TOP STORIES
Europe rides rebound as global sell-off abates
LONDON - European stocks jump the most in seven months and
oil and southern euro zone bonds rebound sharply as investors
pour back into beaten-down markets as the week's volatility
frenzy continues. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Marc
Jones, 940 words)
Morgan Stanley profit jumps 87 pct as trading rebounds
NEW YORK - Morgan Stanley reports an 87 percent rise in
third-quarter earnings as the Wall Street bank's trading and
wealth management businesses benefited from increased client
activity. (MORGAN STANLEY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 385 words)
Ukraine talks "difficult, full of misunderstandings"-Kremlin
MILAN - Talks between Ukraine, Russia and European
governments were full of misunderstandings and disagreements,
the Kremlin says, undercutting more upbeat messages from leaders
hoping for a breakthrough in the Ukraine crisis.
(UKRAINE-CRISIS/MEETING (UPDATE 3, TV, PICTURE), moving shortly,
by Andreas Rinke and Alexei Anishchuk, 850 words)
ECB policymakers clash over how to treat sickly euro zone
RIGA/VIENNA - European Central Bank policymakers clash over
what policy medicine to administer to the sickly euro zone
economy, laying bare deep-seated tensions within the Governing
Council. (ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aija Krutaine and
Michael Shields, 730 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Dipping toes back in market waters after tsunami
LONDON - The wild price swings and surge in volatility
across financial markets this week highlighted how nervous
investors are right now, as they grapple with slowing growth and
inflation just as the U.S. central bank ends its huge monetary
stimulus programme. The question now is: does this week's
shakeout provide an opportunity to get back into the market, or
are conditions now so volatile it's simply too risky?
(MARKETS-INVESTMENT FOCUS, moved, by Jamie McGeever, 800 words)
Fix for FX fixings will see big banks rule
LONDON - By lengthening the trading window at the heart of a
probe into currency benchmark manipulation, global regulators
may grant the market's biggest players the sort of controlling
influence that prompted the original allegations.
(FX-INVESTIGATION/WINDOW, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Patrick Graham, 800 words)
ECONOMY
Britain may keep rates low for longer - BoE chief economist
LONDON - Britain's economic recovery might stall if interest
rates rise too soon, the Bank of England's chief economist says
as he offers the strongest signal yet that the bank is prepared
to delay increases in borrowing costs. (BRITAIN-BOE/HALDANE
(UPDATE 2), moved, by David Milliken, 740 words)
US housing market recovery rolls on as groundbreaking rises
WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts and permits rose in
September, a signal the market's modest recovery is supporting
what appears to be growing strength in the broader economy.
(USA-ECONOMY/HOUSINGSTARTS, moved, 150 words)
Weak Japan confidence raises pressure for policy support
TOKYO - Japanese business confidence slipped to the lowest
in 1-1/2 years in October and it is seen struggling to rebound,
a Reuters poll shows, a further sign Tokyo may be forced to
offer fresh policy support to recharge an economy ailing from a
sales tax hike. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/TANKAN (UPDATE 1, GRAPHIC),
moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 675 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-JAPAN-BILLS/BOJ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Hideyuki
Sano, 590 words
China's Qiqihar offers a glimpse at the slowing economy
QIQIHAR - Qiqihar, an old industrial and agricultural hub in
China's Heilongjiang province, offers a glimpse of what Beijing
is anxious to avoid - the city's economy grew 5.2 percent in the
first half of this year. That's just ahead of the province's 4.8
percent, the slowest in China - where growth nationally has
slowed to 7.4 percent after decades of double-digit expansion.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/HEILONGJIANG (PICTURE, GRAPHICS), moved, by Adam
Rose, 1,200 words)
Indonesia's new leader plans steep fuel rises next month
JAKARTA - Indonesia's President-elect Joko Widodo plans to
raise subsidised gasoline and diesel prices by around 50 percent
next month in a bid to bring down the budget deficit in
Southeast Asia's largest economy, an adviser tells Reuters.
(INDONESIA-SUBSIDIES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Kanupriya Kapoor
and Michael Taylor, 800 words)
COMPANIES
Yara counts cost of failed merger talks with CF
NEW YORK/OSLO - CF Industries ends merger talks with
Norway's Yara International that will have created a $24.5
billion fertilizer producer, leaving Yara with nothing to show
for a short-lived courtship that cost it two chief executives.
(CF INDUSTRIES-YARA INTL/M&A (UPDATE 3), moved, by Soyoung Kim
and Kanika Sikka, 720 words)
GE profit tops estimates as margins improve
General Electric Co reports a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit, as margin improvement across its industrial businesses
offset revenue that came in below analysts' targets. (GENERAL
ELECTRIC-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)
+ See also:
- HONEYWELL INTL-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words
Rolls-Royce plunges after second profit warning this year
LONDON - British engineer Rolls-Royce warns that
deteriorating economic conditions mean its profit will not rise
next year as previously forecast, sending its shares plunging as
much as 15 percent. (ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3),
moving shortly, by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle, 860 words)
Not as high as its heels, but Jimmy Choo ticks up on debut
LONDON - Jimmy Choo inched up in its London market debut, as
bankers more used to analysing "greenshoe options" watched to
see whether the luxury shoemaker could survive roiled markets
and a backdrop of yanked listings across Europe.
(JIMMY-CHOO-IPO/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Freya Berry, 610 words)
+ See also:
- VIRGIN MONEY-IPO/POSTPONE (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words
Credit Suisse shakes up investment bank unit with new bosses
ZURICH - Credit Suisse appoints two new investment banking
bosses and promotes them to its top ranks, a move likely to
raise fresh questions over its appetite to scale back a unit hit
by volatility and lacklustre profits. (CREDITSUISSE-MOVES/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Katharina Bart, 500 words)
Old Mutual's wealth arm buys UK's Quilter Cheviot
LONDON - Financial services group Old Mutual's wealth arm
says it will buy money manager Quilter Cheviot from European
private equity house Bridgepoint, strengthening its focus on
richer customers. (QUILTERCHEVIOT-M&A/OLD MUTUAL (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Carolyn Cohn and Karolin Schaps, 465 words)
Espirito Santo family's Rioforte to be liquidated
LISBON - The Espirito Santo family's main holding company
for its non-financial assets, Rioforte, has been denied
controlled management by a Luxembourg court, Rioforte says.
(ESPIRITOSANTO-RIOFORTE/, moved, 115 words)
European car sales jump 6.1 pct in September
BERLIN - European car sales rose 6.1 percent year on year in
September, benefiting from an extra selling day compared with
2013 and with brands like Volkswagen and Ford enjoying stronger
sales in Germany, France and Italy.
(VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS-EUROPE/SEPTEMEBER (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Andreas Cremer, 560 words)