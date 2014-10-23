Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Euro zone, China PMIs edge up but little sign of turnaround
LONDON/BEIJING - Euro zone businesses performed much better
than any forecaster expected this month and China's vast factory
sector grew a shade faster, but there were worrying signs that
the upturn could be short lived. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WRAP, moved, by
Jonathan Cable and Koh Gui Qing, 700 words)
Poor results, growth worries weigh on Europe
LONDON - European and Asian stock markets grind lower,
worries over banks and corporate results again darkening the
mood despite a surprisingly upbeat survey of Germany's
manufacturing and service sectors. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 5),
moved, by Patrick Graham, 565 words)
Europe's banks face moment of truth from ECB review
LONDON/FRANKFURT - The euro zone's 130 biggest banks have
received the European Central Bank's final verdict on their
finances after a review aimed at drawing a line under persistent
doubts about the health of the region's banking sector.
(ECB-BANKS/(UPDATE 1), expect by 1330 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Laura
Noonan and Eva Taylor, 950 words)
Tesco scraps profit outlook as accounting black hole deepens
LONDON - Tesco reports a bigger than expected hole in its
finances after finding accounting mistakes went back further
than initially thought, forcing Britain's biggest grocer to
scrap its full-year profit outlook. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 4,
PICTURE), moving shortly, by James Davey and Neil Maidment,
1,185 words)
INSIGHT & ANALYSIS
Mario Draghi's German problem
BERLIN/FRANKFURT/PARIS - Two years after saving the euro
zone with his vow to do "whatever it takes" to defend the single
currency, ECB President Mario Draghi is on a collision course
with his biggest stakeholder, the Germans, with worrying
implications for a faltering European economy. (ECB-GERMANY/
(INSIGHT), expect by 1330 GMT/0930 AM ET, by Noah Barkin,
Andreas Framke and Paul Taylor, 1,500 words)
Fixing "Ebolanomics" in pursuit of vaccines and drugs
LONDON - As researchers from Africa to China to America race
to develop life-saving vaccines or treatments to fight Ebola,
global health experts are grappling with the business of
nurturing a new medical market. (HEALTH-EBOLA/ECONOMICS
(ANALYSIS), expect by 1600 GMT/12 ET, by Kate Kelland and Ben
Hirschler, 900 words)
MARKETS & INVESTMENT
Fresh turbulence tests post-crisis financial markets
LONDON - A dramatic upswing in volatility is putting
post-crisis financial markets to the test, as curbs on banks'
ability to take risks and an increase in technology-driven
trading expose potential new cracks in the system.
(MARKETS-TRADING/VOLATILITY (ANALYSIS), moved, by Lionel
Laurent, 925 words)
US stock options markets agree need for trading halts
NEW YORK - U.S. options market operators have agreed in
recent months on the need for new automatic trading halts when
stock options prices suddenly surge or plunge, in a bid to
reduce excess volatility and blunt the impact of erroneous
trades, according to five sources with knowledge of their
discussions. (USA-OPTIONS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by John McCrank,
755 words)
US plans to plug coal royalty loophole padding profits
WASHINGTON - The U.S. government is drafting rules designed
to close an accounting loophole that in recent years has helped
coal companies boost export profits and likely cost taxpayers
tens of millions of dollars, people familiar with the plan say.
(USA-COAL/ROYALTY (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Patrick Rucker, 700
words)
Belgium chocolate maker ISIS needs to change its name again
BRUSSELS - A Belgian chocolate maker is forced to change its
name for a second time in a year as its new identity as "ISIS
chocolates" suffers from association with the jihadist group
Islamic State. (BELGIUM-CHOCOLATE/ISIS, moved, by Robert-Jan
Bartunek, 234 words)
ECONOMY
EU leaders seek climate deal, but divided over costs
BRUSSELS - European leaders aim to agree a new decade of
energy policy to cut climate-warming gas emissions to 2030 at an
EU summit, but sharp differences over sharing the cost mean a
deal will be difficult. (EU-SUMMIT/CLIMATECHANGE (UPDATE 1, TV,
PICTURE), moved, by Barbara Lewis, 700 words)
EU wants clarification on Italy's "breach" of budget goals
ROME - The European Commission has asked Italy to explain
why its draft budget for next year will breach European Union
debt-reduction goals, a step that may lead to demands from
Brussels for changes to the spending package. (ITALY-BUDGET/EU
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Steve Scherer, 480 words)
U.S. jobless claims up; four-week average lowest since 2000
WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for
unemployment benefits rose last week, but the underlying trend
remained consistent with a firming labor market.
(USA-ECONOMY/UNEMPLOYMENT, moved, 225 words)
With rouble down, Russian central bank faces tough choices
MOSCOW - A steep fall in the rouble combined with a surge in
inflation raises questions about whether the time has come for
the Russian central bank to change its cautious tactics. The
bank's board meets at the end of the month to hold a regular
discussion over interest rate policy, with growing speculation
it may soon raise rates to defend the rouble. (RUSSIA-ECONOMY/,
expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Jason Bush and Alexander Winning,
700 words)
COMPANIES
GM posts beats profit forecasts on strong N. American demand
DETROIT - General Motors Co drove strong demand for its
redesigned full-size pickup trucks in North America to a
higher-than-expected profit in the third quarter. (GM-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Klayman and Bernie Woodall, 500 words)
CSuisse eyes more inv bank cuts as private bank disappoints
ZURICH - Credit Suisse flags more cuts to its investment
bank, after the unit bolsters a jump in third-quarter profits on
a rise in bond-trading and fees from the multi-billion dollar
listing of China's Alibaba (CREDT SUISSE GRP-RESULTS/), moving
shortly, by Katharina Bart, 800 words)
Unilever promises more cheap goods, cuts to tackle slowdown
LONDON - Unilever promises investors that new, cheaper
products and more cost cuts will help it grow profits, even as
reticent consumers dragged its sales growth in the third quarter
to its weakest in nearly five years. (UNILEVER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
3), moved, by Martinne Geller, 740 words)
Mercedes-Benz narrows profit gap with German rivals
FRANKFURT - Daimler AG lifts sales and profits at its core
Mercedes-Benz luxury car division in the third quarter, showing
how the group is narrowing the gap with rivals Audi and BMW.
(DAIMLER-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Edward Taylor and
Andreas Cremer, 820 words)
Finland's Nokia reports strong profits from networks
HELSINKI - Finland's Nokia beat market expectations as it
reports strong third-quarter profit growth and lifts the
profitability outlook for its core network gear unit on the back
of large network roll-outs in North America and China.
(NOKIA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Jussi Rosendahl, 470
words)
Publicis counts Omnicom costs as Q3 growth disappoints
PARIS - French advertising group Publicis says organic sales
growth was a disappointing 1.0 percent in the third quarter,
blaming mainly its focus on "other plans" - a reference to this
year's failed merger with U.S.-based Omnicom. (PUBLICIS
GROUPE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Gwénaëlle Barzic, 510
words)
UK fraud prosecutor seeks extra cash for big cases
LONDON - Britain's leading prosecutor, the Serious Fraud
Office (SFO), has asked its government paymasters for an extra
26.5 million pounds to help fund complex inquiries such as
financial benchmark manipulation and top corruption cases
(BRITAIN-FRAUD/SFO, UPDATE 1, moved, by Kirstin Ridley, 500
words)