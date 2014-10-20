Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Solid data, earnings push world stocks higher
LONDON - Global stocks climb, moving further away from
eight-month lows hit last week, as strong U.S. data and
encouraging third-quarter earnings ease concerns about the pace
of global economic recovery. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved,
by Atul Prakash, 765 words)
Germany risks recession, in Bundesbank's bleak outlook
FRANKFURT - Germany risks coming dangerously close to
recession, the central bank says in a forecast that predicts
little or no economic growth in the second half of the year.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/BUNDESBANK (UPDATE 1), moved, by John
O'Donnell, 270 words)
+ See also:
- ECB/CONSTANCIO, moved, 100 words
- ECB-POLICY/COVEREDBONDS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Eva Taylor
and Blaise Robinson, 400 words
IBM posts 4 pct drop in quarterly revenue, shares slump
International Business Machines Corp reports a 4 percent
drop in quarterly revenue as client activity slowed in
September, sending its shares down sharply in premarket trade.
(IBM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 335 words)
Faster "cloud" orders for SAP hurt 2014 profit outlook
FRANKFURT - German software maker SAP cut its 2014 operating
profit forecast as customers shifted faster than expected to
products delivered over the Internet, delaying when those orders
can be booked as sales. (SAP SE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Harro Ten Wolde and Eric Auchard, 800 words)
MARKETS
Banks to get instruction manual for submitting Libor quotes
LONDON - Banks who submit quotes for compiling Libor
interest rates will have to follow a manual of instructions to
avoid a repeat of the rigging seen in the past, the benchmark's
new administrator says. (LIBOR/REGULATIONS, moved, by Huw Jones,
530 words)
ECONOMY
BoE's Cunliffe says banks may have to cut pay
LONDON - Banks may have to cut pay because they are unlikely
to see again the high rate of returns they enjoyed before the
financial crisis, Bank of England Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe
says. (BOE-BANKING/PAY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 400
words)
ECB review will clarify Greece's needs - bailout fund head
Regling
BRATISLAVA - A review of the European banking sector due to
be released on Oct. 26 should bring clarity on Greece's funding
needs, the head of the monetary union's bailout fund says.
(EUROZONE-ESM/, moved, 350 words)
Credibility meets compromise in Europe's bank stress test
LONDON - When Europe announced its latest health check of
top banks early last year it promised a "comprehensive
assessment" of how well prepared they were to withstand another
financial crisis. In practice, a spirit of comprehensive
compromise has been just as important. (ECB-BANKS/TESTS
(GRAPHIC), moved, by Laura Noonan, 1,560 words)
Japanese PM Abe suffers setback as two ministers quit
TOKYO - Two Japanese cabinet ministers resign over the
dubious use of political funds, dealing Prime Minister Shinzo
Abe his biggest setback since he took office in December 2012.
(JAPAN-POLITICS/ (UPDATE 9, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Linda Sieg,
855 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-REPORT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika
Kihara, 685 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/STIMULUS (INTERVIEW, UPDATE 1), moved, by
Tetsushi Kajimoto and Yuko Yoshikawa, 500 words
EU's Barroso warns Britain against "historic mistake" on
immigration rhetoric
LONDON - European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso
tells British Prime Minister David Cameron he risks upsetting
allies and losing international clout if he pursues an
anti-immigration agenda designed to please domestic voters.
(BRITAIN-POLITICS/BARROSO (UPDATE 1), moved, by William James,
605 words)
Market action reinforces need for policy patience -Fed's
Rosengren
BOSTON - The recent volatility in financial markets
reinforces the need for the Federal Reserve to be patient with
its policy stimulus and to clearly tie an eventual interest-rate
rise to improving economic conditions, a top Fed policymaker
told Reuters. (USA-FED/ROSENGREN (INTERVIEW), moved, by Jonathan
Spicer, 620 words)
COMPANIES
Chemical company Platform to buy Arysta LifeScience for $3.5
bln
Specialty chemicals company Platform Specialty Products Corp
says it will buy rival Arysta LifeScience Ltd from a company
backed by private equity firm Permira for about $3.51 billion.
(PLATFORMSPECIALITY-M&A/ARYSTA (UPDATE 1), moved, 380 words)
+ see also:
- NUTRECO-M&A/SHV (UPDATE 1), moved, 460 words
- SKYDEUTSCHLAND-M&A/BSKYB , moved, 180 words
Halliburton profit beats as N.America drilling stays strong
Halliburton Co, the world's No.2 oilfield services provider,
reports a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by
buoyant shale drilling activity in North America.
(HALLIBURTON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 400 words)
Stress test jitters rattle Monte Paschi investors
MILAN - Shares in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena remain
under pressure on market fears that a European banking review
may reveal a fresh capital shortfall at the bailed-out Italian
lender. (EU-BANKS/MPS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Stephen Jewkes, 465
words)
EU and China end telecoms row as EU drops threats against
Huawei
BRUSSELS - The European Union has ended a long-running
telecoms row with China, the EU's trade chief said on Monday,
dropping a threat to levy punitive tariffs on Chinese telecoms
exports and easing tensions between two of the world's top
trading powers. (EU-CHINA/TELECOMMUNICATIONS (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Robin Emmott, 580 words)
Price pressure weighs on Philips as lighting split looms
AMSTERDAM - Philips slides to a net loss in the third
quarter, weighed down by one-off charges and weak demand in
Russia and China -- a setback for the Dutch healthcare-to-bulbs
group as it pushes ahead with a radical plan to spin off its
lighting arm. (PHILIPS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Thomas
Escritt, 560 words)
Adidas shares jump on report of bid for Reebok unit
BERLIN - Shares in German sportswear firm Adidas AG jump
after the Wall Street Journal reports that an investor group
that includes Jynwel Capital and funds affiliated with the Abu
Dhabi government plans a $2.2 billion bid to buy Reebok.
(ADIDAS-REEBOK/JYNWELCAPITAL (UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moved, By Emma
Thomasson, 590 words)
Metro eyes better Christmas as consumer electronics turns
corner
BERLIN - German retailer Metro AG says it is "optimistic"
ahead of the crucial Christmas period, after posting improved
sales at its struggling consumer electronics unit for the first
time in over two years. (METRO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by
Emma Thomasson, 470 words)
France shows UK grocers how to beat discounters at own game
PARIS/BERLIN - The success of French retailers in stopping
the advance of discounters in the last five years shows a way
out of the crisis embroiling Britain's "big four" grocers. Their
simple formula: fewer complex promotions and big price cuts
across the board. (RETAIL-EUROPE/FRANCE, moving shortly, by
Dominique Vidalon and Emma Thomasson, 900 words)
Havas stock jumps, Bollore's slumps after exchange offer
PARIS - Shares in Havas jump as much as 9.4 percent in early
trading after French tycoon Vincent Bollore launched an exchange
offer on the stock on Friday with a view to gain control of the
world's sixth-largest advertising company. (HAVAS-M&A/BOLLORE,
moved, 150 words)
Electrolux sees anaemic growth in Europe as cost cuts lift
profit
STOCKHOLM - Global home appliances maker Electrolux strikes
a note of caution over its European business, predicting market
growth at the low end of its forecast range after reporting
slightly better than expected quarterly profit.
(ELECTROLUX-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Niklas Pollard and
Johannes Hellstrom, 510 words)
Pilots extend Lufthansa strikes to long-haul flights
FRANKFURT - German pilots union VC widens its strike at
Lufthansa to include long-haul flights on Tuesday, having
previously targeted only the carrier's short and medium-haul
routes on Monday and Tuesday. (GERMANY-STRIKE/LUFTHANSA-LONGHAUL
(UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)
Shire CFO to leave drugmaker as AbbVie drops bid
LONDON - British drugmaker Shire will lose its interim chief
financial officer early next year to water supplier Severn
Trent, the latest blow for Shire, whose proposed $55-billion
acquisition by U.S. rival AbbVie was aborted last week.
(SHIRE-MOVES/CFO (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)
Sanofi, Regeneron start Phase 3 trial of dupilumab in eczema
PARIS - French drugmaker Sanofi and its U.S. partner
Regeneron says they have started a Phase III clinical study of
their experimental drug dupilumab in patients with atopic
dermatitis. (SANOFI SA-REGENERON PHARM/ECZEMA, moved, 250 words)