TOP STORIES
Europe plunges again as global rout resumes
LONDON - Panic grips world markets for a second day running
as worries about the health of world economy and fears of a
possible new phase in the euro crisis fuels the worst turmoil in
four years. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6) expect by 1245 GMT/0845
AM ET, by Marc Jones, 800 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-BOND/EURO, moved, by John Geddie, 700 words
U.S. jobless claims fall to lowest level in 14 years
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
jobless benefits falls to a 14-year low, a positive signal for
the labor market that could counter doubts over whether the
economy is shifting into a higher gear. (USA-ECONOMY/EMPLOYMENT,
moved, 245 words)
European and Asian leaders meet as markets tremble
MILAN - European and Asian leaders meet in Milan following a
day of turmoil on world financial markets that fuelled fears the
global financial crisis might flare up once more.
(EUROPE-ASIA/MEETING (PICTURE, TV), expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM
ET, by James Mackenzie and Steve Scherer, 500 words)
Goldman Sachs profit gets big boost from bond market pickup
Goldman Sachs Group Inc reports a 50 percent jump in
third-quarter net profit as last month's sudden pickup in bond
market activity helped to boost trading revenue.
(GOLDMAN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 620 words)
AbbVie board ditches planned $55 bln Shire acquisition
LONDON - U.S. drugmaker AbbVie has pulled the plug on its
plan to buy Dublin-based Shire, recommending shareholders vote
against the proposed $55 billion takeover following new U.S. tax
rules. (SHIRE-M&A/ABBVIE (UPDATE 4), moved, by Ben Hirschler,
915 words)
ECB eyes extra funding to Greek banks as market plunge rocks
Athens
ATHENS/FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank will loosen its
rules on collateral quality to give Greek banks access to more
funding, a Greek central bank official says, to help keep them
steady following a plunge in Greek stocks and bonds. (GREECE
BANKS/ECB (UPDATE 2), moved, by George Georgiopoulos and John
O'Donnell, 690 words)
+ See also:
- GREECE-BAILOUT/EXIT (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jan
Strupczewski, 950 words
ECONOMY
Fed considers using bank stress tests for crisis prevention
WASHINGTON - The Federal Reserve is considering turning its
annual health check for big banks into one of the tools it could
use to prevent a build up of excessive financial risks.
(USA-FED/BANKS (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Michael Flaherty and
Howard Schneider, 720 words)
+ See also:
- USA-FED/PLOSSER, moved, 305 words
Euro zone back in firing line over growth, lowflation,
Greece
PARIS - After a two-year siesta, the euro zone is back in
the financial markets' firing line due to stagnating growth, low
inflation, budget problems in France and Italy and rising
political risk in Greece, where the bloc's debt crisis began in
2009. (EUROZONE-CRISIS/, moved, by Paul Taylor, 1,015 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Robin Emmott, 610
words
Rouble's plunge shows Russia's reliance on Western money
MOSCOW - A steep plunge in the rouble, caused by sanctions
over the Ukraine crisis and falling oil prices, has underlined
Russia's heavy dependence on Western finance to balance its
dollar-thirsty economy. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/ROUBLE, moved, by Jason
Bush, 1,150 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 470 words
French yields fall, Spain struggles to fill target at bond
auctions
PARIS - France sells five-year bonds at a record-low yield
while Spain struggles to fill its target at bond auctions as
investors seek refuge from market volatility in liquid,
high-rated debt. (FRANCE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)
Reuters quarterly economic outlook polls
LONDON - Reuters has surveyed hundreds of economists and
analysts on the outlook for some of the most important economies
in the world, collecting data on GDP, inflation, unemployment
and monetary policy. The results will be published at 1320
GMT/09.20 AM ET. The Asian leg will be published on Oct 24.
(ECONOMY-POLL/WRAPUP, by Ross Finley and Rahul Karunakar, 600
words
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, by Jonathan Spicer and Rahul Karunakar,
600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, by Sumanta Dey, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/FRANCE, by Brian Love, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/ITALY, by Viviana Venturi and Isla Binnie,
600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/GERMANY, by Martin Krobs and Michael
Nienaber, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/CANADA, by Leah Schnurr and Deepti Govind,
600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/LATAM, by Silvio Cascione, 600 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/SAFRICA, by Vuyani Ndaba, 600 words
China Inc's spending cuts deepest in 6 yrs as economy slows
BEIJING/SHANGHAI - Chinese companies are on a pace to cut
capital spending by around 7 percent this year, the biggest
annual reduction since the global financial crisis, deepening an
economic chill. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INVESTMENT (ANALYSIS, PICTURE,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Koh Gui Qing and Brenda Goh, 900 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-ECONOMY/LOANS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jake Spring and
Kevin Yao, 1,140 words
COMPANIES
Chesapeake Energy to sell certain oil and gas assets for
$5.37 bln
Natural gas and oil producer Chesapeake Energy Corp says it
will sell certain oil and gas assets in Marcellus and Utica
shale fields in West Virginia and southwest Pennsylvania to
Southwestern Energy Co for about $5.37 billion.
(SOUTHWESTERNENERGY-ASSETS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words)
UnitedHealth profit up on 'restrained' patient medical use
UnitedHealth Group Inc says that its third-quarter net
profit increased as patients' use of medical services remained
"restrained," helping to keep the cost of health insurance
claims down. (UNITEDHEALTH-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly,
395 words)
+ See also:
- BLACKSTONE-RESULTS/, moved, 160 words
Monte dei Paschi leads euro bank rout; stress tests loom
MILAN/LONDON - Italy's third-biggest bank Monte dei Paschi
di Siena slumps to an all-time low as fears it will fail
Europe's stress tests against a fraught global backdrop send
investors racing for the exit. (EUROPE-BANKS/ (UPDATE 1), moving
shortly, by Valentina Za and Steve Slater, 755 words)
No quick fix for Lewis as Tesco turmoil deepens
LONDON - Just six weeks since he began as the chief
executive of Tesco, Dave Lewis needs money, talent and luck to
pull the world's third largest grocer out of the biggest crisis
in its history (TESCO-OPTIONS/, expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET,
by Kate Holton and Simon Jessop, 1,000 words)
Commerzbank sanctions settlement with US delayed - sources
NEW YORK - Commerzbank's settlement with U.S. authorities
over alleged sanctions violations has been postponed, possibly
until the end of the year, as prosecutors seek to coordinate the
resolution of a separate probe stemming from transactions at the
German bank connected to the massive Olympus Corp accounting
fraud, according to people familiar with the matter.
(COMMERZBANK-PROBES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Karen Freifeld, 765
words)
Bankers face stress test uncertainty, pay clampdown
LONDON - Financiers gather for Britain's annual banking
conference amid a clampdown on bonuses, the prospect of more
fines for mis-conduct and jitters over the outcome of
Europe-wide stress tests next week. (BRITAIN-BANKING/, expect by
1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Huw Jones and Steve Slater, 600 words)
EBay, Wal-Mart warnings stir holiday sales concerns
SAN FRANCISCO - EBay Inc joins Wal-Mart Stores Inc in
cutting its outlook for the all-important holiday season,
suggesting that the fourth quarter may turn out to be weaker
than some analysts predicted as recently as last week.
(USA-RETAILERS/, moved, 565 words)
Nestle spooks market with slower growth in Asia
VEVEY, Switzerland - Sales growth at Nestle, the world's
biggest food group, slowed in the first nine months of the year
as the company felt the impact of weakness in Asia and pricing
pressures in Europe. (NESTLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moving
shortly, by Joshua Franklin and Silke Koltrowitz, 600 words)
New breast cancer drugs boost sales at Roche
ZURICH - Swiss drugs firm Roche reports better than expected
third-quarter sales, boosted by a strong performance from its
new breast cancer drugs. (ROCHE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Caroline Copley, 565 words)
Jimmy Choo seen pricing London float at bottom of range
LONDON/PARIS - Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo is expected to
set its London flotation price at 140 pence a share, the bottom
of its indicative range, two sources familiar with the matter
say, amid declining enthusiasm for new issues. (JIMMY CHOO-IPO/
(UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, by Freya Berry and Astrid Wendlandt,
980 words)
Southern Europe weighs on Carrefour sales, Brazil robust
PARIS - World number-two retailer Carrefour says sales
growth slowed in the third quarter, held back by austerity-hit
Spain and Italy, although its core French market proved
resilient with hypermarket sales falling less than feared.
(CARREFOUR-SALES/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Dominique Vidalon, 600
words)
Diageo, Remy Cointreau forecast improvement this year
LONDON - Alcoholic drink makers Diageo and Remy Cointreau
forecast improving sales this year, as they work their way
through problems in emerging markets that have been hammering
their sales in recent quarters. (DIAGEO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Martinne Geller, 450 words)
Syngenta sales rise in face of falling crop prices
ZURICH - Syngenta, the world's No. 1 crop chemicals maker,
brushes off pressure from lower global crop prices to post a 3
percent rise in third-quarter sales, but disappoints investors
with lower outlook for full-year margins. (SYNGENTA-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 2), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alice Baghdjian, 600
words)
BSkyB could own more of Sky Deutschland than expected - CEO
LONDON - Britain's BSkyB says it could end up buying more of
Sky Deutschland than originally expected as the recent bout of
market volatility makes the low ball offer more attractive.
(BSKYB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton, 440
words)
Man Group's shares surge as inflows surprise, assets rise
LONDON - Hedge fund manager Man Group reports a sharp jump
in funds under management (FuM) and a surprise fifth successive
quarter of net inflows in the last three months, sending its
share price up in a generally weaker market. (MAN
GROUP-RESULTS/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Nishant Kumar, 700 words)
With Glencore lurking, Rio Tinto stake gives Chinalco clout
MELBOURNE/HONG KONG - Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg's
audacious plan gives Chinalco a bargaining chip to achieve goals
thwarted five years ago when Rio Tinto scrapped a $19.5 billion
plan that would have nearly doubled the state-owned Chinese
firm's stake in the group to 18 percent and given it two board
seats. (RIO TINTO-GLENCORE/CHINALCO, moved, by Sonali Paul and
Denny Thomas, 750 words)
BHP says will also seek LSE listing for spin-off company
SYDNEY - BHP Billiton says it will list a proposed spin-off
company comprised of unwanted businesses on the London Stock
Exchange as well as in Australia, responding to pressure from
some investors. (BHP BILLITON-DIVESTITURE/, moved, 190 words)