Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

Global Picture Desk: + 65 6870 3775

Global Graphics Desk: + 65 6870 3595

(All times GMT / ET)

Receive this schedule by email:

mediaexpress.reuters.com

TOP STORIES

EU, IMF clash over Greece reignites debt crisis fears

BRUSSELS - A public clash between Greece's international lenders over how Athens can bring its debts down to a sustainable level has reignited fears the crisis could flare up anew. (EUROZONE/GREECE (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Annika Breidthardt, 1,100 words)

+ See also:

- EUROZONE GREECE/REPORT (UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words

Europe seeks to break logjam over regime to control banks

BRUSSELS - EU finance ministers seeks to break an impasse over a new regime to supervise banks, but with much of the plan contested and time running short to reach agreement, the European Union risks seeing this centrepiece reform unravel. (EU-BANKINGUNION/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by John O'Donnell and Robin Emmott, 800 words)

German investor morale slips as euro crisis takes toll

MANNHEIM, Germany - German analyst and investor sentiment drops unexpectedly in November as the euro zone crisis weighs on Europe's largest economy and optimism spurred by the European Central Bank's offer to buy unlimited amounts of bonds wanes. (GERMANY-ZEW/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Sakari Suoninen and Victoria Bryan, 800 words)

Greek worries send euro, shares lower

LONDON - World shares fall for a fifth day after international lenders clash over help for debt-stricken Greece, but the euro bounces higher on reports that Germany seems prepared to bundle Greek aid payments into a single jumbo deal. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/ (WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 930 words)

ECONOMY

France's Hollande to defend record

PARIS - French President Francois Hollande, facing plunging poll ratings, defends his first six months in office in a high-profile press conference. (FRANCE-HOLLANDE/ expect by 1730 GMT/12.30 PM ET, by Mark John, 600 words)

Jump in UK inflation clouds outlook for more BoE stimulus

LONDON - British inflation hit a five-month high in October after a rise in university fees and food prices, making it less likely the Bank of England will flag more stimulus when it presents new forecasts on Wednesday. (BRITAIN-INFLATION/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by David Milliken and Sven Egenter, 600 words)

Spain inflation hits highest since May 2011

MADRID - Spanish consumer prices rise at their fastest pace since May 2011 in October, increasing living costs for its already cash-strapped citizens and further undermining hopes of an economic recovery. (SPAIN-PRICES/(UPDATE 1), moved, 300 words)

Auto industry dodges tougher EU emission rules - sources

BRUSSELS - New European Union emissions rules for vehicles have been put on hold or are being delayed, EU sources and campaigners say, citing pressure from the hard pressed auto industry. (EU AUTOS/EMISSIONS (UPDATE 2), moved, by Barbara Lewis, 500 words)

Portugal face tough task following Irish market return

LISBON/DUBLIN - Portugal is going to have a tough time following fellow euro zone bailout beneficiary Ireland's route back into the bond markets.(IRELAND-PORTUGAL/MARKETS (ANALYSIS), moved, by Andrei Khalip and Padraic Halpin, 895 words)

Iranian oil output, exports rebound - IEA

LONDON - Iranian oil output rose in October after seven months of decline due to Western sanctions and its exports rebounded strongly as China and South Korea bought more oil, the West' energy watchdog says. (IEA/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Dmitry Zhdannikov and Christopher Johnson, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Slowdown in southern Europe catches up with Vodafone

LONDON - Vodafone writes down the value of its business in Spain and Italy by 5.9 billion pounds ($9.4 billion) and lowers its cash flow forecast as recession-hit southern Europeans cut back on using their mobile phones. (VODAFONE/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Kate Holton, 640 words)

BP freed for further Rosneft co-operation

LODON/MOSCOW - British oil company BP takes a step towards closer ties with Russian state oil company Rosneft as its existing partners in the oil-rich country drop their opposition to the tie-up in exchange for a $325 million pay-off (TNK-BP/ (UPDATE 2), moving shortly, by Andrew Callus and Doug Busvine, 400 words)

UK gas traders debate accuracy of wholesale gas prices

LONDON - The probe into alleged manipulation of UK wholesale gas prices by the Financial Services Authority (FSA) and energy regulator Ofgem has fuelled debate about how accurately gas prices are set by specialist reporting agencies. (BRITAIN/GAS, moved, by Oleg Vukmanovic, 800 words)

UniCredit Q3 net profit beats forecast

MILAN - UniCredit, Italy's largest bank by assets, says its net profit in the third quarter came in at 335 million euros ($425.82 million), well above analysts' forecasts, thanks to strong trading gains and cost cuts. (ITALY-BANKS/UNICREDIT, moved, 340 words)

+ See also:

- ITALY-BANKS/INTESA (UPDATE 2), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Silvia Aloisi, 600 words

Microsoft's Windows unit head, once a possible CEO, exits

SEATTLE - The executive most widely tipped to be the next chief executive of Microsoft Corp has left the world's largest software maker barely two weeks after launching the flagship Windows 8, as CEO Steve Ballmer moved to tighten his grip on the company. (MICROSOFT-WINDOWS/SINOFSKY (UPDATE 4, PIX), moved, by Bill Rigby, 945 words)

Home Depot profit beats as housing market improves

Home Depot Inc reports a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Tuesday and raised its full-year outlook as the world's largest home improvement chain benefited from a recent uptick in the U.S. housing market. (HOMEDEPOT-RESULTS/(UPDATE 3), /expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Martinne Geller, 700 words)

E.ON warns of weaker power demand in Europe

FRANKFURT - Germany's No.1 utility E.ON warns of weakening power demand in Europe and signals it may have to close plants and step up saving efforts after cutting its outlook for next year. (E.ON-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Christoph Steitz and Vera Eckert, 500 words)

Opel unions say no Ford-style overhaul imminent

FRANKFURT - Ford's decision to close three factories and cull 5,700 jobs in Europe will not serve as a blueprint for GM's Opel unit, where upcoming cuts are expected to be far milder, according to its top labour leader. (GM-EUROPE/ (INTERVIEW), expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Christiaan Hetzner and Jan Schwartz, 600 words)

British investment industry braces for 2013 reboot

LONDON - Fund managers and financial advisers who for decades have prospered from hard selling investments to Britain's middle classes are braced for a looming ban on commission-based sales that is set to shake up the industry and drive some out of business. (INVESTMENT/REFORM, expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Chris Vellacott, 800 words)

Lagardere, Bertelsmann, RTL feel media sector pain

PARIS/FRANKFURT - Headwinds facing Europe's media sector have buffeted Lagardere, Bertelsmann and its RTL unit, as the economic slowdown hits ad spending and makes the outlook more uncertain for publishers and others in the sector. (LAGARDERE-BERTELSMANN/ (WRAPUP 1), moved, by Dominique Vidalon and Harro Ten Wolde, 530 words)

TeliaSonera to float 25 pct stake in Kcell

ALMATY - Nordic telecoms group TeliaSonera plans to sell 25 percent of Kcell, the largest mobile operator in Kazakhstan, in a stock market float that could raise around $775 million, based on the price paid by TeliaSonera for its stake. (KCELL-LISTING/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Robin Paxton, 860 words)