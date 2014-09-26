Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

U.S. Q2 growth revised up to a brisk 4.6 percent pace

WASHINGTON - The U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 2-1/2 years in the second quarter and activity was broad-based, in a bullish signal for the remainder of the year. (USA-ECONOMY/GROWTH, moved, 500 words)

FX settlement talks intensify, 2 bln stg total eyed -sources

LONDON - Britain's financial regulator has intensified talks with six major banks over allegations of collusion and manipulation in the foreign exchange market, setting the stage for a coordinated settlement that could cost them close to 2 billion pounds. (BANKS-FX INVESTIGATION/SETTLEMENT, moving shortly, by Jamie McGeever and Steve Slater, 680 words)

Russia moves to take control of oil firm from billionaire

MOSCOW - Russia moves to wrest control of an oil company from oligarch Vladimir Yevtushenkov, seizing his conglomerate Sistema's shares in the firm and deepening investors' fears the Kremlin wants to reclaim prized state assets. (RUSSIA-YEVTUSHENKOV/STOCKS-BASHNEFT (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Maria Kiselyova, 800 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/SISTEMA (UPDATE 1), moved, 560 words

EU bankers pay row flares over treatment of allowances

LONDON/BRUSSELS - A row over how strictly new rules on bankers pay are enforced in Britain and across Europe flares after the European Union banking regulator is reported to be preparing to clamp down on allowances being paid to staff. (EU-BANKING/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, 650 words)

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Dollar holds near four-year highs, Europe stocks recover

LONDON - The dollar holds just below a four-year high against a basket of currencies, fuelled by the biggest yield advantage over the euro in nearly 15 years as the Federal Reserve contemplates hiking interest rates. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 630 words)

Dollar's surge raises questions about harm to U.S. economy

LONDON - The dollar surge in the third quarter has raised questions of how long U.S. policymakers will remain silent before warning against its negative impact on growth and the Federal Reserve's ability to normalise monetary policy as planned. (MARKETS-INVESTMENT FOCUS/, expect by 1600 GMT/12 ET, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)

Mrs Watanabe jumps on yen-selling bandwagon

TOKYO - Japan's legions of retail foreign-exchange traders, popularly known as Mrs Watanabe, are betting against the yen after it slumped to six-year lows recently. (MARKETS-JAPAN/YEN-RETAIL, moved, by Kentaro Sugiyama, 1,000 words)

ECONOMY

Spain lifts growth forecasts even as euro zone drags

MADRID - Spain lifts its economic growth forecasts for this year and the next, contrasting with European peers such as Italy and France which are revising down their outlook, though the upward revisions were slightly lower than originally flagged. (SPAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Sarah White and Andrés González, 380 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 350 words

ECB's Coeure sees stronger demand for TLTROs from Dec

PORTOROZ, Slovenia - The European Central Bank expects to see stronger demand for its new long-term loans once it has completed an unprecedented round of health checks on lenders, after which they should also be in a stronger position to lend, a top policymaker says. (ECB/COEURE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Marja Novak, 300 words)

Iran urges OPEC to stop oil slide, Gulf members relaxed

DUBAI/LONDON - Iran urges OPEC members to "make joint efforts" to keep oil prices from falling further, highlighting a split with other members such as Saudi Arabia who face lower budget pressures despite a slide in prices towards $95 a barrel. (IRAN-OIL/OPEC (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Rania El Gamal and Alex Lawler, 470 words)

COMPANIES

Lloyds Bank sale of TSB stake shows demand for UK banks

LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group has sold a further 11.5 percent stake in TSB in a 161 million pound ($262.5 million) share placing to investors that required no discount to the market price following strong demand. (LLOYDS BANKING-TSB BANKING GRP/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Freya Berry, 560 words)

Alibaba options set for strong demand on market debut

NEW YORK - The newest way to bet on the fortunes of Chinese e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will debut on Monday when its stock options go live for trading, and investors should look for the initial action to be very busy, but also choppy and potentially pricey. (ALIBABA-OPTIONS/, moved, by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed, 935 words)

Rocket brings IPO forward due to "exceptional" demand

FRANKFURT - Germany's Rocket Internet is bringing its planned initial public offering (IPO) forward by a week, citing "exceptional investor demand across all points of the price range" for its shares. (ROCKET INTERNET-IPO/DATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 190 words)

BlackBerry reports smaller-than-expected loss; shares rise

TORONTO - BlackBerry Ltd shares climb more than 4 percent in early trade after reporting a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, raising hopes the smartphone and software is through the worst of a painful restructuring and able to focus to growth and investments. (BLACKBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Euan Rocha, 500 words)

Secretive Russian oil giant has no fear of sanctions

MOSCOW - While most Russian oil tycoons and Kremlin energy officials are calculating billions of losses that could result from Western sanctions, one of them is counting his blessings. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/RUSSIA-OIL (PICTURE), moved, by Katya Golubkova, Vladimir Soldatkin and Denis Pinchuk, 1,200 words)

Chinese firms may struggle to float in Europe

WARSAW - With Frankfurt likely out of bounds for Chinese company flotations after a series of corporate problems, their advisers would be forgiven for seeking alternative capital-raising venues around Europe. They will probably find it tough going. (ULTRASONIC-DISAPPEARANCE/POLAND-BOURSE, moved, by Jakub Iglewski, 1,095 words)

Telecom Italia board meets amid questions over future

MILAN - Telecom Italia's board meets with the company under pressure to define its strategy after losing a battle to buy Brazilian broadband player GVT and as talk of interest from foreign bidders heats up. (TELECOMITALIA-ARGENTINA/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Danilo Masoni and Elisa Anzolin, 600 words)

MAN SE cuts profit forecast for core trucks business

BERLIN - German truckmaker MAN SE has cut the profit forecast for its main division, citing falling truck demand in core European markets and the effects of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. (MAN-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andreas Cremer, 400 words)