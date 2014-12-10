Editor: Sonya Hepinstall +44 20 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Stocks shrug off Greek jitters; oil, Bund yield fall

LONDON - Oil prices are anchored near five-year lows and Germany's benchmark government bond yield falls to a record low as concerns over Greece's political and financial prospects spur demand for safety. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Jamie McGeever, 655 words)

China's falling inflation raises prospect of faster easing

BEIJING - China's inflation hit a five-year low in November, stoking expectations that Beijing will move more aggressively to head off the risk of deflation in a slowing economy, which put fresh life into soaring share markets after a reversal on Tuesday. (CHINA-ECONOMY/INFLATION (WRAPUP 1, GRAPHICS), moved, by Pete Sweeney, 540 words)

France bids to show reform drive with deregulation bill

PARIS - France's government proposes a pro-growth reform bill that is crucial for avoiding EU sanctions but risks being watered down by left-wing lawmakers angry with President Francois Hollande's deregulation drive. (FRANCE-REFORM/ (UPDATE 2, PICTURE, TV), moved, by Ingrid Melander and Yann Le Guernigou, 615 words)

+ See also:

- FRANCE-REFORM/MEASURES (FACTBOX), moved, 400 words

BoE's Carney says rates will rise despite inflation dip

LONDON - British interest rates will have to rise despite an expected dip in inflation but the exact timing of the hike is uncertain and any moves are likely to be gradual, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says in an interview published on Wednesday. (BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY (UPDATE 1), moved, 325 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BOE-MCCAFFERTY, moved, 405 words

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/BCC, moved, by Liisa Tuhkanen, 330 words

INVESTMENT & MARKETS

Investors wary of market forecasts after 15 years of misses

LONDON - Investors are taking stock market forecasts sent out by analysts at the end of the year with a pinch of salt after annual predictions fell wide of the mark for best part of 15 years. (EUROPE-STOCKS/PREDICTIONS (GRAPHIC), moved, by Francesco Canepa, 580 words)

Greek yield curve inverted as politics raise default fears

LONDON - Greece's short-term borrowing costs balloon, rising further above long-term rates in a sign that investors fear political upheaval in Athens could put the country back on the road to default. (MARKETS-BOND/EURO, moved, by John Geddie, 500 words)

ECONOMY

ECB's Hansson joins Germany to warn of perils of fresh money printing

TALLINN - Printing fresh money to buy government bonds is a risky step with few benefits, the head of Estonia's central bank warns, in the latest sign of resistance to any such move by the European Central Bank. (ECB-POLICY/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by David Mardiste, 340 words)

OPEC cuts 2015 demand for its oil, says low prices may slow shale

LONDON - Global demand for OPEC crude in 2015 will be less than expected and far below its current output, the group said on Wednesday, pointing to a hefty supply surplus without OPEC output cuts or a slowdown in the U.S. shale boom. (OPEC-OIL/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Alex Lawler, 415 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-OIL/ (UPDATE 6), moved, by Christopher Johnson and Jack Stubbs, 400 words

UK trade deficit hits seven-month low in Oct, helped by slower oil imports

LONDON - Britain's goods trade deficit narrowed in October to its lowest level in seven months, helped by lower fuel imports and a slight rise in exports, official data shows. (BRITAIN-TRADE/, moved, 400 words)

Ukraine says needs expanded IMF programme

KIEV - Kiev wants the International Monetary Fund to expand its $17 billion bailout package due to Ukraine's worsened economic outlook, new Ukrainian economy minister Aivaras Abromavicius says. (UKRAINE-CRISIS/IMF (UPDATE 1), moved, 260 words)

Lower oil price points to rate cuts as Turkish economy slows

ISTANBUL/ANKARA - Lower oil prices could help Turkish inflation fall to close to 5 percent next year, the central bank says, suggesting it will have more room to lower interest rates as growth slows and an election approaches. (TURKEY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Daren Butler and Ozge Ozbilgin, 390 words)

Reuters poll on the outlook for the U.S., UK and euro zone economies

Reuters has surveyed over 150 analysts for U.S., UK and euro zone economies collecting data on the outlook for GDP, inflation and monetary policy. (ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, moved, by Jonathan Cable, 700 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, moved, by Andy Bruce, 700 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 700 words

- MARKETS-BONDS/POLL, expect at 1600 GMT/1100 AM ET, by Ashrith Doddi, 600 words)

Japan's looming benefit cuts an unspoken, unsettling election theme

TOKYO - Looming benefit cuts are causing people to save rather than spend, complicating Abe's attempt to break the nearly two-decade deflationary mindset. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/WELFARE, moved, by Lisa Twaronite and Tetsushi Kajimoto, 700 words)

+ See also:

- JAPAN-ECONOMY/SENTIMENT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Tetsushi Kajimoto, 430 words

COMPANIES

BP to spend $1 bln on hundreds of job cuts, restructuring

LONDON - Oil major BP says it will spend $1 billion on group-wide restructuring in the coming year as it lays out its long-term plans for its upstream oil and gas business. (BP-RESTRUCTURING/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/0900 AM ET, by Ron Bousso, 400 words)

Cheap oil, stronger economies to drive airline profits in 2015 - IATA

GENEVA - Falling fuel prices and stronger economic growth means global airlines will report more profit than expected in 2014 before rising to $25 billion in 2015, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) says. (AIRLINES-IATA/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Tom Miles, Robert Evans and Tim Hepher, 350 words)

HSBC dismisses head of FX trading for EMEA -source

LONDON - British bank HSBC has dismissed its head of foreign exchange trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa, Stuart Scott, a source with knowledge of the decision says. (FX-INVESTIGATIONS/HSBC (UPDATE 1), moved, by Patrick Graham and Jamie McGeever, 205 words)

StanChart sets up financial crime committee after U.S. scrutiny extension

LONDON - Standard Chartered has set up a board committee responsible for financial crime compliance, a day after U.S. authorities extended monitoring of the bank by three years. (STANCHART-PROSECUTION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Simon Jessop, 415 words)

UK watchdog "seriously inadequate" in insurance review -inquiry

LONDON - Britain's markets regulator was wrong to brief a reporter about an insurance sector review and "seriously inadequate" in how it reacted to the ensuing sell-off in insurance shares, an independent inquiry says. (INSURANCE-FCA/INQUIRY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Huw Jones, 370 words)

BG Group sells Australian gas pipeline for $5 billion

LONDON - British oil and gas company BG Group Plc agreed to sell its Australian QCLNG Pipeline business for $5 billion as part of a turnaround plan after a string of production downgrades. (BG GROUP-APA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Sarah Young, 350 words)

+ See also:

- BG GROUP-EGYPT/BP (INTERVIEW), moved, by Shadi Bushra, 425 words

Banca Transilvania to buy Volksbanken's Romania business

VIENNA/BUCHAREST - Banca Transilvania, Romania's third-biggest bank, says it will buy Austrian lender Volksbanken AG's Romanian business, in a deal that could mark the first move in a wave of sector consolidation in the eastern European country. (VOLKSBANKEN-M&A/BANCA TRANSILVAN (UPDATE 3), moved, by Michael Shields and Luiza Ilie, 415 words)

Sunday closure could deal new blow to Hungary's foreign retailers

BUDAPEST - Hungary's ruling party wants supermarkets to close on Sundays, a measure likely to hurt big foreign retailers such as Tesco, Auchan and Aldi which say they were also targeted by new taxes. (HUNGARY-RETAIL (PICTURE, TV), moved, by Gergely Szakacs, 600 words)

Under pressure, Lockheed opens up about secret weapons unit

PALMDALE, Calif. - Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's No. 1 weapons supplier, has rarely felt the need to blow its horn about its secrecy-shrouded crown jewel - until now. (LOCKHEED-SKUNKWORKS/ (PICTURE), moved, by Andrea Shalal, 680 words)

+ See also:

- LOCKHEED-SKUNKWORKS/ (FACTBOX), moved, 515 words

Pilots call for wider mediation in dispute with Lufthansa

BERLIN - Pilots at Lufthansa have called for mediation to cover all areas of their dispute with the German airline's management, not only the early retirement row that has resulted in 10 strikes this year. (LUFTHANSA-UNIONS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

New Luxembourg leaks reveal Disney, Koch Industries tax deals

LONDON - Walt Disney Co, commodities group Koch Industries and others agreed deals in Luxembourg that could have delivered huge tax savings, a group of investigative journalists has reported, heightening an international debate on corporate tax avoidance. (LUXEMBOURG-TAX/DISNEY (UPDATE 3), moved, by Tom Bergin, 505 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-TAX/, moved, by Tom Bergin and William James, 390 words

TUI AG says 1 bln euro profit target coming into reach

BERLIN - German travel and tourism group TUI AG says its target of 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in core profit was coming into reach in the current year as it reports its final set of results ahead of its merger with TUI Travel. (TUI AG-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 275 words)

Former Swiss banker collapses in WikiLeaks trial

ZURICH - The trial of a former Julius Baer banker accused of breaching Swiss banking secrecy laws by handing over confidential data about offshore clients to WikiLeaks was halted after the defendant collapses. (SWISS-TAX/ELMER, (PICTURE), moved, by Joshua Franklin, 350 words