TOP STORIES

AB InBev, SABMiller brew up $100 billion deal

BRUSSELS/LONDON - The world's two biggest brewers agree to create a company making almost a third of the world's beer after SABMiller accepted an offer worth more than $100 billion from larger rival Anheuser-Busch InBev. (SABMILLER-M&A/A B I (UPDATE 5), moving shortly, by Philip Blenkinsop and Martinne Geller, 830 words)

VW to cut investment in core brand to cope with scandal

BERLIN - Volkswagen will cut investment plans at its biggest division by 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) a year and step up development of electric vehicles, it says, as it battles to cope with the fallout from its cheating of diesel emissions tests. (VOLKSWAGEN-EMISSIONS/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500/11.00 AM ET, by Andreas Cremer and Jan Schwartz, 660 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-AUTOS/, moved, 120 words

- CHINA-AUTOS/SALES (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Meng Meng and Jake Spring, 495 words

Barclays set to name former JPMorgan banker Staley as new CEO

NEW YORK/LONDON - British bank Barclays PLC is close to naming former JPMorgan Chase banker Jes Staley as chief executive, signaling a renewed focus on an investment banking division that has been pared back over the past three years. (BARCLAYS-CEO/STALEY (UPDATE 4), moved, by Lawrence Delevingne and Sinead Cruise, 780 words)

China economic picture remains cloudy as Sept export fall eases, imports slump

BEIJING/SHANGHAI - China's exports fell less than expected in September, with monthly figures showing recovery, but a sharper fall in imports left economists divided over whether the country's ailing trade sector is showing signs of turning around. (CHINA-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 5), moved, by Xiaoyi Shao and Pete Sweeney, 895 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-STOCKS/CLOSE, moved, 140 words

MARKETS

Shares fall as Chinese data dims economic outlook

LONDON - World share prices fall, snapping their longest winning streak since February after Chinese trade data gives a further sign the world's economic growth engine is sputtering. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 700 words)

Growth currencies end winning streak, pound hit by inflation

LONDON - Currencies linked to Chinese growth like the Australian and New Zealand dollars fall for the first time in over a week, after trade data from China reinforces fears that the world's second largest economy is losing momentum. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Anirban Nag, 430 words)

INSIGHT

U.S. firms blur investment picture by going 'lightweight'

NEW YORK - Kim Beck once considered owning his factory's big production machines a big part of being a manufacturer. Not anymore. (USA-MANUFACTURERS/INVESTMENT (INSIGHT), moved, by Timothy Aeppel, 980 words)

Out with the old, as Chinese chase new luxury labels abroad

PARIS/HONG KONG/NEW YORK - Chinese luxury consumers are spending more on ready-to-wear and new labels, a notable shift in the behaviour and tastes of the world's top spenders, a Reuters survey of retailers in the United States, Asia and Europe showed. (LUXURY-CHINA/ (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Astrid Wendlandt, Clare Baldwin and Siddharth Cavale, 955 words)

OIL

Oil glut to persist as global demand growth slows - IEA

LONDON - A global oil supply glut will persist through 2016 as demand growth slows from a five-year high and key OPEC members maintain near-record output, the International Energy Agency says, even as low prices curb supply outside the producer group. (OIL-IEA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alex Lawler and Christopher Johnson, 540 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 7), moved, by Simon Falush, 395 words

Offshore oil output to plunge as producers scrap field upgrades

LONDON - Global offshore oil production in ageing fields will fall by 10 percent next year as producers abandon field upgrades at the fastest rate in 30 years, in the first clear sign of output cuts outside the U.S. shale industry, exclusive data shows. (OIL-DECLINES/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Ron Bousso, 685 words)

+ See also:

- RUSSIA-ROSNEFT'/SAUDI (UPDATE 2), moved, by Gleb Gorodyankin, Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova, 500 words

ECONOMY

VW crisis, emerging markets hit German investor morale

BERLIN - Morale among German analysts and investors plummeted in October to its lowest level in a year as the diesel emissions scandal at carmaker Volkswagen and weakness in emerging markets took their toll, a survey by ZEW think tank shows. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/ZEW (UPDATE 1), moved, by Michelle Martin, 425 words)

New Bank of England policymaker Vlieghe in no rush on rates

LONDON - New Bank of England policymaker Gertjan Vlieghe established himself as one of the rate-setters least likely to vote for a interest rate hike soon, urging the bank to wait and see and warning of risks from a global economic slowdown. (BRITAIN-BOE/VLIEGHE (UPDATE 2), moved, by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Andy Bruce, 510 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-INFLATION/, moved, 550 words

- BRITAIN-RETAIL/BRC, moved, 300 words

Ireland to reverse cuts in budget with eye on re-election

DUBLIN - Ireland's finance minister will effectively kick off the government's re-election campaign when he presents his 2016 budget, with a booming economy meaning he can offer to cut taxes and spend more on services. (IRELAND-ECONOMY/BUDGET, moved, by Padraic Halpin, 405 words)

Austrian economy to grow 1.5 pct a year in 2016-2020 -WIFO

VIENNA - Austria's real gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow on average 1.5 percent a year from 2016 to 2020, slightly higher than the 1.0 percent of 2011-2015 and roughly in line with the euro zone as a whole, the WIFO research institute says. (AUSTRIA-ECONOMY/WIFO (UPDATE 1), moved, 215 words)

COMPANIES

Strong dollar eats into J&J quarterly sales

Johnson & Johnson reports a 7.4 percent fall in quarterly sales as the impact of a strong dollar more than offset higher sales of its older drugs such as Invega line of products for schizophrenia and ADHD treatment Concerta. (JOHNSON&JOHNSON-BUYBACK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 245 words)

Worldpay valued at $7.4 billion in London listing

LONDON - British payments processor Worldpay lists on the London Stock Exchange in an initial public offering valuing the company at 4.8 billion pounds ($7.4 billion), the biggest flotation in London this year. (WORLDPAY-IPO/PRICING (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 410 words)

Licence sales help SAP operating profit to beat forecasts

FRANKFURT - Europe's biggest software maker SAP reports a 19 percent rise in third-quarter operating profit, surprising markets by bringing forward its forecast-beating results by a week. (SAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde, 470 words)

SCA agrees to buy U.S. tissue firm Wausau Paper for $513 mln

STOCKHOLM - Swedish paper and hygiene products maker SCA says it has agreed to buy U.S. tissue maker Wausau Paper Corp for $513 million in cash, in another step to focus on products ranging from tissues to incontinence protection. (WAUSAU PAPER-M&A/CELLULOSA SCA, moved, 180 words)

U.S. says Apple e-books antitrust monitor no longer needed

NEW YORK - The U.S. Justice Department has determined that Apple Inc has implemented significant improvements to its antitrust compliance program and that a court-appointed monitor's term does not need extended, according to a court filing. (APPLE-EBOOKS/MONITOR, moved, by Nate Raymond, 365 words)

Britain sells remainder of Royal Mail stake for 591 mln stg

LONDON - The British government has sold the remainder of its stake in Royal Mail, earning 591.1 million pounds ($907.87 million) from its 13 percent holding and opting to gift its remaining 1 percent stake to Royal Mail staff. (ROYAL MAIL-SALE/, moved, 145 words)

Transatlantic divide: how U.S. pays three times more for drugs

LONDON - U.S. prices for the world's 20 top-selling medicines are, on average, three times higher than in Britain, according to an analysis carried out for Reuters. (PHARMACEUTICALS-USA/COMPARISON (EXCLUSIVE, GRAPHIC), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 640 words)

Citi dials down risky block trading amid market turmoil

NEW YORK - Over the summer, as the U.S. stock market wobbled and then plunged 4 percent in a day, Citigroup made a tough choice: to dial down risk-taking in the bank's capital markets group. (CITIGROUP-BLOCKTRADING/, moved, by Olivia Oran, 690 words)