TOP STORIES

Solid ECB lending data buoys euro, slaps shares

LONDON - European shares fall for the first time in four days and the euro kicks away from a 10-day low as solid euro zone bank lending data cools expectations of another jolt of European Central Bank stimulus this week. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 5) moving shortly, by Marc Jones, 745 words)

Irish court orders investigation of Facebook data transfers to U.S.

DUBLIN - Ireland's High Court orders an investigation into Facebook's transfer of European Union users' data to the United States to make sure personal privacy is properly protected. (EU-PRIVACY/FACEBOOK (UPDATE 1), moved, by Conor Humphries, 310 words)

Lending conditions for euro zone companies ease on ECB stimulus

FRANKFURT - Credit standards for euro zone companies eased more than expected in the third quarter of 2015 as banks awash with central bank money competed for customers, a European Central Bank survey shows. (ECB-BANKS/LENDING (UPDATE 1), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 430 words)

Saudi CMA may relax investor rules to join world indices

RIYADH - Saudi Arabia would be open to relaxing its rules on foreigners investing directly in its stock market to help it get included in global indices, the chairman of the Saudi financial-markets regulatory agency, the Capital Market Authority, told Reuters. (SAUDI-REGULATOR/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved , By Marwa Rashad and David French, 770 words)

INSIGHT

Power line opponents give renewables their Keystone moment

Dave Ulery was set to build his "forever home" on his family's 26-acre property near the Ozark mountain foothills in Arkansas when a knock on the door heralded trouble. (USA-CLIMATECHANGE/RENEWABLES (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Nichola Groom, 1,005 words)

MARKETS

Oil steadies but outlook uncertain

LONDON - Oil prices steady after a week of falls, but the outlook is uncertain with the head of the world's biggest independent oil trader saying the market will struggle to recover much ground over the next year. (GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Christopher Johnson, 385 words)

Euro recovers from bout of pre-ECB selling on solid euro zone data

LONDON - The euro rises 0.5 percent against the dollar, helped by solid data and a change in mood from European Central Bank policymakers before Thursday's meeting, beating back market bets on further monetary easing. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 5), moved, by Patrick Graham, 405 words)

ECONOMY

Demand for rental apartments buoys U.S. housing starts

WASHINGTON - U.S. housing starts rose more than expected in September on soaring demand for rental apartments, a sign that the housing market continues to steadily improve even as economic growth has slowed. (USA-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly, 380 words)

Bank of England must not fall behind curve on rates - McCafferty

LONDON - The Bank of England must not get behind the curve when it comes to making its first interest rate hike since before the financial crisis, policymaker Ian McCafferty says. (BRITAIN-BOE/MCCAFFERTY, moved, 425 words)

Ireland names economics professor Lane as central bank chief

DUBLIN - Ireland appoints Philip Lane, an economics professor at Dublin's Trinity College, as its new central bank governor, a role that includes a seat on the governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB) (IRELAND-CENBANK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Padraic Halpin, 420 words)

Behind the strife, Hollande grinds out French reforms

PARIS - Behind the headlines and images portraying a government unable to reconcile warring bosses and trade unions, economic reforms are slowly taking hold in France. (FRANCE-POLITICS/HOLLANDE, moved, by Andrew Callus and Michel Rose, 659 words)

For many voters in Poland, economic growth is not enough

WARSAW - When Google opens an "innovation centre" in a former vodka factory in a down-at-heel neighbourhood of Warsaw next month, many Poles are unlikely to see it as a good sign. (POLAND-ELECTION/ECONOMY (GRAPHIC, PICTURE), moved, by Justyna Pawlak and Marcin Goettig, 995 words)

COMPANIES

Credit Agricole to pay $787 mln to settle U.S. sanctions probe-source

NEW YORK/PARIS - France's Credit Agricole SA has agreed to pay the U.S. authorities $787 million to settle allegations that it illegally moved money through the U.S. financial system in violation of sanctions against Iran, Sudan, and other countries, according to a person familiar with the matter. (CREDIT AGRICOLE-PROBE/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Karen Freifeld and Maya Nikolaeva, 435 words)

AmSurg makes $7.8 bln bid to combine with TeamHealth

AmSurg Corp, an operator of ambulatory surgery centers, has proposed to combine with TeamHealth Holdings Inc in a $7.8 billion deal as it looks to boost its physician services business. (TEAMHEALTH HOLDG-M&A/AMSURG (UPDATE 1), moved, 160 words)

Verizon revenue rises as promotions help attract postpaid users

Verizon Communication Inc, the largest U.S. wireless service provider, reportsd a 5 percent rise in quarterly revenue as heavy promotions helped attract postpaid subscribers. (VERIZON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 205 words)

Lockheed quarterly sales rise 3.2 percent

Lockheed Martin Corp, Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, reported a 3.2 percent rise in quarterly sales, helped by higher F-35 fighter jet sales. (LOCKHEED-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 210 words)

SAP says could beat targets on cloud's silver lining

FRANKFURT - Europe's biggest software company SAP says it could accelerate past full-year financial targets in the fourth quarter, its most important period of the year, as it confirmed the strong quarterly results it had outlined last week. (SAP-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Harro Ten Wolde and Eric Auchard, 515 words)

Actelion raises 2015 earnings forecast after strong drug sales

ZURICH - Europe's biggest biotech firm Actelion Ltd, which is weighing acquisitions to increase its reach, raised its full-year earnings forecast as sales of a new lung and heart drug beat expectations. (ACTELION-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by John Miller, 475 words)

TeliaSonera repeats 2015 dividend target, cuts profit outlook

STOCKHOLM - Swedish telecom operator TeliaSonera cut its profit outlook for 2015 and responded in more detail to criticism over its disclosure record as it posted third-quarter core earnings slightly above expectations. (TELIASONERA-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 270 words)

Irish privacy regulator concedes must investigate Facebook data

DUBLIN - Ireland's privacy regulator conceded on Tuesday that it should investigate Facebook Inc's transfers of data to the United States following a legal challenge mounted by an Austrian law student against its initial refusal to do so. (EU-PRIVACY/FACEBOOK (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, by Conor Humphries, 280 words)

Asda underperforms rivals in last three months - Kantar Worldpanel

LONDON - Sales at Asda, the British subsidiary of Wal-Mart, fell faster than at any of its "big four" supermarket rivals during the past three months, industry data shows. (BRITAIN-GROCERS/KANTAR, moved, 355 words)

Swedbank Q3 profit lags forecast as turmoil hit trading income

STOCKHOLM - Swedish bank Swedbank reports a bigger-than-expected fall in third quarter net earnings as the global market turmoil hit trading income. (SWEDBANK-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 210 words)

Glencore woes cast shadow over coal M&A

BARCELONA - Glencore's efforts to reduce debts to turn around its share price will limit its ability to do deals on coal assets and its absence is expected to slow consolidation in the depressed sector. (COAL-GLENCORE/M&A, moved, by Sarah McFarlane, 515 words)

Airbus taps Siemens exec to run defence business

PARIS - Airbus Group names Siemens executive Dirk Hoke as the next head of its Defence and Space division, recruiting an industrial high-flyer with no previous aerospace experience to regenerate its second-largest division. (AIRBUS-GROUP/DEFENCE (UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words)

ASOS confident on outlook as profit edges higher

LONDON - British online fashion retailer ASOS met forecasts with a 1 percent rise in profit for 2014-15, helped by demand for cut-price fashions abroad and strong trading in its home market. (ASOS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly 440 words)

TomTom location tracking bookings rise "substantially"

AMSTERDAM - TomTom, the Dutch navigation systems company, has seen bookings for its location tracking technology that can be used in automated driving surge over the first nine months of 2015, it says. (TOMTOM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 190 words)

Costa Coffee owner Whitbread posts higher profit, shares jump

Whitbread Plc's profit rose about 14 percent in the first half as new openings and growing demand at both its Premier Inn hotels and the Costa Coffee chain helped send sales up strongly. (WHITBREAD-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aastha Agnihotri, 300 words)

