Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

France defies EU partners with "no austerity" budget

PARIS - France lays down the gauntlet to EU partners with a 2015 budget that sets out how it would bring borrowing back within EU limits two years later than promised, a retreat it blames on the fragile economy. (FRANCE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)

Waning demand hits factory activity across Asia and Europe

BANGALORE/SYDNEY - Dwindling demand cut factory activity across much of Asia and Europe in September, sending it to multi-month lows and raising the chances that global growth will slow in the months ahead. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Rahul Karunakar, 700 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-ECONOMY/PMI (UPDATE 2), moved, 800 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/GERMANY, moved, 305 words

- PMI-MANUFACTURING/BRITAIN, moved, 380 words

Lacklustre factory data hits world stocks, dollar strong

LONDON - Stocks worldwide begin the fourth quarter on a negative note, as lacklustre economic data and civil unrest in Hong Kong keeps investors cautious before a European Central Bank meeting later this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 7), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 625 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

In foreign hands, British automakers beat France

LONDON/PARIS - The auto industries of Britain and France are separated only by the narrow Channel, but their divergent fates stem in large part from a wide gulf in capitalist philosophies. (AUTOS-BRITAIN/FRANCE (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved, by Costas Pitas and Gilles Guillaume, 2,200 words)

+ See also:

- AUTOSHOW-PARIS/MARKETS (PREVIEW), moved, by Laurence Frost, 875 words

ECONOMY

U.S. private sector creates 213,000 jobs in September - ADP

NEW YORK - U.S. private employers added 213,000 jobs in September, just above economists' expectations, a report by a payrolls processor shows. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT-ADP, moved, 100 words)

IMF halves Russia's 2015 GDP forecast to 0.5 pct

MOSCOW - The International Monetary Fund halves its growth forecast for Russia for 2015 to 0.5 percent in gross domestic product terms, saying that uncertainty over geopolitical tensions brought downside risks to its estimates. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/IMF (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-CENBANK/OIL (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Lidia Kelly and Jason Bush, 860 words

Britain's Hill faces tough questions over EU finance job

BRUSSELS - Britain's Jonathan Hill seeks to convince EU lawmakers he will stand up to big banks as the bloc's finance chief and is not a stooge for the City of London, Europe's top financial centre. (EUROPEAN-COMMISSION/ (TV, PICTURE), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, by Jan Strupczewski, 500 words)

+ See also:

- EU-REGULATIONS/ (FACTBOX), moved, 350 words

Reuters monthly foreign exchange poll

BANGALORE - Reuters has surveyed nearly 60 foreign exchange strategists on the outlook for major currencies against the U.S. dollar. (MARKETS-FOREX/EURO-POLL, expect by 1320 GMT/0920 AM ET, by Ashrith Doddi, 600 words)

COMPANIES

UK's Sainsbury's to review dividend as sales slide

LONDON - British grocer Sainsbury's cut its annual sales forecast and says it will review its dividend as part of a wider examination of the business, adding to the turmoil in a sector reeling from Tesco's accounting scandal. (SAINSBURY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by James Davey and Kate Holton, 1,045 words)

+ See also:

- TESCO-PROBE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 495 words

Online fashion retailer Zalando rises in stock market debut

FRANKFURT - Shares in Europe's biggest online fashion retailer Zalando rise as much as 12 percent in their Frankfurt debut, valuing the company at about 6 billion euros. (ZALANDO-IPO/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Arno Schuetze and Emma Thomasson, 500 words)

Foreign banks resist Spanish motorway rescue

MADRID - Foreign banks that invested in nine Spanish motorways are dragging out a long-delayed 2.3 billion euro rescue package to nationalise the bankrupt toll roads as they seek better terms to recoup part of their money. (SPAIN-MOTORWAYS/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Sonya Dowsett, 900 words)

Adidas seeks to placate investors with share buyback

PARIS - German sportswear maker Adidas, facing investor discontent after a series of profit warnings, plans to return as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion) to shareholders over the next three years. (ADIDAS-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 580 words)