPO/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt
Scuffham and Amrutha Gayathri, 620 words)
Amazon tests smart home gadgets, expands hardware lab
SAN FRANCISCO - Amazon.com Inc will boost staffing at its
secretive Silicon Valley-based hardware unit by at least 27
percent over the next five years as it tests Internet-connected
"smart" home gadgets such as a one-button device to order
supplies. (AMAZON-HARDWARE/STRATEGY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Deepa
Seetharaman and Noel Randewich, 690 words)
IPO to turn Rocket Internet from VC to operating co-CEO
FRANKFURT - Rocket Internet, the global e-commerce investor
sees its planned initial public offering as a means to transform
itself into an operating company from its previous role as a
start-up incubator, Chief Executive Oliver Samwer says.
(ROCKETINTERNET-IPO/DEMAND (UPDATE 2), moved, by Eric Auchard,
825 words)
Accenture forecast disappoints, shares slip
Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc forecast
first-quarter revenue largely below analysts' expectations as
stiff competition from rivals hurt new contracts wins.
(ACCENTURE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)
Denmark's Maersk Line to spend $3 bln a year on new ships
COPENHAGEN - Denmark's Maersk Line will spend around $3
billion a year from 2015-19 on new ships to buttress its
position as the world's biggest container shipping company, it
says. (MAERSK-ORDERS/, moved, by Ole Mikkelsen, 250 words)
Profit warning, settlement hit TNT Express shares
AMSTERDAM - Dutch logistics firm TNT Express warns that
sluggish growth in Europe will hit profit margins in the third
quarter, sending its shares tumbling more than 10 percent.
(TNTEXPRESS-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 250 words)
Trade body slams British watchdog decision on car insurance
LONDON - An insurance trade body says it may appeal a
British competition watchdog's decision not to tackle the high
costs of replacement cars in motor insurance policies, which it
says creates unnecessary costs for customers.
(INSURANCE-AUTOS/REPORT (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Carolyn
Cohn, 380 words)