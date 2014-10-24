Editor: Malcolm Davidson +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES Stagnating euro zone presses Germany for investment boost

BRUSSELS - France and Italy, struggling to cut their budget deficits, press economic powerhouse Germany at a euro zone for a shift in economic policy to boost growth through investment but Chancellor Angela Merkel warns against repeating past errors (EU-SUMMIT/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Robin Emmott and Francesco Guarascio, 800 words, tv, pix)

+ See also:

- EU-BRITAIN/BUDGET (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Alastair Macdonald and Andrew Osborn, 800 words, tv, pix

- EU-SUMMIT/CLIMATECHANGE-REACTION PIX, TV) expect by 1315 GMT/9.15 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis, 900 words

Rapid UK recovery starts to slow from previous red-hot pace

LONDON - Britain still looks on track to outpace other advanced economies this year after rapid growth eased only slightly in the three months to September, but a euro zone slowdown could hamper the recovery in the run-up to next May's election. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Andy Bruce and David Milliken, 645 words)

Shares cool after best week of the year

LONDON - Global stock markets are heading for their best week of the year following reassuring company results, helpful economic data from the world's biggest economies and signs the ECB is upping its efforts to lift Europe. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 845 words)

Ford's lower profit beats estimates, sales fall on F-150

DETROIT - Ford Motor Co's third-quarter earnings fall 34 percent but beat Wall Street expectations on a strong showing in North America even as revenue fell due to the cost of introducing the F-150 pickup truck. (FORD MOTOR-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Bernie Woodall and Ben Klayman, 250 words)

SPECIAL REPORT

Why Madrid's poor fear Goldman Sachs and Blackstone

MADRID - Thousands of homes meant for Madrid's poor have been sold to funds including Goldman Sachs and Blackstone. Rents are rising. Now people fear eviction. (SPAIN-HOUSING/ (SPECIAL REPORT, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Sonya Dowsett, 2,300 words)

+ See also:

- SPAIN-HOUSING/SOCIALHOUSING, 159 words

- SPAIN-HOUSING/MATHS, 145 words

INVESTMENT

European directors scoop up own shares despite market rout

LONDON - European company directors have been scooping up shares in their own firms at the fastest rate since 2011 - a contrarian signal that it may be time to shrug off fears over global growth and buy beaten-down stocks. (INVESTMENT-STOCKS/DIRECTORS, moved, by Blaise Robinson and Atul Prakash, 650 words)

Frontrunners for reformed gold fix unveil proposals

LONDON - Shortlisted companies looking to take over administration of London's gold fix attend a show and tell to market participants. Contenders include current silver price operators CME-Thomson Reuters and the London Metal Exchange but the process will be fiercely contested with ICAP and ICE also throwing their hats into the ring. (GOLD-FIX/FRONTRUNNERS, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 600 words, by Clara Denina and Jan Harvey)

ECONOMY

No-inflation spectre looms over Fed's return to normal

WASHINGTON - After months of focus on slack in U.S. labour markets, the Federal Reserve faces a new challenge: the possibility that weak inflation may be so firmly entrenched it upends the return to normal monetary policy. (USA-FED/INFLATION (ANALYSIS), moved, by Howard Schneider, 1,060 words)

Ukraine oligarch put on spot as rebels nibble at his empire

DONETSK, Ukraine - Ukrainian oligarch Rinat Akhmetov is playing a delicate gain in the run-up to national elections on Sunday, with rebels in the east using one of his factories to repair armoured vehicles. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/ELECTION-AKHMETOV (PICTURE, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Gabriela Baczynska, 1,425 words)

WHO gives details of Ebola vaccine plans

GENEVA/LONDON - The World Health Organization gives an update on its plans to roll out Ebola vaccines after a meeting to consider who would get access to a vaccine and when the first doses might be available. (HEALTH-EBOLA/WHO-VACCINES (TV), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Tom Miles and Kate Kelland, 500 words)

Port squeeze threatens US retailers' holiday stocking plans

CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES - A shortage of transportation equipment and possible labour disruptions at the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex, the nation's busiest, is delaying shipping containers for up to three weeks, threatening timely delivery to retailers for the holiday season. (RETAIL-SHIPPING/HOLIDAYS (EXCLUSIVE, PICTURE), moved, by Nandita Bose and Lisa Baertlein, 770 words)

Asia economic growth to languish as China slows

BANGALORE - Emerging Asia will contribute less to the global economy in 2015 than was expected just months ago as a slowdown in China drags on growth in the region, partially offset by acceleration in the United States, Reuters polls showed. (ECONOMY-POLL/ASIA (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Sumanta Dey, 440 words)

COMPANIES

Pfizer's $11 bln buyback plan deflates AstraZeneca bid hopes

LONDON/NEW YORK - U.S. drugmaker Pfizer is to continue buying back stock, with the board authorising a new $11 billion share repurchase plan, deflating expectations that it will make a new bid for AstraZeneca. (PFIZER-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

+ See also:

- ASTRAZENECA-CANCER/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 455 words

Monte Paschi's shares jump on ECB stress test talk

MILAN - Shares in the Italian banks considered most at risk of failing euro zone health checks, including bailed out lender Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena, are sharply higher as investors bet on them faring better than expected. (EU-BANKS/MONTEDEIPASCHI-STOCKS (UPDATE 1), moved, 385 words)

BASF cuts forecasts on anaemic Europe and global uncertainty

FRANKFURT - Germany's BASF SE, the world's largest chemicals company by sales, cut its earnings forecasts and its projections for the broader market, becoming the latest industrial group to fall victim to weak demand in its main European market. (BASF-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ludwig Burger and Georgina Prodhan, 640 words)

P&G to split off Duracell battery business

Procter & Gamble Co says it will exit its Duracell battery business, likely through a split off into a separate company, as it looks to focus on its faster-growing brands. (PROCTER GAMBLE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 420 words)

Jilted Shire raises guidance again after Q3 earnings jump

LONDON - Pharmaceutical firm Shire raises its guidance for full-year earnings, underlining its strong prospects as a standalone company after AbbVie Inc officially ditched its $55 billion purchase of the group on Tuesday. (SHIRE-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Tesco getting hammered after rating downgrades

LONDON - Two credit rating agencies have reduced Tesco's rating to the cusp of investment grade after a horrible set of first half numbers. (TESCO/BONDS, moved, by Adam Parry, 200 words)

Spain's Caixabank, Bankia see core business upturn

MADRID - Spain's Caixabank and Bankia posts a rise in nine-month profits, as their core banking performance was boosted by lower costs and higher charges to clients. (CAIXABANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julien Toyer, 700 words)

Navigating food ban, Russia's Magnit sees profits leap

MOSCOW - Russia's biggest food retailer Magnit posts a forecast-beating 40 percent jump in third-quarter earnings on Friday after nimbly navigating an import ban and sticking with low prices despite surging inflation. (RUSSIA-MAGNIT/RESULTS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Maria Kiselyova, 465 words)

New UK bank TSB gains customers in challenge to big banks

LONDON - New British bank TSB says it is picking up nearly one in ten of all new current accounts being opened in the UK, swelling its deposit base as competition intensifies for the country's biggest lenders. (TSB-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 610 words)