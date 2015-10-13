Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 207 542 3479
TOP STORIES
AB InBev, SABMiller brew up $100 billion deal
BRUSSELS/LONDON - The world's two biggest brewers agree to
create a company making almost a third of the world's beer after
SABMiller accepted an offer worth more than $100 billion from
larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev. (SABMILLER-M&A/A B I (UPDATE
5), moving shortly, by Philip Blenkinsop and Martinne Geller,
830 words)
VW to cut investment in core brand to cope with scandal
BERLIN - Volkswagen will cut investment plans at its biggest
division by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) a year and step up
development of electric vehicles, it says, as it battles to cope
with the fallout from its cheating of diesel emissions tests.
(VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500/11.00 AM ET,
by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz, 660 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-AUTOS/, moved, 120 words
- CHINA-AUTOS/SALES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Meng Meng and Jake Spring, 495 words
Barclays set to name former JPMorgan banker Staley as new
CEO
NEW YORK/LONDON - British bank Barclays PLC is close to
naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as chief
executive, signaling a renewed focus on an investment banking
division that has been pared back over the past three years.
(BARCLAYS-CEO/STALEY (UPDATE 4), moved, by Lawrence Delevingne
and Sinead Cruise, 780 words)
China economic picture remains cloudy as Sept export fall
eases, imports slump
BEIJING/SHANGHAI - China's exports fell less than expected
in September, with monthly figures showing recovery, but a
sharper fall in imports left economists divided over whether
the country's ailing trade sector is showing signs of turning
around. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 5), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao
and Pete Sweeney, 895 words)
+ See also:
- CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE, moved, 140 words
MARKETS
Shares fall as Chinese data dims economic outlook
LONDON - World share prices fall, snapping their longest
winning streak since February after Chinese trade data gives a
further sign the world's economic growth engine is sputtering.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 700
words)
Growth currencies end winning streak, pound hit by inflation
LONDON - Currencies linked to Chinese growth like the
Australian and New Zealand dollars fall for the first time in
over a week, after trade data from China reinforces fears that
the world's second largest economy is losing momentum.
(GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Anirban Nag, 430 words)
INSIGHT
U.S. firms blur investment picture by going 'lightweight'
NEW YORK - Kim Beck once considered owning his factory's big
production machines a big part of being a manufacturer. Not
anymore. (USA-MANUFACTURERS/INVESTMENT (INSIGHT), moved, by
Timothy Aeppel, 980 words)
Out with the old, as Chinese chase new luxury labels abroad
PARIS/HONG KONG/NEW YORK - Chinese luxury consumers are
spending more on ready-to-wear and new labels, a notable shift
in the behaviour and tastes of the world's top spenders, a
Reuters survey of retailers in the United States, Asia and
Europe showed. (LUXURY-CHINA/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by
Astrid Wendlandt, Clare Baldwin and Siddharth Cavale, 955 words)
OIL
Oil glut to persist as global demand growth slows - IEA
LONDON - A global oil supply glut will persist through 2016
as demand growth slows from a five-year high and key OPEC
members maintain near-record output, the International Energy
Agency says, even as low prices curb supply outside the producer
group. (OIL-IEA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alex Lawler and
Christopher Johnson, 540 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), moved, by Simon Falush, 395 words
Offshore oil output to plunge as producers scrap field
upgrades
LONDON - Global offshore oil production in ageing fields
will fall by 10 percent next year as producers abandon field
upgrades at the fastest rate in 30 years, in the first clear
sign of output cuts outside the U.S. shale industry, exclusive
data shows. (OIL-DECLINES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ron Bousso,
685 words)
+ See also:
- RUSSIA-ROSNEFT'/SAUDI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gleb
Gorodyankin, Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova, 500 words
ECONOMY
VW crisis, emerging markets hit German investor morale
BERLIN - Morale among German analysts and investors
plummeted in October to its lowest level in a year as the diesel
emissions scandal at carmaker Volkswagen and weakness in
emerging markets took their toll, a survey by ZEW think tank
shows. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ZEW (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle
Martin, 425 words)
New Bank of England policymaker Vlieghe in no rush on rates
LONDON - New Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe
established himself as one of the rate-setters least likely to
vote for a interest rate hike soon, urging the bank to wait and
see and warning of risks from a global economic slowdown.
(BRITAIN-BOE/VLIEGHE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa
and Andy Bruce, 510 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-INFLATION/, moved, 550 words
- BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 300 words
Ireland to reverse cuts in budget with eye on re-election
DUBLIN - Ireland's finance minister will effectively kick
off the government's re-election campaign when he presents his
2016 budget, with a booming economy meaning he can offer to cut
taxes and spend more on services. (IRELAND-ECONOMY/BUDGET,
moved, by Padraic Halpin, 405 words)
Austrian economy to grow 1.5 pct a year in 2016-2020 -WIFO
VIENNA - Austria's real gross domestic product (GDP) is
expected to grow on average 1.5 percent a year from 2016 to
2020, slightly higher than the 1.0 percent of 2011-2015 and
roughly in line with the euro zone as a whole, the WIFO research
institute says. (AUSTRIA-ECONOMY/WIFO (UPDATE 1), moved, 215
words)
COMPANIES
Strong dollar eats into J&J quarterly sales
Johnson & Johnson reports a 7.4 percent fall in quarterly
sales as the impact of a strong dollar more than offset higher
sales of its older drugs such as Invega line of products for
schizophrenia and ADHD treatment Concerta.
(JOHNSON&JOHNSON-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 245 words)
Worldpay valued at $7.4 billion in London listing
LONDON - British payments processor Worldpay lists on the
London Stock Exchange in an initial public offering valuing the
company at 4.8 billion pounds ($7.4 billion), the biggest
flotation in London this year. (WORLDPAY-IPO/PRICING (UPDATE 3),
moved, by Matt Scuffham, 410 words)
Licence sales help SAP operating profit to beat forecasts
FRANKFURT - Europe's biggest software maker SAP reports a 19
percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, surprising
markets by bringing forward its forecast-beating results by a
week. (SAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde, 470
words)
SCA agrees to buy U.S. tissue firm Wausau Paper for $513 mln
STOCKHOLM - Swedish paper and hygiene products maker SCA
says it has agreed to buy U.S. tissue maker Wausau Paper Corp
for $513 million in cash, in another step to focus on products
ranging from tissues to incontinence protection. (WAUSAU
PAPER-M&A/CELLULOSA SCA, moved, 180 words)
U.S. says Apple e-books antitrust monitor no longer needed
NEW YORK - The U.S. Justice Department has determined that
Apple Inc has implemented significant improvements to its
antitrust compliance program and that a court-appointed
monitor's term does not need extended, according to a court
filing. (APPLE-EBOOKS/MONITOR, moved, by Nate Raymond, 365
words)
Britain sells remainder of Royal Mail stake for 591 mln stg
LONDON - The British government has sold the remainder of
its stake in Royal Mail, earning 591.1 million pounds ($907.87
million) from its 13 percent holding and opting to gift its
remaining 1 percent stake to Royal Mail staff. (ROYAL
MAIL-SALE/, moved, 145 words)
Transatlantic divide: how U.S. pays three times more for
drugs
LONDON - U.S. prices for the world's 20 top-selling
medicines are, on average, three times higher than in Britain,
according to an analysis carried out for Reuters.
(PHARMACEUTICALS-USA/COMPARISON (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Ben Hirschler, 640 words)
Citi dials down risky block trading amid market turmoil
NEW YORK - Over the summer, as the U.S. stock market wobbled
and then plunged 4 percent in a day, Citigroup made a tough
choice: to dial down risk-taking in the bank's capital markets
group. (CITIGROUP-BLOCKTRADING/, moved, by Olivia Oran, 690
words)