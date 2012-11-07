Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775
Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595
(All times GMT / ET)
Receive this schedule by email:
mediaexpress.reuters.com
TOP STORIES
Global investors flag Fed, China relief after Obama win
LONDON, Global investors reckon markets could get
a substantial short-term fillip from Tuesday's re-election of
U.S. President Barack Obama as anxiety eases over future White
House policy on the Federal Reserve and relations with China.
(USA-CAMPAIGN/GLOBALINVESTORS, expect by 1500 GMT/ 10 AM ET, by
Mike Dolan, 1,000 words)
+ See also:
- USA CAMPAIGN/MARKETS, moved, by Rodrigo Campos and Steven
C. Johnson, 600 words
World shares gain, dollar slips after Obama win
LONDON - Shares and gold rally while the dollar falls after
President Barack Obama's re-election for a second term removes
uncertainty over the outlook for U.S. economic policy.
(MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 8, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Marc
Jones and Richard Hubbard, 790 words)
Greece faces protests as lawmakers vote on austerity
ATHENS - The Greek government overcomes divisions to defeat
an early challenge to an austerity package needed to secure
vital international aid, but it still faces internal dissent and
angry protests ahead of a final vote. (GREECE/(UPDATE 3, PIX,
TV), moved, by Karolina Tagaris and Renee Maltezou, 790 words)
Euro zone to flatline in 2013, pick up in 2014 -EU
BRUSSELS - The euro zone economy will barely grow next year
but pick up in 2014, the European Commission says, forecasting
slower growth than governments in all the bloc's biggest
economies expect. (EU-FORECASTS/(WRAPUP 1), moved, by Jan
Strupczewski, 775 words)
ECONOMY
UK's Cameron attacks EU budget before Merkel talks
LONDON - Britain's David Cameron attacks "ludicrous"
European Union budget plans and plays down hopes its leaders can
reach a spending deal later this month, stepping up the rhetoric
before talks in London with Germany's Angela Merkel.
(EU-BUDGET/BRITAIN, moved, by Peter Griffiths, 480 words)
Draghi says ECB plan allows for unlimited bond buys
FRANKFURT - The European Central Bank's new bond-buying
programme allows the ECB to make unlimited interventions in
sovereign debt markets and should dispel any market concerns
about a break-up of the euro zone, ECB President Mario Draghi
says (ECB/DRAGHI (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT/ 9.30 AM ET, 500
words)
Europe job woes spread as Ericsson, ING, Commerzbank cut
STOCKHOLM - Companies as diverse as telecoms equipment group
Ericsson, bank ING and steel group Kloeckner announce big job
cuts as an economic slowdown and uncertainty spread across some
of Europe's strongest economies. (EUROPE/JOBCUTS (WRAPUP 1),
moved, by Simon Johnson and Patrick Lannin, 600 words)
+ See also:
- FORD-EUROPE/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 315 words
South Korea widens nuclear lapses probe; KEPCO chief resigns
SEOUL - South Korea widens a probe into how thousands of
parts for its nuclear reactors were supplied using forged safety
documents, with regulators set to inspect all 23 of the
country's facilities - a move that could test public support for
the industry and threaten billions of dollars worth of
exports.(NUCLEAR-KOREA/ (UPDATE 4), moved, by Meeyoung Cho and
Somang Yang, 700 words)
COMPANIES
Exxon tells Iraq wants to quit huge oil project
BAGHDAD - Exxon Mobil has officially informs Iraq's
government it wants to pull out of a $50 billion oil project,
telling Baghdad in a letter it has started talks with other oil
companies to sell its stake, senior Iraqi officials says.
(IRAQ-EXXON/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Ahmed Rasheed, 700
words)
BNP Paribas eyes more cuts to counter European slowdown
PARIS - BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, is looking to
cut costs in its branch network to bolster its defences against
a weakening European economy, after hitting a goal to strengthen
its capital reserves ahead of schedule. (BNPPARIBAS-RESULTS/
(UPDATE 3), moved, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 690
words)
Insurer Axa highlights life sector challenge
LONDON/FRANKFURT - French life insurer Axa and reinsurer
Munich Re respectively cut and raise their profit guidance,
underscoring the contrasting fortunes of the insurance markets
they operate in. (EUROPE-INSURERS/ (WRAPUP 1), moving shortly,
by Myles Neligan and Jonathan Gould, 460 words)
Time Warner posts higher third-quarter profit
Time Warner Inc posts a higher third-quarter profit on
Wednesday as growth in its cable networks offset declines in its
film and TV entertainment business. (TIMEWARNER-RESULTS/(UPDATE
1), moved, by Liana B. Baker, 290 words)
Outokumpu wins EU approval to buy ThyssenKrupp unit
HELSINKI/BRUSSELS - Finland's Outokumpu wins EU approval to
buy ThyssenKrupp's Inoxum unit creating the world's top
stainless steel producer but must sell a prized Italian mill to
assuage monopoly concerns. (THYSSENKRUPP-OUTOKUMPU/(UPDATE 1),
moved, by Terhi Kinnunen and Foo Yun Chee, 350 words)
Telefonica may spin off Latin American arms to cut debt
MADRID - Telefonica could list its Latin American
subsidiaries next year, the latest step in the Spanish telecoms
company's efforts to cut over 50 billion euros ($64 billion) of
debt. (TELEFONICA EARNINGS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Clare
Kane and Robert Hetz, 665 words)
Dana Gas restructures $920 mln sukuk
DUBAI - Dana Gas, the first UAE group to default on an
Islamic bond, has reached an agreed restructuring of its $920
million sukuk, potentially averting seizure of its Egyptian
assets. (DANAGAS-SUKUK/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Dinesh Nair and
Mirna Sleiman, 750 words)
Carlsberg's turnaround plan in Russia bears fruit
COPENHAGEN - Danish brewer Carlsberg says a drive to focus
on its top brands and major supermarket customers had revived
sales in its key Russian beer market in the teeth of tougher
regulations and rising taxes. (CARLSBERG-RESULT/ (UPDATE 2),
moved, by Mette Fraende, 500 words)
Burberry profit ahead of forecasts
LONDON - British luxury goods group Burberry beat forecasts
with a 6 percent rise in first-half profit as its most wealthy
shoppers continue to spend despite a faltering global economy.
(BURBERRY-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by James Davey,
580 words)
Betfair pulls back from Germany over gambling tax
LONDON - Betfair Group has withdrawn its online sports
betting exchange in Germany, blaming a 5 percent turnover tax
for making its main product unviable in Europe's largest
economy. (BETFAIR-GERMANY (UPDATE 2), moved, by Keith Weir, 450
words)