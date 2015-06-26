Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 3479
TOP STORIES
Merkel, Hollande dangle financing before Greece's Tsipras
BRUSSELS - The leaders of Germany and France offer to
release billions in frozen aid in a last-minute push to talk
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras into contentious pension
reforms in exchange for filling Athens' empty coffers until
November. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 2, TV, PICTURE, GRAPHICS),
expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Renee Maltezou and Julien
Ponthus, 895 words)
+ See also:
- EUROZONE-GREECE/DRACHMA, moved, by Jamie McGeever and
Patrick Graham, 800 words
- EUROZONE-GREECE/IRELAND, moved, by William James and Conor
Humphries, 695 words
- EUROZONE-GREECE/CHOICE (ANALYSIS), moved, by Paul Taylor,
955 words
European stocks sag before crunch weekend for Greece
LONDON - European stocks fall as investors seek to cut
exposure to risk after Greece and its creditors again fail to
resolve their differences, paving the way for a last-ditch
effort on Saturday to avert a default. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
5), moved, by Jemima Kelly and John Geddie, 545 words)
K+S shares surge after Potash Corp takeover approach
FRANKFURT - Shares in German potash miner K+S leap almost 40
percent after a takeover proposal from Canada's Potash Corp
which sources close to the matter say is worth more than 7
billion euros ($7.8 billion). (K+S-M&A/POTASH (UPDATE 2), moved,
by Arno Schuetze and Ludwig Burger, 545 words)
Tesco shows signs of UK recovery as turnaround plan takes
shape
LONDON - Price cuts and better service helped Tesco to win
back shoppers in the first quarter of its financial year,
Britain's biggest retailer says, suggesting new boss Dave
Lewis's turnaround plan is starting to bear fruit.
(TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by James Davey and Neil
Maidment, 690 words)
INSIGHT
Unfazed by Greece, some fund managers stay bullish on Europe
NEW YORK - The prospect of Greece defaulting on its debt has
long been viewed as the recipe for a global stock market
disaster. Yet some fund managers are prospering by ignoring the
risks of another financial crisis and moving more money into
European stocks. (FUNDS-EUROPE/ (INSIGHT), moved, by David
Randall, 775 words)
MARKETS
China stocks plunge over 7 pct, divided over outlook
SHANGHAI - Chinese stocks plunge over 7 percent, with one
key index recording its biggest fall since 2008, hit by tight
liquidity conditions ahead of the quarter-end and uncertainty
over the central bank's easing policy.
(MARKETS-CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE (UPDATE 1), moved, by Samuel Shen
and Kazunori Takada, 600 words)
Bund yields dip as Grexit risk tests European resolve
LONDON - German Bund yields dip, with investors uneasy about
the absence of a deal to pull Greece from the brink of default
but also reluctant to make firm bets before last-ditch debt
talks on Saturday. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Marius Zaharia, 410 words)
ECONOMY
Home buyers drive credit pick-up in euro zone
FRANKFURT - A jump in lending to home buyers helped drive up
credit in the euro zone in May, European Central Bank data
shows, as it reports the strongest such rise in about three
years. (ECB-POLICY/LENDING (UPDATE 1), moved, by John O'Donnell,
255 words)
French consumer confidence steady in June at 4 1/2-year
high- INSEE
PARIS - French consumer confidence is stable in June at 94
for the third month in a row at the highest level since November
2010, the official INSEE statistics agency says.
(FRANCE-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE, moved, 120 words)
Japan consumption rebounds, but rising food costs complicate
BOJ's task
TOKYO - Japan's household spending rose in May for the first
time in more than a year, and a robust jobs market fueled hopes
that companies will begin lifting wages needed to spark
inflation towards the central bank's ambitious 2 percent goal.
(JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moved, by Leika Kihara, 580
words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (PREVIEW), moved, by Kaori Kaneko, 290
words
China encourages privately-owned banks, allows more foreign
participation
BEIJING - China's banking regulator says that it will permit
the establishment of more privately-owned banks and allow
foreign investors to participate in the reform process to help
shore up the state-dominated financial sector.
(CHINA-ECONOMY/BANKS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Kevin Yao and Matthew
Miller, 425 words)
COMPANIES
Russia's Rosneft says Q1 profit up 30 pct, meets forecast
MOSCOW - Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, reports a 30
percent increase in first-quarter net profit to 56 billion
roubles ($1 billion), broadly in line with expectations.
(RUSSIA-ROSNEFT/RESULTS (UPDATE 1), moved, by Vladimir
Soldatkin, 300 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-OIL/ (INTERVIEW), moved, by Denis Pinchuk and Katya
Golubkova, 585 words
Cinven agrees to buy majority stake in German Synlab
FRANKFURT - European private equity group Cinven has agreed
to buy a majority stake in German laboratory operator Synlab
from BC Partners, the two buyout groups says. (CINVEN-M&A/SYNLAB
(UPDATE 1), moved, 265 words)
Altice to restructure under new Dutch entity
PARIS - European telecoms group Altice announces a
restructuring whereby it will merge with its new Dutch company
Altice NV, to strengthen its capacity for future acquisitions.
(ALTICE-STRUCTURE/, moved, 280 words)
Orange to delist Jazztel after shareholders overwhelmingly
back bid
MADRID - French telecom group Orange says it will take
Spanish rival Jazztel private after its $3.8 billion takeover is
overwhelmingly backed by Jazztel shareholders.
(JAZZTEL-M&A/ORANGE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Julien Toyer, 235
words)
New Sanofi CEO to unveil five-year plan in November -unions
PARIS - Sanofi Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt has told
unions he will present a five-year strategic plan in November
after the French company's third-quarter results, labour
representatives said. (FRANCE-SANOFI/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Noelle Mennella, 415 words)
ABN Amro to help lead manage its own IPO, other banks vetted
AMSTERDAM - ABN Amro will help lead manage its own initial
public offering, the Dutch government agency tasked with
overseeing the deal said on Friday. (ABN AMRO BANK-IPO/ (UPDATE
1), moved, by Toby Sterling, 445 words)
UK online pioneer hopes to strike oil with new tech venture
LONDON - One of the three founders of pioneering British
online grocery retailer Ocado, which has warehouses but no
stores, has taken control of a Silicon Valley-based firm with a
similarly unique approach to the exploration for natural
resources. (EXPLORATION-NEOS/FAIMAN, moved, by Kate Holton, 500
words)