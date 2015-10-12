Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
TOP STORIES
Dell to acquire EMC in $67 billion record tech deal
Computer maker Dell Inc says it has agreed to buy data
storage company EMC Corp in a $67 billion record technology deal
that will unite two mature companies and create an enterprise
tech powerhouse. (EMC US-M&A/DELL (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by
Greg Roumeliotis, 350 words)
Europe shares pause; dollar dips on U.S. rate outlook
LONDON - European shares pause after their strong start to
the fourth quarter while the dollar dips towards three-week
lows, with investors unconvinced the U.S. Federal Reserve will
raise interest rates this year. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6),
moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 605 words)
China stocks, yuan jump in heavy trade on stimulus hopes
SHANGHAI - Chinese investors jump back into stocks in heavy
volume trade that push prices to seven-week highs, boosted by
hopes for more economic stimulus after the central bank expands
a scheme that increases banks' ability to lend.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/CHINA (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Samuel Shen and Pete
Sweeney, 605 words)
German utilities gain most since 2008 on nuclear stress test
FRANKFURT - Shares in E.ON and RWE surge the most in seven
years, boosted by the results of a much awaited government
review that concluded German utilities have set aside enough
money to decommission their nuclear plants.
(GERMANY-UTILITIES/NUCLEAR (UPDATE 3), moved, by Christoph
Steitz, 410 words)
MARKETS
Oil rises after Kuwait sees higher prices ahead
LONDON - Oil prices rise after Kuwait's oil minister says
economic growth and the removal of high-cost producers will help
tighten global fuel balances and OPEC forecast more demand for
its oil next year. (MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by
Christopher Johnson, 370 words)
+ See also:
- OPEC-OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler, 445
words
- OPEC-OIL/KUWAIT (UPDATE 3), moved, 300 words
- INVESTMENT-SWF/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Claire Milhench, 565
words
Dollar languishes near three-week lows on Fed question marks
LONDON - The dollar hovers near a three-week low versus a
basket of major currencies, anchored by doubts over the
potential for a rise in U.S. interest rates this year that have
plagued it since August. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Patrick Graham, 540 words)
ECB, Fed policy uncertainty locks Bund yields in tight range
LONDON - German Bund yields edge lower, with bond markets
torn by comments from central bankers that suggested monetary
policies in Europe and the United States could still diverge
later this year. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Marius Zaharia, 635 words)
INSIGHT
"Stars aligned" for AB InBev's megabrew merger plan
BRUSSELS - Anheuser-Busch InBev's CEO says a study of
SABMiller's African beer markets and talks with top shareholders
led to an "alignment of stars" that drew it to its nearest
rival. (SABMILLER-M&A/A B I-TIMING, moved, by Philip Blenkinsop,
750 words)
+ See also:
- SABMILLER-M&A/SHAREHOLDERS (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by
Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Martinne Geller, 580 words
Cyber insurance premiums rocket after high-profile attacks
BOSTON - A rash of hacking attacks on U.S. companies over
the past two years has prompted insurers to massively increase
cyber premiums for some companies, leaving firms that are
perceived to be a high risk scrambling for cover.
(CYBERSECURITY-INSURANCE/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Jim Finkle, 920
words)
ECONOMY
British-born economist Angus Deaton wins 2015 Nobel Prize
for Economics
STOCKHOLM - British-born economist Angus Deaton wins the
2015 economics Nobel Prize for "his analysis of consumption,
poverty and welfare", the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences
says. (NOBEL-PRIZE/ECONOMICS (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Swiss president says no need for emergency Swiss franc
measures
GENEVA - Switzerland's government does not currently see the
need to introduce emergency measures to help the economy deal
with a surge in the Swiss franc's value, the Alpine nation's
president says. (SWISS-SNB/POLITICS (UPDATE 1, TV), moving
shortly, 185 words)
China concerns leave central banks in difficult spot
LONDON - The coming week will provide clues on whether the
global economy is escaping from its lacklustre growth rut, amid
growing concerns of another downturn which central banks have
few tools left to fight. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by
Jonathan Cable, 715 words)
Turkey cuts growth forecasts as concerns about political
stability weigh
ISTANBUL - Turkey has lowered its economic growth forecasts
for the next three years and paints a gloomier picture of the
outlook for inflation, as political uncertainty and unrest in
the largely Kurdish southeast weigh on investor sentiment.
(TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 360 words)
India's Sept retail inflation quickens to 4.41 pct y/y -
govt
NEW DELHI - India's annual consumer price inflation
quickened to 4.41 percent in September, compared with 5.63
percent a year ago, government data shows. (INDIA-ECONOMY/CPI,
moved, 100 words)
+ See also:
- INDIA-ECONOMY/, moved, 100 words
COMPANIES
Glencore to sell copper mines in Australia, Chile
LONDON/MELBOURNE - Glencore plans to sell copper mines in
Australia and Chile as the mining and trading company aims to
reduce a debt burden accumulated in an asset buying spree that
has shaken confidence in the Swiss-based firm.
(GLENCORE-OUTLOOK/SALE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Olivia
Kumwenda-Mtambo and Sonali Paul, 390 words)
European regulators scrutinise aero-engine servicing
contracts
LONDON - European market competition regulators are
gathering information regarding the maintenance and servicing
policies of aero-engine makers and other aircraft equipment
manufacturers in what could be a first step towards launching an
investigation. (ROLLS-ROYCE HLDG-COMPETITION/, moved, by Sarah
Young, 415 words)
Merck KGaA bets on cancer drugs to revitalise German firm
TEL AVIV - Merck KGaA is betting on its oncology pipeline to
revitalise the German drugmaker as it sees falling sales from
its best-selling medicine, multiple sclerosis treatment Rebif.
(MERCK-PFIZER/CANCER, moved, by Tova Cohen, 400 words)
+ See also:
- ELI LILLY-CANCER/CHINA, moved, 190 words
Fiat Chrysler shares rise after Ferrari IPO launch
MILAN - Milan-listed shares in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
rise around 2 percent after it starts an initial public offering
for Ferrari that could give the luxury sportscar maker a market
capitalisation of up to $9.8 billion. (FERRARI-IPO/STOCKS
(UPDATE 2, PICTURE), moving shortly, 320 words)
+ See also:
- HASTINGS GROUP-IPO/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 245 words
Allianz sells vending machine operator Selecta to KKR
FRANKFURT - Allianz Capital Partners (ACP) has sold its
majority stake in vending machine operator Selecta to buyout
group KKR, drawing a line under its own private equity
business.(ALLIANZ-EQUITY/KKR (UPDATE 2), moved, 385 words)
Ford to invest $1.8 bln to expand R&D in China
SHANGHAI - Ford Motor Co says it will invest 11.4 billion
yuan ($1.8 billion) over the next five years to expand research
and development in China, the latest effort by the U.S. carmaker
to secure a larger slice of the world's biggest auto market.
(FORD MOTOR-CHINA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 185 words)
+ See also:
- BMW-VEHICLEREGISTRATIONS/, moved, 135 words
LafargeHolcim replaces CFO with finance chief from Philips
ZURICH - LafargeHolcim names a new chief financial officer,
recruiting Ron Wirahadiraksa from Dutch electronics group
Philips as the cement giant reshapes its management under new
chief executive Eric Olsen. (HOLCIM-MANAGEMENT/CFO (UPDATE 2),
moved, 280 words)