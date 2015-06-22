Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 3479
TOP STORIES
"Reasonable" Greek offer raises hopes of deal but Germany
urges caution
BRUSSELS - Euro zone officials welcome Greek concessions as
a possible step towards a deal on averting a default, but
politicians dismiss expectations of a breakthrough at a summit
later in the day to secure the country's future in the euro.
(EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/10
AM ET, by Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski, 945 words)
Hopes for last-ditch Greek deal lift global stocks
LONDON - Global stocks and peripheral euro zone bonds rise,
lifted by hopes that crunch meetings in Brussels between Greece
and its international creditors can still produce a last-minute
deal to help Athens avert default. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5),
moved, by Jamie McGeever, 685 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Ron Bousso, 375 words
Altice offer for Bouygues Telecom lifts shares across French
sector
PARIS - European group Altice has made an offer to buy
France's Bouygues Telecom through its subsidiary
Numericable-SFR, the companies says, sending share prices up
across the French telecoms sector. (BOUYGUES-M&A/ALTICE (UPDATE
3), moved, by Leila Abboud, 745 words)
MARKETS
Italian, Spanish, Portuguese yields fall after new Greek
proposal
LONDON - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fall
more than 10 basis points after the European Union welcomes a
new offer by Greece on a reforms package that signalled
11th-hour concessions to avert default. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 365 words)
Russian assets rise on Greece, EU sanctions extension
decision priced in
MOSCOW - Russia's assets rise, in line with other markets,
on easing concerns about Greece's debt problems, and domestic
monthly tax payments give the rouble additional support.
(RUSSIA-MARKETS/, moved, 230 words)
ECONOMY
Greek drama nears final act, ending uncertain
LONDON - Euro zone leaders will attend an emergency summit
on Monday, hoping to thrash out a plan with Athens to provide
Greece with additional funds to prevent it defaulting on its
debt -- but only if both sides play ball.
(GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 735 words)
EU keeps up pressure on Russia by extending economic
sanctions
LUXEMBOURG - European Union foreign ministers extends
economic sanctions on Russia until Jan. 31 on Monday, keeping up
pressure on Moscow to help resolve the Ukraine conflict.
(UKRAINE-RUSSIA/EU (UPDATE 2), moved, by Adrian Croft, 385
words)
Ukraine creditor group hopes to meet with IMF, Kiev soon
LONDON - A committee of Ukraine's bondholders says that a
debt restructuring plan proposed by Kiev is based on IMF
estimates that are not yet publicly available, adding it hopes
to meet with the Fund and Ukraine's government soon.
(UKRAINE-DEBT/CREDITORS (UPDATE 1), moved, 425 words)
Turkish economy minister renews call for lower rates
ANKARA - Turkey's economy minister renews his call for lower
interest rates, signaling further government pressure on the
central bank a day before it is expected to keep rates on hold
at its monetary policy meeting. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, 345 words)
Japan's fiscal strategy takes flexible approach to spending
curbs
TOKYO - Japan's government says it will adopt a flexible
approach rather than fix a mandatory cap to curb the annual
increase in budget spending, as it tries to reduce a mountain of
debt. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/FISCAL (UPDATE 4), moved, by Takaya
Yamaguchi and Stanley White, 535 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ-REPORT, moved, 260 words
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ABE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leika Kihara, 365
words
COMPANIES
Sky up after report of rebuffed approach from Vivendi,
Vodafone
LONDON - Shares in Sky rise 5 percent, topping the FTSE 100
leaderboard, after a media report said the Murdoch family had
rebuffed two offers for their 39 percent stake in the
pan-European pay-TV group. (SKY PLC-M&A/VIVENDI, moved, 275
words)
CVC and Temasek to buy $2 bln generic drugs firm Alvogen
LONDON - European private equity fund CVC and Singaporean
sovereign wealth fund Temasek are to buy a controlling stake in
the pharmaceutical firm Alvogen, its chairman and chief
executive says. (ALVOGEN-M&A/CVC (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved,
by Freya Berry, 460 words)
ETE confirms $48 bln bid for reluctant Williams Co
Energy Transfer Equity LP confirm it has made a $48 billion
unsolicited bid for natural gas pipeline company Williams
Companies Inc, hours after Williams rejects the offer as
significantly too low. (WILLIAMS DE-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275
words)
GSK sells two vaccines to Pfizer to ease competition
concerns
LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to sell two meningitis
vaccines to Pfizer to satisfy antitrust concerns after its
recent acquisition of vaccines business of Novartis.
(GSK-PFIZER/VACCINES, moved, 140 words)
S.Africa's Remgro buys stake in Britain's Spire for $686 mln
JOHANNESBURG - South African investment house Remgro Ltd has
offered 431.7 million pounds ($686 million) for almost a third
of Britain's Spire Healthcare, it says. (SPIRE
HEALTHCARE-M&A/REMGRO (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)
Chocolatier Ferrero offers to buy Thorntons for $178 million
Confectionier Ferrero, the maker of Nutella spread, has
offered to buy Britain's Thorntons Plc for 112 million pounds
($178 million), a rare acquisition by the Italian group meant to
help it better compete with foreign rivals. (THORNTONS-M&A/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Esha Vaish and Agnieszka Flak, 300 words)
Cabin crew give Lufthansa deadline to avoid strike
FRANKFURT - German airline Lufthansa faces a June 30
deadline to make concessions to cabin crew over pay and pensions
or suffer further strikes that would compound the effects of a
costly dispute with its pilots. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/CABIN-CREW
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Peter Maushagen and Ludwig Burger, 315
words)
Apple bows to Taylor Swift on paying for all music streaming
Apple Inc reverses its policy and says it will now pay
artists during free trials of its new Apple Music streaming
service, after pop star Taylor Swift said she will hold back her
latest hit album "1989" from the service.
(MUSIC-TAYLORSWIFT/APPLE, moved, 255 words)