TOP STORIES

Euro zone, China PMIs edge up but little sign of turnaround

LONDON/BEIJING - Euro zone businesses performed much better than any forecaster expected this month and China's vast factory sector grew a shade faster, but there were worrying signs that the upturn could be short lived. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WRAP, moved, by Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing, 700 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN RETAIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, 500 words

Poor results, growth worries weigh on Europe

LONDON - European and Asian stock markets grind lower, worries over banks and corporate results again darkening the mood despite a surprisingly upbeat survey of Germany's manufacturing and service sectors. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Patrick Graham, 565 words)

Europe's banks face moment of truth from ECB review

LONDON/FRANKFURT - The euro zone's 130 biggest banks have received the European Central Bank's final verdict on their finances after a review aimed at drawing a line under persistent doubts about the health of the region's banking sector. (ECB-BANKS/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Laura Noonan and Eva Taylor, 950 words)

Tesco scraps profit outlook as accounting black hole deepens

LONDON - Tesco reports a bigger than expected hole in its finances after finding accounting mistakes went back further than initially thought, forcing Britain's biggest grocer to scrap its full-year profit outlook. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4, PICTURE), moving shortly, by James Davey and Neil Maidment, 1,185 words)

INSIGHT & ANALYSIS

Mario Draghi's German problem

BERLIN/FRANKFURT/PARIS - Two years after saving the euro zone with his vow to do "whatever it takes" to defend the single currency, ECB President Mario Draghi is on a collision course with his biggest stakeholder, the Germans, with worrying implications for a faltering European economy. (ECB-GERMANY/ (INSIGHT), expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Noah Barkin, Andreas Framke and Paul Taylor, 1,500 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/BDI, moved, 260 words

Fixing "Ebolanomics" in pursuit of vaccines and drugs

LONDON - As researchers from Africa to China to America race to develop life-saving vaccines or treatments to fight Ebola, global health experts are grappling with the business of nurturing a new medical market. (HEALTH-EBOLA/ECONOMICS (ANALYSIS), expect by 1600 GMT/12 ET, by Kate Kelland and Ben Hirschler, 900 words)

+ See also:

- HEALTH-EBOLA/VACCINE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ben Hirschler and Stephanie Nebehay, 655 words

MARKETS & INVESTMENT

Fresh turbulence tests post-crisis financial markets

LONDON - A dramatic upswing in volatility is putting post-crisis financial markets to the test, as curbs on banks' ability to take risks and an increase in technology-driven trading expose potential new cracks in the system. (MARKETS-TRADING/VOLATILITY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lionel Laurent, 925 words)

US stock options markets agree need for trading halts

NEW YORK - U.S. options market operators have agreed in recent months on the need for new automatic trading halts when stock options prices suddenly surge or plunge, in a bid to reduce excess volatility and blunt the impact of erroneous trades, according to five sources with knowledge of their discussions. (USA-OPTIONS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by John McCrank, 755 words)

US plans to plug coal royalty loophole padding profits

WASHINGTON - The U.S. government is drafting rules designed to close an accounting loophole that in recent years has helped coal companies boost export profits and likely cost taxpayers tens of millions of dollars, people familiar with the plan say. (USA-COAL/ROYALTY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Patrick Rucker, 700 words)

Belgium chocolate maker ISIS needs to change its name again

BRUSSELS - A Belgian chocolate maker is forced to change its name for a second time in a year as its new identity as "ISIS chocolates" suffers from association with the jihadist group Islamic State. (BELGIUM-CHOCOLATE/ISIS, moved, by Robert-Jan Bartunek, 234 words)

ECONOMY

EU leaders seek climate deal, but divided over costs

BRUSSELS - European leaders aim to agree a new decade of energy policy to cut climate-warming gas emissions to 2030 at an EU summit, but sharp differences over sharing the cost mean a deal will be difficult. (EU-SUMMIT/CLIMATECHANGE (UPDATE 1, TV, PICTURE), moved, by Barbara Lewis, 700 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-EUROPE/BUDGET, moved, by Kylie MacLellan, 485 words

EU wants clarification on Italy's "breach" of budget goals

ROME - The European Commission has asked Italy to explain why its draft budget for next year will breach European Union debt-reduction goals, a step that may lead to demands from Brussels for changes to the spending package. (ITALY-BUDGET/EU (UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Scherer, 480 words)

U.S. jobless claims up; four-week average lowest since 2000

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, but the underlying trend remained consistent with a firming labor market. (USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 225 words)

With rouble down, Russian central bank faces tough choices

MOSCOW - A steep fall in the rouble combined with a surge in inflation raises questions about whether the time has come for the Russian central bank to change its cautious tactics. The bank's board meets at the end of the month to hold a regular discussion over interest rate policy, with growing speculation it may soon raise rates to defend the rouble. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Jason Bush and Alexander Winning, 700 words)

COMPANIES

GM posts beats profit forecasts on strong N. American demand

DETROIT - General Motors Co drove strong demand for its redesigned full-size pickup trucks in North America to a higher-than-expected profit in the third quarter. (GM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall, 500 words)

+ See also:

- CATERPILLAR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved 260 words

CSuisse eyes more inv bank cuts as private bank disappoints

ZURICH - Credit Suisse flags more cuts to its investment bank, after the unit bolsters a jump in third-quarter profits on a rise in bond-trading and fees from the multi-billion dollar listing of China's Alibaba (CREDT SUISSE GRP-RESULTS/), moving shortly, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)

Unilever promises more cheap goods, cuts to tackle slowdown

LONDON - Unilever promises investors that new, cheaper products and more cost cuts will help it grow profits, even as reticent consumers dragged its sales growth in the third quarter to its weakest in nearly five years. (UNILEVER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Martinne Geller, 740 words)

Mercedes-Benz narrows profit gap with German rivals

FRANKFURT - Daimler AG lifts sales and profits at its core Mercedes-Benz luxury car division in the third quarter, showing how the group is narrowing the gap with rivals Audi and BMW. (DAIMLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Edward Taylor and Andreas Cremer, 820 words)

+ See also:

- MICHELIN-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

Finland's Nokia reports strong profits from networks

HELSINKI - Finland's Nokia beat market expectations as it reports strong third-quarter profit growth and lifts the profitability outlook for its core network gear unit on the back of large network roll-outs in North America and China. (NOKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl, 470 words)

+ See also:

- ORANGESA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gwénaëlle Barzic and Eric Auchard, 835 words

Publicis counts Omnicom costs as Q3 growth disappoints

PARIS - French advertising group Publicis says organic sales growth was a disappointing 1.0 percent in the third quarter, blaming mainly its focus on "other plans" - a reference to this year's failed merger with U.S.-based Omnicom. (PUBLICIS GROUPE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gwénaëlle Barzic, 510 words)

UK fraud prosecutor seeks extra cash for big cases

LONDON - Britain's leading prosecutor, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO), has asked its government paymasters for an extra 26.5 million pounds to help fund complex inquiries such as financial benchmark manipulation and top corruption cases (BRITAIN-FRAUD/SFO, UPDATE 1, moved, by Kirstin Ridley, 500 words)