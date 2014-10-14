Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

German investor morale plunges to lowest in almost 2 years

MANNHEIM, Germany - An index of German analyst and investor morale fell below zero for the first time in nearly two years in October, suggesting Europe's largest economy is reeling from crises abroad and a weak euro zone, while weak German data has also hit the mood. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ZEW (UPDATE 1), moved, by Kirsti Knolle and Eva Taylor, 550 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/FORECASTS (PICTURE, TV), moved, 215 words

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/EUROZONE (PICTURE, TV), moved, 125 words

JPMorgan posts profit as trading picks up, legal costs ease

JPMorgan Chase & Co reports a third-quarter profit as the biggest U.S. bank boosted revenue from trading and investment banking, and moved past the huge legal claims that pushed it into a rare loss in the same quarter last year. (JPMORGAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Tanya Agrawal and David Henry, 625 words)

+ See also:

- CITIGROUP-RESULTS/, moved, 275 words

- WELLS FAR-RESULTS/, moved, 150 words

Irish seen phasing out special tax deals for multinationals

DUBLIN - Ireland is set to announce sweeping changes to its corporate tax structure in its budget, phasing out a loophole that has allowed multinationals to save billions of dollars in tax on their worldwide income. (IRELAND-BUDGET/, moved, 690 words)

IEA sees oil demand growth much lower, supply hitting prices

LONDON - Demand for oil in 2015 will grow far slower than previously forecast as global economies remain weak, the International Energy Agency says, and prices may extend their sharp fall so long as OPEC shows no sign of countering a supply surge. (IEA-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Sheppard and Dmitry Zhdannikov, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Christopher Johnson and David Sheppard, 595 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Growth fears weigh on shares, dollar up after big slide

LONDON - Deepening concern over the health of the global economy drags shares in Europe and Japan lower, while the dollar rebounds from big declines the previous day. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 750 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, 855 words

Traders eye industry shake-up as volatility returns

LONDON - An end-of-year fizz in Europe's financial markets after a becalmed first half is failing to dampen expectations of a shake-up in the equities industry, as banks and brokers struggle with post-crisis risk aversion and tepid growth. (BANKS-TRADING/STOCKS, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Lionel Laurent, 700 words)

G20 watchdog toughens up new rule for securities financing

LONDON - Global regulators are making it more expensive for hedge funds and insurance companies to raise money from loaning shares in a bid to curb hitherto unregulated risks in "shadow banking". (G20-MARKETS/REGULATIONS, moved, by Huw Jones, 525 words)

INSIGHT

Many Americans face post-foreclosure hell

NEW YORK - Many thousands of Americans who lost their homes in the housing bust, but have since begun to rebuild their finances, are suddenly facing a new foreclosure nightmare: debt collectors are chasing them down for the money they still owe by freezing their bank accounts, garnishing their wages and seizing their assets. (USA-HOUSING/FORECLOSURES (INSIGHT), moved, by Michelle Conlin, 1,545 words)

Labour strife, safety push S.Africa platinum mechanisation

RUSTENBURG - For decades, production in South Africa's platinum mines has rested on the muscular shoulders of men risking life and limb to drill into the rock face. Labour upheaval and a political push to make the shafts safer have set in motion a drive to replace such rock drillers with machines. (SAFRICA-PLATINUM/MECHANISATION (INSIGHT), moved, by Ed Stoddard, 1,100 words)

ECONOMY

Euro zone output falls; ministers debate weak economy

BRUSSELS - Euro zone industrial production fell more than expected in August, reflecting a slump in the output of capital goods used for investment and raising concern that the economy is weaker than previously thought. (EUROZONE-OUTPUT/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, moved, 430 words)

Germany's Fischer warns of political crisis in Europe

BERLIN - In new book "Is Europe Failing", former German foreign minister Joschka Fischer blames Angela Merkel for setting Europe on a perilous path of "renationalisation" that risks tearing the bloc apart in the years to come. (GERMANY-EUROPE/FISCHER (INTERVIEW, PICTURE), moved, by Noah Barkin, 800 words)

Europe's top court weighs German challenge to ECB

LUXEMBOURG - Europe's top court weighs a challenge to the European Central Bank's landmark bond-buying scheme created to contain the euro zone crisis, a case that underscores deep concerns in Germany over the ECB's response to the market emergency. (ECB-POLICY/COURTS, moved, by John O'Donnell, 500 words)

UK inflation slides in Sept, market sees delayed rate hike

LONDON - British inflation slowed sharply in September to its lowest level in five years, further reducing pressure on the Bank of England to start raising interest rates even as the economy grows strongly. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Kate Holton, 670 words)

Italy to sign deals for joint investments with China

MILAN - Italy and China will sign two agreements to step up joint state-sponsored investments when Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang meets Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in Rome at the start of his trip in the country. (ITALY-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesca Landini, 460 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 430 words

COMPANIES

Investors confident T-Mobile US can cope without Iliad

FRANKFURT - Investors in Deutsche Telekom are confident T-Mobile US can cope with challenges and costs in the United States after France's Iliad dropped its offer to buy the company. (DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-USA/ILIAD, expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Harro ten Wolde and Peter Maushagen, 600 words)

EU watchdog says problem with some allowances paid by banks

LONDON - Some allowances being paid to bankers pose problems when it comes to complying with the European Union's bonus cap, a top EU banking regulator said. (EU-BANKS/ENRIA (UPDATE 1), moved, 230 words)

UK banks award only 38 pct from mis-sold swaps refund pot

LONDON - Britain's biggest banks have paid out less than 40 percent of the 4 billion pounds ($6.4 billion) set aside to cover the mis-selling of complex interest rate hedging products, according to data from the financial regulator. (BRITAIN-BANKS/MISSELLING (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Matt Scuffham, 545 words)

+ See also:

- BANKS-UK/ASSETSALES (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words

Burberry says markets getting tougher

LONDON - British luxury brand Burberry posts a 14 percent rise in total first half revenue, though it cautions the external environment is becoming more difficult, partly offsetting reduced currency headwinds. (BURBERRY GROUP-SALES/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by James Davey, 590 words)

+ See also:

- MULBERRY GROUP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Neil Maidment, 560 words

SABMiller beer sale trend worsens in second quarter

LONDON - Poor summer weather in China hit SABMiller's lager sales in the second quarter, though higher prices and a jump in soft drink sales helped boost revenues at the world's second biggest beer maker. (SABMILLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Martinne Geller, 500 words)

J&J sales top forecast, helped by hepatitis drug

Johnson & Johnson reports better than expected quarterly earnings, boosted by surging sales of a new drug for hepatitis C that are expected to evaporate in coming months due to competition from a more potent and convenient combination treatment. (JOHNSONANDJOHNSON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 175 words)

Geberit boosts bathroom range with $1.4 bln Sanitec buy

ZURICH - Swiss sanitary equipment maker Geberit AG says it will buy Finland-based bath and toilet company Sanitec Corp in an all-cash deal valued at about $1.4 billion, to expand its product offering in the medium-to high-end segment. (SANITEC-M&A/GEBERIT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sven Nordenstam and Caroline Copley, 500 words)

Russia's Gazprom says Q2 net profit up 13 pct

MOSCOW - Russian gas producer Gazprom says its second quarter net profit was up 13 percent to 227.6 billion roubles ($5.6 billion) boosted by foreign exchange gains but still short of analyst expectations. (RUSSIA-GAZPROM/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

Tesco suspends 3 more employees as part of accounting probe

LONDON - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco has suspended another three employees as part of a probe into a 250 million pounds($399 million) profit mis-statement, taking the total number of suspended staff to eight. (TESCO-ACCOUNTS/, moved, 100 words)