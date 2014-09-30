Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
EU says Ireland tax deal with Apple was state aid
BRUSSELS - The European Union has accused Ireland of giving
Apple Inc illegal state aid through tax arrangements that have
"no scientific basis" but which helped the iPhone maker shelter
tens of billions of dollars in international revenues from tax.
(APPLE-IRELAND/TAX (UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by
Julia Fioretti and Tom Bergin, 670 words)
+ See also:
- FIAT SPA-LUXEMBOURG/TAX (UPDATE 1), moved, by Adrian
Croft, 415 words
Stocks set for worst quarter since euro crisis, dollar soars
LONDON - A new trough in euro zone inflation pushes the euro
to a two-year low, leaving the dollar on course for its biggest
quarterly gain in six years and world stocks facing their
largest drop since the peak of the euro crisis. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc Jones, 1,040 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jemima Kelly, 600
words
Global regulators agree reforms of currency benchmarks
LONDON - The one minute window for setting a widely used
currency market benchmark should be extended to 5 minutes to
make it harder to manipulate prices, the Group of Twenty's (G20)
regulatory task force says. (G20-FOREX/REGULATIONS (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Huw Jones, 590 words)
Russian economy to see zero growth as Ukraine fall-out bites
MOSCOW - Russia's economy will fail to grow at all in 2014
and inflation will reach a four-year high, a Reuters poll of
economists shows, as Western sanctions over Ukraine bite.
(RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ (POLL), moved, by Kira Zaslavskaya and Jason
Bush, 600 words)
+ See also:
- UKRAINE-CRISIS/SANCTIONS, UPDATE 1), expect by 1500 GMT/11
AM ET, by Robin Emmott and Adrian Croft, 500 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Strong dollar, rising volatility mark Q3. Same again in Q4?
LONDON - The biggest scramble for dollars and sharpest rise
in currency volatility for years were the hallmarks of financial
markets in the third quarter, developments which have
intensified worries that the final three months of the year
might be equally bumpy. (MARKETS-QUARTERLY/WRAP, moved, by Jamie
McGeever, 765 words)
+ See also:
- GLOBAL-M&A/DEALS, moved, by Anjuli Davies and Soyoung Kim,
1,365 words
- FINANCIAL-MARKETS/ISSUES, moved, by Freya Berry and Elzio
Barreto, 735 words
- ASIA-M&A/, moved, by Saeed Azhar and Denny Thomas, 800
words
World investors diverge on the outlook for stocks
LONDON - Global investor sentiment is diverging, with
Europeans, including the UK, remaining bullish on stocks and
keeping allocations in place while the United States and Japan
fret over rising risks, a Reuters poll shows.(FUNDS POLL/GLOBAL
(WRAPUP 1), moved, by Chris Vellacott, 600 words)
Russian investment banking; treadmills and tumbleweed
MOSCOW/LONDON - Western sanctions have killed off any hope
of a revival in takeovers, stock market debuts and international
sales of stocks and bonds this year and some banks are firing
staff and reshuffling roles to keep costs down.
(RUSSIA-BANKING/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alexander
Winning and Anjuli Davies, 1,000 words)
Bond investors cool to Europe's stragglers as clouds gather
LONDON - An investor love affair with low-rated but
high-yielding euro zone bonds is starting to wane, as political
risks dent faith that the European Central Bank alone will be
able to ensure the bloc's recovery. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO, moved,
by John Geddie, 840 words)
OPEC output hits highest since 2012 on Libya -Reuters survey
LONDON - OPEC's oil production has jumped to an almost
two-year high in September, a Reuters survey found, due to a
further recovery in Libya and no sign yet of cutbacks in Saudi
Arabia and other Gulf producers. (OPEC-OIL/SURVEY, expect by
1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Alex Lawler, 600 words)
ECONOMY
Euro zone inflation slows in Sept, weakens euro vs dollar
BRUSSELS - Euro zone inflation slows further in September on
falling prices of unprocessed food and energy, a first estimate
shows, sending the euro lower against the dollar on expectations
of further European Central Bank policy easing.
(EUROZONE-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 465
words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-FISCAL/FLEXIBILITY, moved, by Jan Strupczewski,
1,075 words
China takes boldest step yet to lift housing market, economy
BEIJING - China cuts mortgage rates and downpayment levels
for some home buyers for the first time since the 2008 global
financial crisis, making one of its biggest moves this year to
boost an economy increasingly threatened by a sagging housing
market. (CHINA ECONOMY/PROPERTY, moved, by Koh Gui Qing and
Xiaoyi Shao, 600 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI-HSBC (UPDATE 2), moved, 750 words
UK economy picks up in 2nd quarter, recovery pace revised up
LONDON - Britain's economy grew more quickly than previously
thought in the second quarter and its recovery from the
financial crisis has been less sluggish than first estimated,
according to official figures that use a new way of calculating
data. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Andy Bruce and
William Schomberg, 675 words)
Stagnant French spending offers economy little respite
PARIS - French consumer spending largely stagnated in July
and August, offering little support to the euro zone's
second-biggest economy as it struggles to mount a convincing
recovery. (FRANCE-ECONOMY/, moved, 250 words)
Italy's Renzi to slash GDP forecasts as reform splits party
ROME - Matteo Renzi's cabinet meets to sign off on new
targets reflecting a sharp deterioration in Italy's economy as
Renzi battles with party rebels over his plans to ease firing
restrictions in large companies. (ITALY-ECONOMY/, expect by 1300
GMT/9 AM ET, Gavin Jones, 500 words)
BES complicates foreign investment in Portugal - econmin
LONDON - The financial collapse of Banco Espirito Santo,
once Portugal's largest listed lender, has complicated efforts
to attract foreign investors to the country, Economy Minister
Antonio Pires de Lima says. (PORTUGAL-ECONOMY/, moved, by Jamie
McGeever and Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 390 words)
COMPANIES
RBS frees up $1.3 bln of provisions as economy improves
LONDON - State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland will release
800 million pounds ($1.3 billion) from provisions it had set
aside to cover losses on bad loans after an improvement in
economic conditions, especially in Ireland. (ROYAL BANK
SCOT-TRADING/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham and
Steve Slater, 450 words)
EBay follows Icahn's advice, plans to spin off PayPal
EBay Inc says it will spin off PayPal, its fast-growing
payments business, into a publicly traded company in the second
half of 2015, marking an about-face for the company.
(EBAY-DIVESTITURE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Supantha
Mukherjee, 445 words)
NY targets Commerzbank employees in sanctions deal - sources
NEW YORK - New York's financial regulator wants Commerzbank
to fire some of its employees as part of a settlement to resolve
investigations into its dealings with Iran and other countries
under U.S. sanctions, sources familiar with the matter says.
(COMMERZBANK-INVESTIGATION/USA (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Karen Freifeld, 805 words)
German firms rush to join global IPO frenzy
FRANKFURT - German cable operator Tele Columbus says it
plans to list on the Frankfurt stock exchange this year, joining
a rush of German companies riding the coattails of AliBaba in a
global IPO market at its highest level since 2007.
(GERMANY-IPOS/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Harro Ten Wolde
and Sudip Kar-Gupta, 600 words)
Secret behind JVP, Israel's hottest venture capital fund
JERUSALEM - In a white-washed, modernist building in the
heart of Jerusalem lies probably Israel's most successful
venture capital firm, the backer of scores of high-tech
start-ups over the past 20 years that have generated nearly $18
billion for investors. (ISRAEL-VENTURECAPITAL/JVP (PICTURE),
expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 1,000 words)
+ See also:
- ISRAEL-VENTURECAPITAL/MARGALIT (INTERVIEW, PICTURE),
expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Luke Baker, 750 words
Airbus A350 wins European safety approval
PARIS - Europe's aviation regulator says it has awarded
safety approval for the Airbus A350, completing the regulatory
steps needed for the lightweight jet to start flying passengers.
(AIRBUS GROUP-A350/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 510 words)
+ See also:
- AIR FRANCE KLM-STRIKE/COSTS, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET,
by Andrew Callus, 700 words
- LUFTHANSA-STRIKE/, moved, 350 words
UK's Next warns warm weather could hit profits
LONDON - British retailer Next warns it will have to lower
profit forecasts if unusually warm autumn weather continues and
shoppers don't buy winter clothing, denting shares across the
sector. (NEXT-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 600
words)
New cancer therapy comes of age, cost a "toxic" side effect
MADRID - A raft of new cancer drugs promise better,
longer-lasting treatments with fewer adverse side effects -- but
their high cost is a growing concern. (HEALTH-CANCER/COSTS
(ANALYSIS), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 945 words)