TOP STORIES
Stocks shrug off Greek jitters; oil, Bund yield fall
LONDON - Oil prices are anchored near five-year lows and
Germany's benchmark government bond yield falls to a record low
as concerns over Greece's political and financial prospects spur
demand for safety. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Jamie
McGeever, 655 words)
China's falling inflation raises prospect of faster easing
BEIJING - China's inflation hit a five-year low in November,
stoking expectations that Beijing will move more aggressively to
head off the risk of deflation in a slowing economy, which put
fresh life into soaring share markets after a reversal on
Tuesday. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHICS), moved,
by Pete Sweeney, 540 words)
France bids to show reform drive with deregulation bill
PARIS - France's government proposes a pro-growth reform
bill that is crucial for avoiding EU sanctions but risks being
watered down by left-wing lawmakers angry with President
Francois Hollande's deregulation drive. (FRANCE-REFORM/ (UPDATE
2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ingrid Melander and Yann Le
Guernigou, 615 words)
+ See also:
- FRANCE-REFORM/MEASURES (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words
BoE's Carney says rates will rise despite inflation dip
LONDON - British interest rates will have to rise despite an
expected dip in inflation but the exact timing of the hike is
uncertain and any moves are likely to be gradual, Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney says in an interview published on
Wednesday. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE-MCCAFFERTY, moved, 405 words
- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BCC, moved, by Liisa Tuhkanen, 330 words
INVESTMENT & MARKETS
Investors wary of market forecasts after 15 years of misses
LONDON - Investors are taking stock market forecasts sent
out by analysts at the end of the year with a pinch of salt
after annual predictions fell wide of the mark for best part of
15 years. (EUROPE-STOCKS/PREDICTIONS (GRAPHIC), moved, by
Francesco Canepa, 580 words)
Greek yield curve inverted as politics raise default fears
LONDON - Greece's short-term borrowing costs balloon, rising
further above long-term rates in a sign that investors fear
political upheaval in Athens could put the country back on the
road to default. (MARKETS-BOND/EURO, moved, by John Geddie, 500
words)
ECONOMY
ECB's Hansson joins Germany to warn of perils of fresh money
printing
TALLINN - Printing fresh money to buy government bonds is a
risky step with few benefits, the head of Estonia's central bank
warns, in the latest sign of resistance to any such move by the
European Central Bank. (ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David
Mardiste, 340 words)
OPEC cuts 2015 demand for its oil, says low prices may slow
shale
LONDON - Global demand for OPEC crude in 2015 will be less
than expected and far below its current output, the group said
on Wednesday, pointing to a hefty supply surplus without OPEC
output cuts or a slowdown in the U.S. shale boom. (OPEC-OIL/
(UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler, 415 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Christopher Johnson and
Jack Stubbs, 400 words
UK trade deficit hits seven-month low in Oct, helped by
slower oil imports
LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit narrowed in October
to its lowest level in seven months, helped by lower fuel
imports and a slight rise in exports, official data shows.
(BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 400 words)
Ukraine says needs expanded IMF programme
KIEV - Kiev wants the International Monetary Fund to expand
its $17 billion bailout package due to Ukraine's worsened
economic outlook, new Ukrainian economy minister Aivaras
Abromavicius says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/IMF (UPDATE 1), moved, 260
words)
Lower oil price points to rate cuts as Turkish economy slows
ISTANBUL/ANKARA - Lower oil prices could help Turkish
inflation fall to close to 5 percent next year, the central bank
says, suggesting it will have more room to lower interest rates
as growth slows and an election approaches. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/
(UPDATE 2), moved, by Daren Butler and Ozge Ozbilgin, 390 words)
Reuters poll on the outlook for the U.S., UK and euro zone
economies
Reuters has surveyed over 150 analysts for U.S., UK and euro
zone economies collecting data on the outlook for GDP, inflation
and monetary policy. (ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, moved, by Jonathan
Cable, 700 words)
+ See also:
- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, moved, by Andy Bruce, 700 words
- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words
- MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, expect at 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, by
Ashrith Doddi, 600 words)
Japan's looming benefit cuts an unspoken, unsettling
election theme
TOKYO - Looming benefit cuts are causing people to save
rather than spend, complicating Abe's attempt to break the
nearly two-decade deflationary mindset. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/WELFARE,
moved, by Lisa Twaronite and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 700 words)
+ See also:
- JAPAN-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi
Kajimoto, 430 words
COMPANIES
BP to spend $1 bln on hundreds of job cuts, restructuring
LONDON - Oil major BP says it will spend $1 billion on
group-wide restructuring in the coming year as it lays out its
long-term plans for its upstream oil and gas business.
(BP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/0900 AM ET, by
Ron Bousso, 400 words)
Cheap oil, stronger economies to drive airline profits in
2015 - IATA
GENEVA - Falling fuel prices and stronger economic growth
means global airlines will report more profit than expected in
2014 before rising to $25 billion in 2015, the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) says. (AIRLINES-IATA/ (UPDATE 1),
moved, by Tom Miles, Robert Evans and Tim Hepher, 350 words)
HSBC dismisses head of FX trading for EMEA -source
LONDON - British bank HSBC has dismissed its head of foreign
exchange trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Stuart
Scott, a source with knowledge of the decision says.
(FX-INVESTIGATIONS/HSBC (UPDATE 1), moved, by Patrick Graham and
Jamie McGeever, 205 words)
StanChart sets up financial crime committee after U.S.
scrutiny extension
LONDON - Standard Chartered has set up a board committee
responsible for financial crime compliance, a day after U.S.
authorities extended monitoring of the bank by three years.
(STANCHART-PROSECUTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Jessop, 415
words)
UK watchdog "seriously inadequate" in insurance review
-inquiry
LONDON - Britain's markets regulator was wrong to brief a
reporter about an insurance sector review and "seriously
inadequate" in how it reacted to the ensuing sell-off in
insurance shares, an independent inquiry says.
(INSURANCE-FCA/INQUIRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 370
words)
BG Group sells Australian gas pipeline for $5 billion
LONDON - British oil and gas company BG Group Plc agreed to
sell its Australian QCLNG Pipeline business for $5 billion as
part of a turnaround plan after a string of production
downgrades. (BG GROUP-APA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young,
350 words)
+ See also:
- BG GROUP-EGYPT/BP (INTERVIEW), moved, by Shadi Bushra, 425
words
Banca Transilvania to buy Volksbanken's Romania business
VIENNA/BUCHAREST - Banca Transilvania, Romania's
third-biggest bank, says it will buy Austrian lender Volksbanken
AG's Romanian business, in a deal that could mark the first
move in a wave of sector consolidation in the eastern European
country. (VOLKSBANKEN-M&A/BANCA TRANSILVAN (UPDATE 3), moved, by
Michael Shields and Luiza Ilie, 415 words)
Sunday closure could deal new blow to Hungary's foreign
retailers
BUDAPEST - Hungary's ruling party wants supermarkets to
close on Sundays, a measure likely to hurt big foreign retailers
such as Tesco, Auchan and Aldi which say they were also targeted
by new taxes. (HUNGARY-RETAIL (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Gergely
Szakacs, 600 words)
Under pressure, Lockheed opens up about secret weapons unit
PALMDALE, Calif. - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's No.
1 weapons supplier, has rarely felt the need to blow its horn
about its secrecy-shrouded crown jewel - until now.
(LOCKHEED-SKUNKWORKS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 680
words)
+ See also:
- LOCKHEED-SKUNKWORKS/ (FACTBOX), moved, 515 words
Pilots call for wider mediation in dispute with Lufthansa
BERLIN - Pilots at Lufthansa have called for mediation to
cover all areas of their dispute with the German airline's
management, not only the early retirement row that has resulted
in 10 strikes this year. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved,
300 words)
New Luxembourg leaks reveal Disney, Koch Industries tax
deals
LONDON - Walt Disney Co, commodities group Koch Industries
and others agreed deals in Luxembourg that could have delivered
huge tax savings, a group of investigative journalists has
reported, heightening an international debate on corporate tax
avoidance. (LUXEMBOURG-TAX/DISNEY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tom
Bergin, 505 words)
+ See also:
- BRITAIN-TAX/, moved, by Tom Bergin and William James, 390
words
TUI AG says 1 bln euro profit target coming into reach
BERLIN - German travel and tourism group TUI AG says its
target of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in core profit was
coming into reach in the current year as it reports its final
set of results ahead of its merger with TUI Travel. (TUI
AG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)
Former Swiss banker collapses in WikiLeaks trial
ZURICH - The trial of a former Julius Baer banker accused of
breaching Swiss banking secrecy laws by handing over
confidential data about offshore clients to WikiLeaks was halted
after the defendant collapses. (SWISS-TAX/ELMER, (PICTURE),
moved, by Joshua Franklin, 350 words