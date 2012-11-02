Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

US payrolls rise sharply, giving Obama some relief

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers stepped up hiring in October and the jobless rate ticked higher as more workers restarted job hunts, a hopeful sign for a lacklustre economy that has been a drag on President Barack Obama's re-election chances. USA-ECONOMY/JOBS (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Jason Lange, 720 words)

+ See also

- USA-ECONOMY/JOBS (SNAP ANALYSIS), moved, by Lucia Mutikani, 300 words

- CANADA-ECONOMY/JOBS (UPDATE 2), moved by Louise Egan, 500 words

Deeper euro zone factory downturn hardens stimulus view

LONDON - Euro zone manufacturing shrinks for the 15th month running in October as output and new orders fall, a survey shows, fuelling expectations of further easing from the European Central Bank. (PMI-MANUFACTURING/EUROZONE, (UPDATE 1), moved, by Jonathan Cable, 600 words)

Sharp rise in U.S. jobs lifts shares, dollar

LONDON - The dollar strengthens and Wall Street stock futures rise after a better-than-expected rise in U.S. employment provides reassurance on the health of the world's biggest economy before next week's presidential election. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 220 words)

RBS braced for fines to settle Libor probe

LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland faces fines for its part in a global interest rate setting scandal, a matter the bank says is keen to settle as soon as possible. (RBS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 4), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Steve Slater, 780 words)

ECONOMY

Scope of Sandy's devastation widens, tempers flare

NEW YORK - Four days after superstorm Sandy smashed into the U.S. Northeast, rescuers are still discovering the extent of the death and devastation in New York and the New Jersey shore, and anger is mounting over gasoline shortages, power outages and the wait for relief supplies. (STORM-SANDY/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV, GRAPHIC), moved, by Edith Honan, 1,000 words)

Euro to sag vs dollar over the next year

LONDON - Slumping economies and the euro zone's stewing sovereign debt crisis will drain the value of its currency against the dollar over the next 12 months, according to a Reuters poll. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, moved, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

+ See also:

- MARKETS-FOREX-YEN/POLL, moved, by Yati Himatsingka, 550 words;

- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, moved, by Ross Finley, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Rothschild forms consortium to counter Bakrie buyout-sources

HONG KONG/JAKARTA - Financier Nat Rothschild is forming a rival consortium, including a contender for Indonesia's presidency, to launch a counter-offer to the $1.4 billion Bumi Plc buyout proposal from the Bakrie family, in a deal that would pour fuel on an already smouldering relationship (BUMI-INDONESIA/BERAU (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Stephen Aldred and Janeman Latul, 850 words)

Europe's new car market slumps toward 1993 lows

FRANKFURT/PARIS - The western European auto market maintained its sharp descent towards levels last seen nearly 20 years ago as consumers worried about unemployment and austerity shunned car dealerships in October. (EUROPE-AUTOS/ (WRAPUP 2) expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Christiaan Hetzner and Lionel Laurent, 500 words)

UK car insurers stall as prices flatline

LONDON - Britain's two top car insurers, Direct Line Group and Admiral, report weaker quarterly results, held back by flat or falling prices amid mounting competitive pressure. CARINSURANCE-UK/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Myles Neligan, 480 words)

Rosneft's muscle propels Russian oil to post-Soviet high

MOSCOW - Russia's oil output hits a post-Soviet high in October as a beefed-up Rosneft, soon to be the world's biggest crude supplier, digs deeper into hard-to-reach fields. (RUSSIA-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 650 words)

+ See also

- (GAZPROM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 610 words)

Alcatel posts wider loss in Q3

PARIS - Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent may sell assets to strengthen its balance sheet after posting a second straight quarterly loss as its customers around the world cut spending on mobile and fixed networks. (ALCATEL-Q3/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic, 800 words)

+ See also

- ALCATEL-DIVESTMENTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leila Aboudi and Gwenaelle Barzic, 480 words

South African mine strikes ease with deal at Amplats

JOHANNESBURG - Striking workers reach a deal with platinum giant Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to reinstate 12,000 miners sacked for an illegal strike, which could end the last major industrial action rocking South Africa's mining sector. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Jon Herskovitz)

Thomson Reuters operating profit slips, trading faces pressure

Thomson Reuters Corp reports a 15 percent fall in operating profit because of declining revenue and higher costs at its division that serves the financial industry. (THOMSONREUTERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Edward Tobin, 700 words)

Europe approves high-price gene therapy

LONDON - European officials approve the Western world's first gene therapy drug from a small Dutch biotech company, in a milestone for the novel medical technology that fixes faulty genes. (GENETHERAPY-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler, 500 words)