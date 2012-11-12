Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

No immediate aid for Greece despite austerity vote

BRUSSELS - The euro zone will not authorise more money for Greece, despite the country approving a tough 2013 budget, because there is still no agreement on how to make its debts sustainable. (EUROZONE-GREECE/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Robin Emmott and Jan Strupczewski, 990 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-BUDGET/ (UPDATE 2, TV, PIX), moved, by Michael Winfrey and Harry Papachristou, 800 words

"Frankenstein" jibe greets Merkel as Lisbon sees black

LISBON - Anti-austerity protesters drape Lisbon statues in black mourning sashes to greet Angela Merkel and a local business newspaper blames the visiting German chancellor for "Frankenstein" policies driving Portugal into poverty. (PORTUGAL-GERMANY/ (UPDATE 1, PIX, TV), moved, by Axel Bugge and Daniel Alvarenga, 750 words)

Shares dip on U.S. fiscal cliff, Greece woes

LONDON - World shares stabilise after last week's sharp falls with concerns about a potential U.S. fiscal crisis and a Greek bailout keeping a limit on the recovery. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6,GRAPHIC), moving shortly, by Richard Hubbard, 900 words)

China economy recovering, bad debt risks dismissed

BEIJING - Comments by China's two top banking officials playing down the risks of bad debt in the banking system provides the latest upbeat signal from Beijing suggesting seven straight quarters of slowing growth have ended. (CHINA-CONGRESS/ECONOMY (UPDATE 1), moved, by Aileen Wang and Kevin Yao, 1,350 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-YUAN/, moved, by Pete Sweeney, 750 words

SPECIAL REPORT

Greece's far-right party goes on the offensive

ATHENS - In Greece, the nationalist party Golden Dawn has risen from fringe group to third in the polls. The party combines welfare for impoverished Greeks with a pledge to remove all illegal immigrants. Reuters examines how Golden Dawn operates, what it stands for and how far its influence now reaches (SPECIAL REPORT, PIX, GRAPHIC), moved for subscribers to Reuters Special Reports, by Dina Kyriakidou, 2,300 words)

ECONOMY

Obama to meet labour, business leaders for fiscal talks

WASHINGTON - President Barack Obama meets business, labour and civic leaders this week ahead of negotiations with top lawmakers to avert sharp tax hikes and deep spending cuts that loom at the end of the year. (USA FISCAL/OBAMA, moved, by Mark Felsenthal, 300 words)

Japan economy shrinks 0.9 pct in Q3, points to recession

TOKYO - Japan's economy shrank in the September quarter for the first time since last year, adding to signs that slowing global growth and tensions with China are nudging the world's third-largest economy into recession. (JAPAN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 3, TV), moved, by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko, 950 words)

EU risks regulatory own goal with hedge fund rules

LONDON - European Union regulation intended to ensure hedge funds and private equity groups cannot threaten the global financial system by being "too big to fail" could end up having the opposite effect. (EUROPE-REGULATION/AIFMD, moved, by Sinead Cruise, 860 words)

+ See also:

- LONDON-FINANCE/BONUSES, moved, 490 words

Starbucks, Amazon and Google to face UK lawmakers over tax

LONDON - UK lawmakers will quiz executives of Starbucks, Google and Amazon about how they have managed to pay only small amounts of tax in Britain while racking up billions of dollars worth of sales here. (BRITAIN-TAX/, moved, by Tom Bergin, 535 words)

U.S. to overtake Saudi as top oil producer - IEA

LONDON - The United States will overtake Saudi Arabia as the world's top oil producer by 2017, the West's energy agency says, predicting the energy importer will almost be able to achieve a previously unthinkable self-sufficiency in energy.(IEA-OIL/REPORT (UPDATE 2), moved, by Peg Mackey, 760 words)

EU commission freezes EU carbon emissions law

BRUSSELS - The European Union conditionally puts on hold its rule all airlines pay for their emissions to and from Europe. (EU-AIRLINES-ETS/ (UPDATE 2, TV) expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Barbara Lewis, 600 words)

Dismal trade, production data deepens fears about India

NEW DELHI - India's economic gloom deepens with a surprise contraction in industrial production, a fall in exports and higher retail inflation, dashing hopes of a quick revival in an economy on track to post its slowest growth in a decade. (INDIA ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Arup Roychoudhury and Matthias Williams, 500 words)

COMPANIES

Tycoon Sawiris offers to buy Telecom Italia stake

MILAN - Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris has offered to buy a stake in Telecom Italia, Italy's largest telecoms company says, in the latest sign of interest by deep-pocketed emerging-markets investors for vulnerable euro zone companies.(TELECOMITALIA-SAWIRIS/OFFER (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Danilo Masoni, 590 words)

SAS to cut jobs and sell assets in survival plan

STOCKHOLM - Loss-making Scandinavian airline SAS will sell businesses and cut staff numbers by 6,000 to secure government-backed loans and ensure its survival in a tough market. (SAS/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Simon Johnson and Veronica Ek, 840 words)

Airbus sells 460 planes in Jan-Oct, trails Boeing

PARIS - European planemaker Airbus won 460 aircraft orders in the first 10 months of the year, less than half the score by Boeing as its U.S. arch rival continued to benefit from a surge in demand for its new fuel-efficient 737 MAX model. (AIRBUS-ORDERS/ (UPDATE 1), moved, 330 words)

French firms tap private US lenders as banks run dry

PARIS - Listed on the French stock market based in a suburb of Paris, mailroom equipment maker Neopost is an unlikely trailblazer in international debt markets. (FRANCE-U.S PLACEMENTS/, moved, by Christian Plumb, 870 words)

Finnish officials block restart of Talvivaara mine after leak

HELSINKI - Finnish authorities block Talvivaara from restarting production at its nickel mine which has been leaking waste water, prompting fears of a hit to its already-weak finances. (TALVIVAARA-LEAK/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT/10.00 AM ET, by Jussi Rosendahl, 600 words)

ANALYSIS

Australian miners dig for precious new commodity - cash

SYDNEY/HONG KONG - Once darlings of the Australian mining boom, small and middle-tier prospectors are now running low on cash as commodities markets lose their lustre, pushing miners to look near and far for funds to keep afloat.(AUSTRALIA-MINING/(ANALYSIS), moved, by James Regan and Umesh Desai, 950 words)

Hyundai's focus on quality risks emerging market share

SRIPERUMBUDUR, India/SEOUL - Running around the clock and selling everything it can build, Hyundai Motor's Indian factory is bursting at the seams. But as demand grows and rivals scale up, the carmaker has chosen to take its foot off the pedal.(HYUNDAI-CAPACITY/ (ANALYSIS, PIX, GRAPHICS), moved, by Henry Foy and Hyunjoo Jin, 1,250 words)

China's corn revolution promises great leap forward

BEIJING/SINGAPORE - China's farmers are using higher-yielding seeds and embracing modern technology in a shift that makes it less likely China will be a long-term major corn importer.(CHINA-CORN/ (PIX, ANALYSIS), moved, by Niu Shuping and Naveen Thukral, 1,000 words)