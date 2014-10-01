Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
France defies EU partners with "no austerity" budget
PARIS - France lays down the gauntlet to EU partners with a
2015 budget that sets out how it would bring borrowing back
within EU limits two years later than promised, a retreat it
blames on the fragile economy. (FRANCE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2,
PICTURE, TV), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)
Waning demand hits factory activity across Asia and Europe
BANGALORE/SYDNEY - Dwindling demand cut factory activity
across much of Asia and Europe in September, sending it to
multi-month lows and raising the chances that global growth will
slow in the months ahead. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by
Rahul Karunakar, 700 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 800 words
- PMI-MANUFACTURING/GERMANY, moved, 305 words
- PMI-MANUFACTURING/BRITAIN, moved, 380 words
Lacklustre factory data hits world stocks, dollar strong
LONDON - Stocks worldwide begin the fourth quarter on a
negative note, as lacklustre economic data and civil unrest in
Hong Kong keeps investors cautious before a European Central
Bank meeting later this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7),
moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 625 words)
SPECIAL REPORT
In foreign hands, British automakers beat France
LONDON/PARIS - The auto industries of Britain and France are
separated only by the narrow Channel, but their divergent fates
stem in large part from a wide gulf in capitalist philosophies.
(AUTOS-BRITAIN/FRANCE (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Costas Pitas and Gilles Guillaume, 2,200 words)
+ See also:
- AUTOSHOW-PARIS/MARKETS (PREVIEW), moved, by Laurence
Frost, 875 words
ECONOMY
U.S. private sector creates 213,000 jobs in September - ADP
NEW YORK - U.S. private employers added 213,000 jobs in
September, just above economists' expectations, a report by a
payrolls processor shows. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP, moved,
100 words)
IMF halves Russia's 2015 GDP forecast to 0.5 pct
MOSCOW - The International Monetary Fund halves its growth
forecast for Russia for 2015 to 0.5 percent in gross domestic
product terms, saying that uncertainty over geopolitical
tensions brought downside risks to its estimates.
(RUSSIA-ECONOMY/IMF (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-CENBANK/OIL (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Lidia
Kelly and Jason Bush, 860 words
Britain's Hill faces tough questions over EU finance job
BRUSSELS - Britain's Jonathan Hill seeks to convince EU
lawmakers he will stand up to big banks as the bloc's finance
chief and is not a stooge for the City of London, Europe's top
financial centre. (EUROPEAN-COMMISSION/ (TV, PICTURE), expect by
1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 500 words)
+ See also:
- EU-REGULATIONS/ (FACTBOX), moved, 350 words
Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll
BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed nearly 60 foreign exchange
strategists on the outlook for major currencies against the U.S.
dollar. (MARKETS-FOREX/EURO-POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET,
by Ashrith Doddi, 600 words)
COMPANIES
UK's Sainsbury's to review dividend as sales slide
LONDON - British grocer Sainsbury's cut its annual sales
forecast and says it will review its dividend as part of a wider
examination of the business, adding to the turmoil in a sector
reeling from Tesco's accounting scandal. (SAINSBURY-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by James Davey and Kate Holton, 1,045 words)
+ See also:
- TESCO-PROBE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 495 words
Online fashion retailer Zalando rises in stock market debut
FRANKFURT - Shares in Europe's biggest online fashion
retailer Zalando rise as much as 12 percent in their Frankfurt
debut, valuing the company at about 6 billion euros.
(ZALANDO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Arno Schuetze
and Emma Thomasson, 500 words)
Foreign banks resist Spanish motorway rescue
MADRID - Foreign banks that invested in nine Spanish
motorways are dragging out a long-delayed 2.3 billion euro
rescue package to nationalise the bankrupt toll roads as they
seek better terms to recoup part of their money.
(SPAIN-MOTORWAYS/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Sonya
Dowsett, 900 words)
Adidas seeks to placate investors with share buyback
PARIS - German sportswear maker Adidas, facing investor
discontent after a series of profit warnings, plans to return
as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to shareholders over
the next three years. (ADIDAS-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Emma Thomasson, 580 words)