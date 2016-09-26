Editor: Mark Potter +44 20 7542 2943

TOP STORIES

Deutsche Bank denies asking Berlin for help with U.S. dispute

FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank denies it has asked for German government help to deal with a $14 billion demand from the U.S. Department of Justice to settle claims it missold mortgage-backed securities. (DEUTSCHE BANK-MORTGAGES/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 515 words)

Turkish markets slide after Moody's cuts Turkey rating to 'junk'

ISTANBUL - Turkish shares tumble 4 percent while bonds and the lira also weaken sharply after ratings agency Moody's cut Turkey's sovereign rating to "junk", triggering fears of an outflow of foreign funds. (TURKEY-MARKETS/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Daren Butler, 600 words)

UAE says backs output freeze to support oil markets

ALGIERS - The United Arab Emirates says it will back a global freeze in oil output to bolster prices, while some OPEC delegates predict a meeting of producing countries in Algeria this week could still yield a deal to restrain supply. (OPEC-MEETING/EMIRATES (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler and Rania El Gamal, 420 words)

+ See also:

- ICE-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 220 words

- OPEC-MEETING/RUSSIA (GRAPHIC), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 520 words

- GLOBAL-OIL/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Amanda Cooper, 395 words

Aldi UK says profit fall won't change German parent's investment plans

LONDON - Management at British discount supermarket Aldi's German parent will not re-think their investment plans for the UK despite falling profits and the UK's decision to quit the European Union, Aldi UK boss Matthew Barnes says. (ALDI-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by James Davey, 600 words)

MARKETS

World stocks get twitchy before Trump-Clinton showdown

LONDON - European and Asian shares retreat with investors' focus on how Donald Trump will fare in a U.S. presidential debate against Hillary Clinton, while oil prices firm before an informal OPEC meeting. (GLOBAL-MARKETS/ (WRAPUP 5, PICTURE), moved, by Abhinav Ramnarayan, 530 words)

Yen gains after Kuroda sticks to negative rate script

LONDON - The yen is holding strong in the face of another volley of promises from the Bank of Japan to do everything necessary to get inflation back on the rise, including cutting interest rates further into negative territory. (GLOBAL-FOREX/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Patrick Graham, 545 words)

Turkey downgrade whacks emerging markets

LONDON - Turkish stocks, bonds and the lira sell off after a credit rating downgrade to junk while rising unease over U.S. politics and a meeting of oil exporters spurs broader emerging markets weakness. (EMERGING-MARKETS/, moved, by Karin Strohecker, 730 words)

Gold retreats after strong week, eyes on U.S. debate

LONDON - Gold retreats as last week's rally runs out of steam, with focus switching to a U.S. presidential debate later in the day which could prove a key pointer to the outcome of November's election. (GLOBAL-PRECIOUS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Jan Harvey, 415 words)

Bund yields fall as focus switches to U.S. presidential showdown

LONDON - Safe-haven German bond yields fall to their lowest in more than two weeks as attention turns from central banks to the looming televised debate between the U.S. presidential candidates. (EUROZONE-BONDS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Dhara Ranasinghe, 350 words)

INSIGHT

How Russia's central bank chief held the line

MOSCOW - One Thursday evening in March, Elvira Nabiullina, governor of Russia's central bank, faced down a rival in the struggle for influence inside President Vladimir Putin's entourage. (RUSSIA-CENBANK/NABIULLINA (INSIGHT, PICTURE), moved, by Elena Fabrichnaya and Katya Golubkova, 1,590 words)

European firms offer Britain scant support in divorce talks

LONDON - More than 20 European business associations and companies interviewed by Reuters say they back their governments' position that Britain's banking sector can only enjoy EU market access post-Brexit if the country still follows the bloc's rules. (BRITAIN-EU/BANKS (INSIGHT), moved, by Tom Bergin, 1,180 words)

ECONOMY

German business morale shrugs off Brexit to hit 28-month high

BERLIN - German business morale rose far more than expected in September, reaching its highest level in more than two years, a survey shows, signalling that executives had brushed off concerns about Brexit that had weighed on their mood last month. (GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 1), moved, by Joseph Nasr, 495 words)

Politics to trump central bankers

PARIS - With major central bank policy on hold for now, politics will take centre stage in the coming week as the U.S. presidential election enters a new phase with the first televised debate. (GLOBAL-ECONOMY/ (WEEKAHEAD), moved, by Leigh Thomas, 495 words)

BOJ's Kuroda sees no big rise or fall in bond buying for now

OSAKA - The pace at which the Bank of Japan buys bonds will depend on what is needed to achieve its yield curve target but no big increases or decreases were expected for now, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says, dampening speculation that the BOJ was considering tapering asset purchases. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/BOJ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Leika Kihara, 535 words)

IMF: Swiss central bank should focus on negative interest rates

BERN - Switzerland's central bank should adjust its policy to favour negative interest rates rather than currency interventions as it seeks to weaken the Swiss franc's appeal, the International Monetary Fund says. (SWISS-IMF/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by John Revill, 410 words)

COMPANIES

CBOE Holdings to buy BATS Global in $3.2 bln deal

CBOE Holdings Inc, the operator of the largest options exchange in the United States by volume, says it will buy BATS Global Markets Inc for about $3.2 billion, just over five months after BATS made its market debut. (BATS GLOBAL-M&A/CBOE HOLDINGS (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 265 words)

Pfizer says not to split into two

U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc says it has decided not to separate into two publicly traded companies at this time. (PFIZER-SPLIT/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 105 words)

+ See also:

- SANOFI FR-DUPILUMAB/, moved, 175 words

Germany's Lanxess to buy U.S chemical firm Chemtura for $2.7 bln

FRANKFURT - Lanxess AG is to buy U.S. speciality chemical company Chemtura for 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion) including debt in the German company's largest ever takeover, moving it further away from its main synthetic rubber business. (CHEMTURA-M&A/LANXESS (UPDATE 3), moved, by Ludwig Burger, 345 words)

Chinese group to buy Spanish firm ACS's Urbaser for up to $1.6 bln

HONG KONG/BEIJING - A Chinese group has entered into an agreement to buy Spanish builder and services provider ACS's waste treatment firm Urbaser for 1.16 billion to 1.40 billion euros ($1.30-$1.57 billion), the group says. (URBASER-M&A/ACS ES (UPDATE 1), moved, 115 words)

UK airline Monarch denies speculation it is in financial trouble

LONDON - British airline Monarch Airlines says it is operating normally and is on track to make a profit this year, after questions were asked about its future on social media. (BRITAIN-AIRLINES/MONARCH AIRLINES, moved, 235 words)

Majority of UK CEOs considering moving operations abroad post-Brexit -survey

LONDON - Three-quarters of British company bosses are considering moving operations abroad following the vote to leave the European Union, according to a survey published on Monday. (BRITAIN-EU/COMPANIES, moved, 390 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-EU/BANKS-POLL, moved, by Huw Jones, 385 words

HSBC top lawyer calls for new global anti-financial crime measures

LONDON - Governments worldwide should pass new laws to facilitate the sharing of information between themselves and the private sector in order to better combat financial crime, HSBC's top lawyer told a banking conference in Geneva. (HSBC-MONEYLAUNDERING/, moved, 315 words)