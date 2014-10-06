Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Hewlett-Packard to split into two public companies
Hewlett-Packard Co says it will split into two listed
companies, separating its computer and printer businesses from
its faster-growing corporate hardware and services operations.
(HP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 550 words)
EU likely to reject France's budget, ask for revisions
BRUSSELS - The European Commission is likely to reject
France's 2015 budget draft at the end of October and ask for a
new one that will better reflect Paris' deficit reduction
obligations under European Union rules, several euro zone
officials say. (EU-BUDGET/FRANCE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan
Strupczewski, 720 words)
Walt Disney rescues Euro Disney with $1.3 bln funding deal
LONDON/PARIS - Walt Disney Co has come to the rescue of its
loss-making subsidiary Euro Disney with a 1 billion-euro ($1.3
billion) funding deal announces, which could give the U.S. group
total control over Europe's biggest tourist attraction.
(EURODISNEY-FUNDING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kate Holton and Leila
Abboud, 660 words)
Iberdrola hires JPMorgan for asset sales to fund U.S. buy
MADRID/FRANKFURT - Spanish power firm Iberdrola has hired
JPMorgan Chase & Co to sell some foreign renewable assets that
could raise up to 2 billion euros to help fund an acquisition in
the fast-growing U.S. market, three sources with knowledge of
the matter say. (IBERDROLA-M&A/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Andrés
González and Arno Schuetze, 720 words)
MARKETS
Strong US jobs lift European stocks, dollar rally pauses
LONDON - European equities advance while the dollar pauses
after a sharp rally last week as forecast-beating U.S. jobs data
eases concerns about global economic growth. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/
(WRAPUP 5), moved, by Emelia Sithole-Matarise, 820 words)
New EU settlement rule seen boosting equities liquidity
LONDON - New European rules shortening the time between
executing and settling an equities trade will make the region's
sluggish stock markets more attractive for investors, although
they could raise one-off costs for brokers.
(MARKETS-STOCKS/EUROPE-REGULATIONS, moved, by Sudip Kar-Gupta,
600 words)
As global oil futures tumble, traders ask: What glut?
NEW YORK - An unusual disconnect has emerged in the U.S. oil
market, with headline futures slumping to levels below $90 a
barrel even as traders in the physical crude market report
surprisingly robust demand and strong pricing.
(USA-OIL/CASHCRUDE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Catherine Ngai and
Jonathan Leff, 1,060 words)
Russia's rouble plumbs new depths, c.bank intervenes
MOSCOW - Russia's rouble strikes a new all-time low versus
the dollar and breaches the central bank's trading band,
prompting the bank to step in to defend the currency following
similar intervention last week. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2),
moving shortly, by Vladimir Abramov and Alexander Winning, 445
words)
ECONOMY
German industry orders plunge by largest amount since 2009
BERLIN - German industrial orders tumbled in August by their
largest amount since the height of the global financial crisis
in 2009, casting a shadow over Europe's largest economy at a
time when Berlin faces pressure to loosen the fiscal reins and
spend more. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ORDERS (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Michelle Martin, 440 words)
UK banks have 3 months to plan protection for retail clients
LONDON - Britain has given its banks three months to show
how they plan to protect their retail customers from riskier
parts of their operations. (BOE-REGULATIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
by Huw Jones and Steve Slater, 610 words)
Britain's Hill wants European credit market for small firms
BRUSSELS - Britain's nominee for EU finance chief would seek
to improve smaller firms' access to capital via a pan-European
credit market, helping them reduce their reliance on banks.
(EU-COMMISSION/HILL (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)
+ See also:
- EU-COMMISSION/ (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,240
words
- EU-COMMISSION/NAVRACSICS, moved, 420 words
Greek budget promises higher growth, tax cuts
ATHENS - Greece's government unveils its 2015 budget,
promising a second year of growth and tax breaks aimed at easing
austerity imposed after the country sank into its deepest
post-war economic crisis. (GREECE-BUDGET/FORECASTS (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Lefteris Papadimas and Deepa Babington, 660 words)
+ See also:
- GREECE-BUDGET/TARGETS (FACTBOX), moved, 350 words
Kganyago to head South Africa's central bank; rand firms
PRETORIA - South African President Jacob Zuma appoints
Lesetja Kganyago as central bank governor to succeed the
respected Gill Marcus, pleasing investors who are keen to see
monetary policy stay on a predictable track. (SAFRICA-CENBANK/
(UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moving shortly, by Mfuneko Toyana,450
words)
COMPANIES
Deutsche Bank Q3 boosted by investment, retail -sources
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank performed well in the third
quarter, especially in retail and investment banking, helping it
bear the burden of charges for legal and regulatory issues, two
financial sources familiar with the matter tell Reuters.
(DEUTSCHE BANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kathrin Jones and
Arno Schuetze, 470 words)
BHP aims to slash iron ore costs to become cheapest supplier
LONDON/MELBOURNE - BHP Billiton aims to cut its iron ore
production costs by more than 25 percent and squeeze more tonnes
from its mines as it aims to overtake rival Rio Tinto as the
world's cheapest producer, the world's largest miner says. (BHP
BILLITON/IRON (UPDATE 3), moved, by Silvia Antonioli and Sonali
Paul, 740 words)
+ See also:
- IRAN-STEEL/, moved, by Maytaal Angel and Svetlana
Burmistrova, 815 words
Jimmy Choo IPO pricing values firm at up to $1.1 bln
LONDON - Luxury shoe company Jimmy Choo is on course to join
London's main stock market with a value of up to $1.1 billion,
industry sources says, citing the initial price range quoted by
banks arranging the sale. (JIMMY CHOO-IPO/PRICING (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Simon Jessop and Freya Berry, 235 words)
Chevron sells 30 pct in Canadian shale assets for $1.5 bln
Chevron Corp says it will sell a 30 percent stake in its
Duvernay shale properties in Canada to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum
Exploration Co for $1.5 billion. (CHEVRON-ASSETSALE/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 310 words)
Airbus lags Boeing on jet sales in first nine months
PARIS - European planemaker Airbus sold 76 aircraft in
September, but ends the first nine months of the year behind its
U.S. rival Boeing in the number of planes sold and delivered,
company data shows. (AIRBUS GROUP-ORDERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 285
words)
Depositors shoulder Turkey's Bank Asya while war rages
ISTANBUL - Selling everything from their sofas to their
wedding rings, Bank Asya clients are battling to shore up the
Turkish lender against what they say is a
government-orchestrated bid to scuttle it. (TURKEY-BANKASYA/,
moved, by Seda Sezer, 1,270 words)
Ecobank to focus on existing businesses - CEO
ACCRA - Pan-African lender Ecobank plans to wind down its
strategy of rapid expansion across Africa and focus on existing
businesses, especially in Nigeria, Ghana, Angola and Kenya, its
chief executive says. (ETI-NEDBANK GRP/QATAR NATL BANK (UPDATE
1, INTERVIEW), moved, by Matthew Mpoke Bigg, 575 words)
Electra's shareholders vote to keep activist Bramson out
LONDON - Shareholders in UK private equity fund Electra vote
to reject Edward Bramson's request to join the board, ending a
standoff between the New York-based activist investor and one of
the City of London's oldest investment funds. (ELECTRA PVT
EQTY-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Freya Berry, 300
words)
Growth back on the agenda for UK financial firms - survey
LONDON - Growth is back on the agenda for Britain's
financial services companies, which have been posting rising
profits and adding staff in recent months, an industry survey
shows. (BRITAIN-BANKING/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 485 words)