TOP STORIES

German recession fears mount as exports plunge

BERLIN - German exports plunged in August by their largest amount since the height of the financial crisis and leading institutes slash their forecasts for growth, fuelling a debate on whether Berlin is doing enough to prop up Europe's economy and its own. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Alexandra Hudson, 670 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/MERKEL, moved, 100 words

Stocks wilt after Fed surge; Bund yields hit new low

LONDON - A rally in world stocks sparked by the Federal Reserve's assurances it will not rush U.S. rate hikes runs out of steam, as the dollar remains in the grip of its worst run in months. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 1,050 words)

Europe risks, US caution weigh on chances of UK rate rise

LONDON - The risk of a new recession in the euro zone and caution from the U.S. Federal Reserve are weighing on expectations of the timing of a first increase in British borrowing costs, potentially delaying it. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE (UPDATE 2), moved, by William Schomberg, 785 words)

EU's Juncker faces final hurdles to new executive team

BRUSSELS - The incoming head of the European Union's executive welcomed parliamentary approval for the bulk of his new team but warns that lawmakers' rejection of one candidate, from Slovenia, risks delaying the Commission taking office. (EU-COMMISSION/, expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Alastair Macdonald, 800 words)

MARKETS

Return of volatility gives currency funds a welcome windfall

LONDON - After several years when volatility has been suppressed by central banks pumping trillions of dollars into the economy, big price swings in the foreign exchange market are back, and currency funds are reaping the benefits. (MARKETS-FOREX/FUNDS, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Jemima Kelly, 650 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims fall, point to labour market strength

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell last week to nearly its lowest level since before the 2007-09 recession, a sign of growing steam in the U.S. labour market recovery. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT, moved, 100 words)

Japan machinery orders rise, but economy concerns linger

TOKYO - Japan's leading gauge of capital spending rises for a third straight month in August, in a tentative sign firms are investing their profits in plants and equipment that can bolster growth in the world's third-largest economy. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/MACHINERY-ORDERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 600 words)

World food prices dip to 4-year low in September - FAO

ROME - World food prices fell to their lowest since August 2010 in September as prices of all major food groups except meat dropped, led by a sharp decline in dairy prices, the UN's food agency says. (FOOD-FAO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

Unmoved by oil export proponents, Americans fear fuel spike

A year of increasingly vocal support for easing a decades-old ban on U.S. crude exports has failed to convince American voters that doing so would be a good idea, according to a new Reuters-IPSOS poll that highlights the political perils of opening the door to shale oil sales abroad. (USA-OIL/EXPORTS (POLL), moved, by Jonathan Leff, 600 words)

COMPANIES

Fiat Chrysler could sell $830 mln of stock after US listing

MILAN - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) could sell up to $830 million worth of shares to boost its finances and increase trading in the stock after it lists on Wall Street next week, according to Reuters' calculations. (FIAT SPA-EXITRIGHTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Agnieszka Flak, 440 words)

PepsiCo raises guidance, reports profit rise on snack sales

NEW YORK - PepsiCo Inc says that it is raising its full-year earnings per share guidance as its quarterly profit rose on strong snack sales. (PEPSICO-RESULTS/, moved, by Anjali Athavaley, 100 words)

UK watchdog wants comparison sites for payday lenders

LONDON - Britain's competition watchdog wants to introduce price comparison websites for short-term lenders to improve the deals on offer for borrowers. (BRITAIN-BANKS/PAYDAY LENDERS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham and Clare Hutchison, 600 words)

Former Finmeccanica head convicted over Indian scandal

BUSTO ARSIZIO, Italy - An Italian court sentences former Finmeccanica Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi to two years in jail for falsifying invoices in a corruption case linked to an Indian deal, but clears him of more serious corruption charges. (FINMECCANICA-INDIA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words)

Endo to buy Auxilium for $2.6 bln, Auxilium drops QLT deal

Endo International Plc says it will buy Auxilium Pharmaceuticals Inc in a deal valued at $2.6 billion, including the repayment and assumption of debt. (AUXILIUM PHARM-OFFER/ENDO INTL (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 250 words)

Lafarge about to seek EU approval for merger with Holcim

PARIS - Lafarge and Holcim are about to request approval from the European Commission for their planned merger, Lafarge Chief Executive Bruno Lafont tells reporters. (LAFARGE-M&A/HOLCIM (UPDATE 1), moved, by Natalie Huet and Gilles Guillaume, 440 words)