TOP STORIES
Swiss bank UBS warns of penalties as FX talks begin
ZURICH - Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, warns it faces new
fines after confirming it is holding talks to settle allegations
it was involved in rigging foreign exchange rates.
(UBS-CURRENCY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 750 words)
+ See also:
- UBS AG-HOLDING COMPANY/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 475
words
Allianz: no plans to ramp up Pimco controls despite turmoil
FRANKFURT - German insurer Allianz says it has no plans to
increase oversight of its California-based investment unit,
Pimco, after the shock departure of co-founder Bill Gross sent
shares in the Munich-based parent tumbling at the end of last
week. (PIMCO-ALLIANZ/ (PICTURE), moved, by Kathrin Jones, 560
words)
+ See also:
- PIMCO-SUCCESSION/CEO (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jennifer Ablan,
560 words
U.S. consumer spending accelerates
WASHINGTON - Rising incomes helped American consumers spend
more in August, a positive sign for the U.S. economy which
appears to be shifting into a higher gear.
(USA-ECONOMY/SPENDING, moved, 255 words)
Canada's Encana to buy Athlon Energy for $5.93 bln
TORONTO - Canada's largest natural gas producer Encana Corp
says it has agreed to buy Athlon Energy for $5.93 billion in
cash, as it accelerates its plan to focus on more lucrative oil
and natural-gas liquids (NGLs). (ATHLON ENE-M&A/ENCANA (UPDATE
3), moved, by Euan Rocha, 500 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Hong Kong unrest strengthens dollar, hurts European stocks
LONDON - The dollar trades near four-year highs against a
basket of major currencies as its appeal rises amid public
unrest in Hong Kong and further evidence of the relative
strength of the U.S. economy. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6),
moving shortly, by Marius Zaharia, 700 words)
Investors turn to options to bet on bank rally post ECB test
LONDON - Investors hopeful but not entirely confident that
next month's European bank check will yield positive results are
stacking up derivatives positions to balance optimism about the
industry against worry over its performance in a faltering
economy. (STOCKS-EUROPE-BANKS\AQR, expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM
ET, by Francesco Canepa, 700 words)
INSIGHT
Solar energy undercuts business model of big utilities
MADRID/SYDNEY - Solar is still less than one percent of
energy capacity worldwide, but a surge in installations of
rooftop solar panels is beginning to hit utilities and their
business model of charging customers on the basis of
consumption. And they are hitting back. (SOLAR/BATTLELINES
(INSIGHT, PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Tracy Rucinski and Byron
Kaye, 1,520 words)
Adidas fights to draw top talent to sleepy Bavarian town
HERZOGENAURACH, Germany - Adidas needs world-class
designers, brand experts and technical whiz-kid's to improve its
image against U.S. rival Nike, but persuading them to move to
its headquarters in rural Germany is difficult. (ADIDAS-GERMANY/
(INSIGHT), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 1,530 words)
ECONOMY
Europe's German growth locomotive on strike
PARIS - Europe's growth locomotive is on strike. With the
euro zone economy stuck in a rut despite European Central Bank
efforts to pump money into the system, pressure is mounting for
Germany to use its healthy budget position to boost public
investment, stimulate demand and spur growth.
(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/GERMANY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor,
1,025 words)
Steady German inflation could prop up euro zone rate
BERLIN - Annual inflation in Europe's largest economy rose
more than expected in September, data shows, potentially helping
to keep euro zone rates stable, but it remains low enough to
keep pressure on the European Central Bank to revive the euro
zone economy. (GERMANY INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle
Martin, 400 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-SENTIMENT/, moved, 235 words
France's core deficit targets off course - report
PARIS - France will tighten its budget less than promised
even when the impact of the downturn in the economic cycle is
stripped out of the equation, Les Echos newspaper reports.
(FRANCE-DEFICIT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words)
Swiss central bank does not rule out negative interest rates
GENEVA - The Swiss National Bank does not rule out the use
of negative interest rates to defend its cap on the Swiss franc
and ward off deflation, Chairman Thomas Jordan says. (SWISS-SNB/
(UPDATE 1, PICTURE), moved, 210 words)
UK's Osborne pitches welfare cuts ahead of election
BIRMINGHAM, England - British finance minister George
Osborne seeks to deflect voter attention from a Conservative
party split over Europe by pledging state and welfare spending
cuts to nurse the government's finances back to surplus.
(BRITAIN-POLITICS/OSBORNE (UPDATE 1), moved, by William James
and William Schomberg, 700 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-LENDING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and
Costas Pitas, 600 words
U.S. trade pact in spotlight as EU Commission faces grilling
BRUSSELS - The European Union's likely next trade chief will
face tough questions about how she will handle free trade
negotiations with the United States when confirmation hearings
for the new European Commission open on Monday. (EU-COMMISSION/,
moved, by Adrian Croft, 600 words)
Brazil sees inflation slowly softening, chops growth view
BRASILIA - Brazil's central bank says it sees inflation
slowly easing toward the centre of the government's target in
coming years, signalling policymakers are likely to keep
interest rates on hold for some time. (BRAZIL-CENBANK/INFLATION
(UPDATE 1), moved, 220 words)
Dubai flexes legal muscles as financial court system grows
DUBAI - A landmark ruling by the court system in Dubai's
financial free zone suggests the emirate is starting to
influence the way international business disputes are resolved
in the Middle East, partly taking over that role from London and
New York. (EMIRATES-COURTS/BUSINESS, moved, by Andrew Torchia,
1,235 words)
COMPANIES
EU to explain its inquiry into Apple's Irish tax savings
BRUSSELS - European Union regulators will give more details
on Tuesday of their reasons for launching in-depth inquiries
into tax deals reached by Ireland with Apple and by Luxembourg
with a Fiat subsidiary. (APPLE-IRELAND/TAX (UPDATE 2), moving
shortly, by Barbara Lewis and Adrian Croft, 360 words)
Vista Equity to buy Tibco Software for $4.3 billion
Business software maker Tibco Software Inc says private
equity firm Vista Equity Partners would take it private for $4.3
billion in the largest technology buyout this year. (TIBCO
SOFTWARE-M&A/VISTAEQUITY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Liana B. Baker,
465 words)
Japan's SoftBank in talks to buy DreamWorks - source
TOKYO/NEW YORK - Japan's SoftBank Corp is in talks to
acquire DreamWorks Animation SKG, the Hollywood studio behind
the "Shrek" and "Madagascar" movie hits, a person with knowledge
of the situation says. (DREAMWORKS ANIM-SOFTBANK/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Kevin Krolicki and Paritosh Bansal, 605 words)
Construction losses force Balfour to warn on profit again
LONDON - Shares in Balfour Beatty plunge after the British
construction firm cut its profit forecast for the third time in
less than five months, blaming increased losses on the
mismanagement of a number of UK contracts. (BALFOUR
BEATTY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Neil Maidment,
700 words)
Santander UK picks Bostock as CEO to lead London float
LONDON - Santander's British bank has appointed Nathan
Bostock as chief executive, handing the former Royal Bank of
Scotland finance director the task of overseeing a planned
London listing. (SANTANDER-CEO/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by
Matt Scuffham, 570 words)
Risk appetite picks up as UK election looms - Deloitte
LONDON - British companies are feeling their most confident
about taking on business risk in seven years, despite worries
about an election in 2015 and a possible referendum on Britain's
membership of the European Union, a survey shows.
(BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT, moved, 470 words)
Six years after AIG bailout, trial asks: was it legal?
WASHINGTON - One of the more unusual trials to come out of
the 2008 financial crisis is set to begin on Monday, when a
federal judge will consider whether the U.S. government's rescue
of American International Group Inc was, in fact, legal.
(AIG-BAILOUT/TRIAL, moved, by Aruna Viswanatha, 650 words)