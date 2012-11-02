Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
US payrolls rise sharply, giving Obama some relief
WASHINGTON - U.S. employers stepped up hiring in October and
the jobless rate ticked higher as more workers restarted job
hunts, a hopeful sign for a lacklustre economy that has been a
drag on President Barack Obama's re-election chances.
USA-ECONOMY/JOBS (WRAPUP 3), moved, by Jason Lange, 720 words)
+ See also
- USA-ECONOMY/JOBS (SNAP ANALYSIS), moved, by Lucia
Mutikani, 300 words
- CANADA-ECONOMY/JOBS (UPDATE 2), moved by Louise Egan, 500
words
Deeper euro zone factory downturn hardens stimulus view
LONDON - Euro zone manufacturing shrinks for the 15th month
running in October as output and new orders fall, a survey
shows, fuelling expectations of further easing from the European
Central Bank. (PMI-MANUFACTURING/EUROZONE, (UPDATE 1), moved, by
Jonathan Cable, 600 words)
Sharp rise in U.S. jobs lifts shares, dollar
LONDON - The dollar strengthens and Wall Street stock
futures rise after a better-than-expected rise in U.S.
employment provides reassurance on the health of the world's
biggest economy before next week's presidential election.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 6), expect by 1430 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by
Marc Jones, 220 words)
RBS braced for fines to settle Libor probe
LONDON - Royal Bank of Scotland faces fines for its part in
a global interest rate setting scandal, a matter the bank says
is keen to settle as soon as possible. (RBS-EARNINGS/ (UPDATE
4), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Matt Scuffham and Steve
Slater, 780 words)
ECONOMY
Scope of Sandy's devastation widens, tempers flare
NEW YORK - Four days after superstorm Sandy smashed into the
U.S. Northeast, rescuers are still discovering the extent of the
death and devastation in New York and the New Jersey shore, and
anger is mounting over gasoline shortages, power outages and the
wait for relief supplies. (STORM-SANDY/ (WRAPUP 2, PIX, TV,
GRAPHIC), moved, by Edith Honan, 1,000 words)
Euro to sag vs dollar over the next year
LONDON - Slumping economies and the euro zone's stewing
sovereign debt crisis will drain the value of its currency
against the dollar over the next 12 months, according to a
Reuters poll. (MARKETS-FOREX-EURO/POLL, moved, by Andy Bruce,
600 words)
+ See also:
- MARKETS-FOREX-YEN/POLL, moved, by Yati Himatsingka, 550
words;
- MARKETS-FOREX-STERLING/POLL, moved, by Ross Finley, 500
words)
COMPANIES
Rothschild forms consortium to counter Bakrie buyout-sources
HONG KONG/JAKARTA - Financier Nat Rothschild is forming a
rival consortium, including a contender for Indonesia's
presidency, to launch a counter-offer to the $1.4 billion Bumi
Plc buyout proposal from the Bakrie family, in a deal that would
pour fuel on an already smouldering relationship
(BUMI-INDONESIA/BERAU (UPDATE 2), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET,
by Stephen Aldred and Janeman Latul, 850 words)
Europe's new car market slumps toward 1993 lows
FRANKFURT/PARIS - The western European auto market
maintained its sharp descent towards levels last seen nearly 20
years ago as consumers worried about unemployment and austerity
shunned car dealerships in October. (EUROPE-AUTOS/ (WRAPUP 2)
expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by Christiaan Hetzner and Lionel
Laurent, 500 words)
UK car insurers stall as prices flatline
LONDON - Britain's two top car insurers, Direct Line Group
and Admiral, report weaker quarterly results, held back by flat
or falling prices amid mounting competitive pressure.
CARINSURANCE-UK/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Myles Neligan, 480 words)
Rosneft's muscle propels Russian oil to post-Soviet high
MOSCOW - Russia's oil output hits a post-Soviet high in
October as a beefed-up Rosneft, soon to be the world's biggest
crude supplier, digs deeper into hard-to-reach fields.
(RUSSIA-OIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Vladimir Soldatkin, 650
words)
+ See also
- (GAZPROM-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 610 words)
Alcatel posts wider loss in Q3
PARIS - Telecom equipment maker Alcatel-Lucent may sell
assets to strengthen its balance sheet after posting a second
straight quarterly loss as its customers around the world cut
spending on mobile and fixed networks. (ALCATEL-Q3/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Leila Abboud and Gwenaelle Barzic, 800 words)
+ See also
- ALCATEL-DIVESTMENTS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Leila Aboudi
and Gwenaelle Barzic, 480 words
South African mine strikes ease with deal at Amplats
JOHANNESBURG - Striking workers reach a deal with platinum
giant Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to reinstate 12,000
miners sacked for an illegal strike, which could end the last
major industrial action rocking South Africa's mining sector.
(SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, by
Jon Herskovitz)
Thomson Reuters operating profit slips, trading faces
pressure
Thomson Reuters Corp reports a 15 percent fall in operating
profit because of declining revenue and higher costs at its
division that serves the financial industry.
(THOMSONREUTERS-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM
ET, by Edward Tobin, 700 words)
Europe approves high-price gene therapy
LONDON - European officials approve the Western world's
first gene therapy drug from a small Dutch biotech company, in a
milestone for the novel medical technology that fixes faulty
genes. (GENETHERAPY-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Ben Hirschler,
500 words)