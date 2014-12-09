Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Oil hits five-year low, crushing risk appetite
LONDON - Oil prices plumb fresh five-year lows, prompting
investors worried about the global economy and renewed political
uncertainty in Greece to dump shares. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP
6), moved, by Nigel Stephenson, 520 words)
Greek markets plunge after government brings forward
presidential vote
LONDON - Greek share and sovereign bond markets plunge after
the government brings forward a presidential vote, in a
political gamble that heightens uncertainty over the country's
transition out of its IMF/EU bailout. (MARKETS-BONDS/EURO
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Marius Zaharia and Francesco Canepa, 655
words)
China stocks and currency tumble as volatility becomes new
norm
SHANGHAI - Chinese shares plunge, sharply reversing course
from a two-week rally fuelled in part by speculation the central
bank will further ease policy, with a key stock index recording
its biggest fall since the depths of the global financial
crisis. (MARKETS-CHINA/ (WRAPUP 1, PICTURE, GRAPHIC), moved, by
Pete Sweeney, 655 words)
Tesco shares tumble with fourth profit warning in five
months
LONDON - Tesco cut profit expectations for the fourth time
in five months as the cost of rebuilding after an accounting
scandal and a dramatic loss of market share increased pressure
on the British grocer and its new boss. (TESCO-RESULTS/ (UPDATE
3), moved, by James Davey and Kate Holton, 730 words)
INVESTMENT & INSIGHT
Financial watchdogs rethink plans to regulate big investment
funds
LONDON - Financial watchdogs are having to revise plans to
regulate the world's biggest investment funds because original
proposals would have made it more difficult for asset managers
to invest in infrastructure projects that are key to reviving
growth. (FUNDS-REGULATIONS/, moved, by Huw Jones, 495 words)
For Fed stress tests, US banks form a study group
NEW YORK - Executives at the biggest U.S. banks are sharing
notes with each other before their next round of tests with
federal regulators. Banks are struggling to figure out what
exactly the U.S. Federal Reserve is looking for when it conducts
its annual "stress tests," which measure how banks will hold up
during times of economic turmoil, bank executives, former Fed
officials and consultants involved in the process told Reuters.
(BANKS-STRESS/ (INSIGHT), moved, by Peter Rudegeair, 1,170
words)
ECONOMY
U.S. small business confidence jumps to near 8-year high
WASHINGTON - U.S. small business optimism surged in November
to its highest level in nearly eight years, the latest
indication the economy is positioned for faster growth in 2015.
(USA-ECONOMY/CONFIDENCE , moved, 235 words)
German imports fall at fastest pace in almost two years
BERLIN - German imports posted their steepest drop in almost
two years in October after a strong rise the previous month,
while exports also fell, but economists remained upbeat about
the prospects for Europe's largest economy.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/TRADE (UPDATE 1), moved, 365 words)
UK factory output slides, but economy unlikely to slow much
LONDON - British manufacturing slumped unexpectedly in
October after a strong September, but economists say the
country's economic recovery still looks set to slow only
slightly at the end of 2014. (BRITAIN-ECONOMY/INDUSTRY (UPDATE
1), moved, by William Schomberg and Andy Bruce, 415 words)
Reducing inequality would boost economic growth- OECD
PARIS - Moves by national governments to reduce inequality
between their rich and poor citizens would help to lift economic
growth, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development says. (ECONOMY-INEQUALITY/STUDY, moved, 360 words)
COMPANIES
German carmakers unveil surprise changes in top management
FRANKFURT/BERLIN - In a surprise move, BMW says its
long-time chief executive Norbert Reithofer will step down in
May, one year early, and hand the reins of the Munich-based
luxury carmaker to 49-year-old production chief Harald Krueger.
(BMW-SUCCESSION/ (UPDATE 3, PICTURE), moving shortly, 400 words)
Mazda says US recalls over Takata air bags to be expanded
nationwide
TOKYO - Japan's Mazda Motor Corp will soon expand a recall
of vehicles in the United States involving potentially defective
air bags from Takata Corp, it says. (AUTOS-TAKATA/MAZDA (UPDATE
1), moved, by Maki Shiraki, 185 words)
Lloyds dividend hopes under threat from UK banks stress test
LONDON - Lloyds Banking Group Plc risks rejection of its
plans to pay a dividend for 2014 unless it performs strongly in
a British test of its financial health, results of which are due
to be published next Tuesday. (BRITAIN-BANKS/STRESS (PREVIEW,
UPDATE 1), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 495 words)
Deutsche tests investor patience with no-surrender strategy
FRANKFURT - Deutsche Bank's determination to be the last
European in the upper echelons of global investment banking is
an expensive waiting game for investors.
(EUROPE-BANKING/DEUTSCHE, moved, by Thomas Atkins and Kathrin
Jones, 1,070 words)
Auditor says Kabel Deutschland worth more than Vodafone
offer
FRANKFURT - An auditor's report concludes Kabel Deutschland
is worth almost a quarter more than what Britain's Vodafone
offered for the rump of the company, potentially helping hedge
fund Elliott argue its case for a higher price for its stake.
(KABELDEUTSCHLAND-VODAFONE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)
Finland to buy Airbus out from defence group Patria
HELSINKI - Airbus Group has agreed to sell its minority
stake in Finnish defence company Patria as it presses ahead with
efforts to streamline its defence and space activities.
(FINLAND-PATRIA/AIRBUS (UPDATE 1), moved, 200 words)
Siemens sees higher synergies from Dresser-Rand purchase
FRANKFURT - German engineering group Siemens is now
targeting 30 percent more savings from its acquisition of
oilfield equipment company Dresser-Rand than previously
announced, it said in presentation slides published on its
website. (SIEMENS-OUTLOOK/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Edward Taylor
and Andreas Cremer, 235 words)