TOP STORIES

"Reasonable" Greek offer raises hopes of deal but Germany urges caution

BRUSSELS - Euro zone officials welcome Greek concessions as a possible step towards a deal on averting a default, but politicians dismiss expectations of a breakthrough at a summit later in the day to secure the country's future in the euro. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 4, PICTURE, TV), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Renee Maltezou and Jan Strupczewski, 945 words)

Hopes for last-ditch Greek deal lift global stocks

LONDON - Global stocks and peripheral euro zone bonds rise, lifted by hopes that crunch meetings in Brussels between Greece and its international creditors can still produce a last-minute deal to help Athens avert default. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 685 words)

Altice offer for Bouygues Telecom lifts shares across French sector

PARIS - European group Altice has made an offer to buy France's Bouygues Telecom through its subsidiary Numericable-SFR, the companies says, sending share prices up across the French telecoms sector. (BOUYGUES-M&A/ALTICE (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leila Abboud, 745 words)

MARKETS

Italian, Spanish, Portuguese yields fall after new Greek proposal

LONDON - Italian, Spanish and Portuguese bond yields fall more than 10 basis points after the European Union welcomes a new offer by Greece on a reforms package that signalled 11th-hour concessions to avert default. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Marius Zaharia, 365 words)

Russian assets rise on Greece, EU sanctions extension decision priced in

MOSCOW - Russia's assets rise, in line with other markets, on easing concerns about Greece's debt problems, and domestic monthly tax payments give the rouble additional support. (RUSSIA-MARKETS/, moved, 230 words)

ECONOMY

Greek drama nears final act, ending uncertain

LONDON - Euro zone leaders will attend an emergency summit on Monday, hoping to thrash out a plan with Athens to provide Greece with additional funds to prevent it defaulting on its debt -- but only if both sides play ball. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/WEEKAHEAD, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 735 words)

EU keeps up pressure on Russia by extending economic sanctions

LUXEMBOURG - European Union foreign ministers extends economic sanctions on Russia until Jan. 31 on Monday, keeping up pressure on Moscow to help resolve the Ukraine conflict. (UKRAINE-RUSSIA/EU (UPDATE 2), moved, by Adrian Croft, 385 words)

Ukraine creditor group hopes to meet with IMF, Kiev soon

LONDON - A committee of Ukraine's bondholders says that a debt restructuring plan proposed by Kiev is based on IMF estimates that are not yet publicly available, adding it hopes to meet with the Fund and Ukraine's government soon. (UKRAINE-DEBT/CREDITORS (UPDATE 1), moved, 425 words)

Turkish economy minister renews call for lower rates

ANKARA - Turkey's economy minister renews his call for lower interest rates, signaling further government pressure on the central bank a day before it is expected to keep rates on hold at its monetary policy meeting. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 345 words)

Japan's fiscal strategy takes flexible approach to spending curbs

TOKYO - Japan's government says it will adopt a flexible approach rather than fix a mandatory cap to curb the annual increase in budget spending, as it tries to reduce a mountain of debt. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/FISCAL (UPDATE 4), moved, by Takaya Yamaguchi and Stanley White, 535 words)

COMPANIES

Sky up after report of rebuffed approach from Vivendi, Vodafone

LONDON - Shares in Sky rise 5 percent, topping the FTSE 100 leaderboard, after a media report said the Murdoch family had rebuffed two offers for their 39 percent stake in the pan-European pay-TV group. (SKY PLC-M&A/VIVENDI, moved, 275 words)

CVC and Temasek to buy $2 bln generic drugs firm Alvogen

LONDON - European private equity fund CVC and Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek are to buy a controlling stake in the pharmaceutical firm Alvogen, its chairman and chief executive says. (ALVOGEN-M&A/CVC (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moved, by Freya Berry, 460 words)

ETE confirms $48 bln bid for reluctant Williams Co

Energy Transfer Equity LP confirm it has made a $48 billion unsolicited bid for natural gas pipeline company Williams Companies Inc, hours after Williams rejects the offer as significantly too low. (WILLIAMS DE-M&A/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

GSK sells two vaccines to Pfizer to ease competition concerns

LONDON - GlaxoSmithKline has agreed to sell two meningitis vaccines to Pfizer to satisfy antitrust concerns after its recent acquisition of vaccines business of Novartis. (GSK-PFIZER/VACCINES, moved, 140 words)

S.Africa's Remgro buys stake in Britain's Spire for $686 mln

JOHANNESBURG - South African investment house Remgro Ltd has offered 431.7 million pounds ($686 million) for almost a third of Britain's Spire Healthcare, it says. (SPIRE HEALTHCARE-M&A/REMGRO (UPDATE 1), moved, 140 words)

Chocolatier Ferrero offers to buy Thorntons for $178 million

Confectionier Ferrero, the maker of Nutella spread, has offered to buy Britain's Thorntons Plc for 112 million pounds ($178 million), a rare acquisition by the Italian group meant to help it better compete with foreign rivals. (THORNTONS-M&A/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Esha Vaish and Agnieszka Flak, 300 words)

Cabin crew give Lufthansa deadline to avoid strike

FRANKFURT - German airline Lufthansa faces a June 30 deadline to make concessions to cabin crew over pay and pensions or suffer further strikes that would compound the effects of a costly dispute with its pilots. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/CABIN-CREW (UPDATE 2), moved, by Peter Maushagen and Ludwig Burger, 315 words)

Apple bows to Taylor Swift on paying for all music streaming

Apple Inc reverses its policy and says it will now pay artists during free trials of its new Apple Music streaming service, after pop star Taylor Swift said she will hold back her latest hit album "1989" from the service. (MUSIC-TAYLORSWIFT/APPLE, moved, 255 words)