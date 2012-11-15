Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Euro zone falls into second recession since 2009

BERLIN/PARIS - The debt crisis drags the euro zone into its second recession since 2009 in the third quarter despite modest growth in Germany and France, data shows.(EUROZONE-ECONOMY/ (WRAPUP 3, GRAPHICS), moving shortly, by Robin Emmott and Michelle Martin, 790 words)

+ See also:

- GERMANY-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 700 words

- FRANCE-ECONOMY/GDP (UPDATE 3), moved, by Daniel Flynn, 655 words

- SPAIN-ECONOMY/(UPDATE 1), moved, 350 words

BP faces record fine, to admit criminal charge over spill

WASHINGTON/HOUSTON - BP Plc is expected to pay a record U.S. criminal penalty and plead guilty to criminal misconduct over a 2010 disaster that caused the worst offshore spill in the country's history, sources familiar with discussions said. (BP-SPILL/ (UPDATE 4), moving shortly, by Chris Baltimore and David Ingram, 750 words)

+ See also:

- BP-SPILL/FINE (TIMELINE), moved, 460 words

Top euro policymakers at odds over Greek debt fix

HELSINKI/BRUSSELS - The European Union's top economic official seek to rule out any write-off of Greece's debt to governments after a European central banker says for the first time that a "haircut" on part of it is probable. (EUROZONE/ (UPDATE 1), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Jussi Rosendahl and Philip Blenkinsop, 900 words)

Growth worries, U.S. fiscal fears hit shares

LONDON - World equity markets fall for a seventh day, hit by evidence that Europe's debt crisis has stalled economic growth and persistent concern over the budget problems in the United States. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6, GRAPHIC), moved, by Richard Hubbard, 840 words)

ECONOMY

U.S. jobless claims surge in wake of superstorm Sandy

WASHINGTON - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits surged last week to a 1 1/2-year high, a sign superstorm Sandy has dented the U.S. economy by leaving tens of thousands of people out of work. (USA-ECONOMY/(WRAPUP 1), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, 600 words)

Shock drop in retail sales hits UK recovery hopes

LONDON - UK retail sales fall in October as shoppers bought less food and clothing, puncturing a consumer spending revival that policymakers hoped would kick-start the economy heading into 2013. (BRITAIN-RETAIL/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Olesya Dmitracova and Sven Egenter, 480 words)

Battle lines drawn over growth revenue in U.S. fiscal talks

WASHINGTON - The holy grail of conservative tax policy - the theory that lower tax rates will generate stronger revenues by turbo-charging economic growth - has sprung back to life and is stirring controversy again in Washington. (USA-FISCAL/CONSERVATIVES, moved, by David Lawder, 1,025 words)

Hollande expected to soften bank stance

PARIS - France is expected to reject tough rules proposed by Europe to curb the riskier activities of banks, after months of lobbying by the industry. (FRENCHBANKS-HOLLANDE/, moved, by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont, 500 words)

U.S., euro zone, UK economic poll

LONDON - Reuters has surveyed over 200 economists on the economic outlook for the United States, the euro zone and Britain, including additional questions on the U.S. "fiscal cliff" and who is likely to be the next Bank of England governor. (ECONOMY-POLL/EUROZONE, expect by 1420 GMT/10.20 AM ET, by Andy Bruce, 600 words)

+ See also:

- ECONOMY-POLL/USA, expect by 1420 GMT/10.20 AM ET, by Leah Schnurr, 600 words

- ECONOMY-POLL/BRITAIN, expect by 1420 GMT/10.20 AM ET, by Ross Finley, 600 words

Turkmen field to produce gas in 2013, to feed Europe, Asia

ASHGABAT - Turkmenistan is to start production next year from the world's second-largest gas field, a senior Turkmen official says, a project to supply Europe and Asia that benefits from U.S. and EU support but is opposed by Russia. (GAS-TURKMENISTAN/, moved, by Marat Gurt, 700 words)

COMPANIES

Glencore offers to sell German smelter for Xstrata deal

BRUSSELS - Glencore has offered to sell takeover target Xstrata's German smelter after EU antitrust regulators say its earlier offer to scrap a key zinc sales deal is not sufficient, two people familiar with the matter say. (GLENCORE-XSTRATA/EU (EXCLUSIVE, UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 450 words)

OUE bids $10.71 bln for Singapore's F&N, tops Thai offer

Overseas Union Enterprise Ltd launches a S$13.1 billion ($10.71 billion) offer for Singapore property and drinks conglomerate Fraser and Neave Ltd, trumping a bid from Thailand's third-richest man. (FRASERANDNEAVE-OFFER/ (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 500 words)

Top names drop off list of Thyssen Americas bidders

FRANKFURT - Several top steelmakers are sitting out ThyssenKrupp's auction of its U.S. and Brazilian mills and there appears little interest in the latter, suggesting the German firm may fall well short of its $9 billion asking price. (THYSSENKRUPP-STEELAMERICAS/ (DEALTALK), moved, by Arno Schuetze, 730 words)

Wal-Mart sales miss Wall Street view; shares down

Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, reports quarterly sales below analysts' expectations, with sales at established U.S. discount stores up, but not as much as Wall Street expected. (WALMART-RESULTS/ (UPDATE 2), expect by 1315 GMT/ 08.15 ET, by Bradley Dorfman, 400 words)

MegaFon eyes around $2bln in IPO, launches roadshow

MOSCOW - Russia's No. 2 mobile phone operator MegaFon launches its IPO roadshow with aims to raise $1.7-$2.3 billion, offering investors the prospect of a cash-generating dividend-payer in a maturing market. (MEGAFON-IPO/ (UPDATE 3), moving shortly, by Megan Davies and Maria Kiselyova, 780 words)

Boost coffee farmers or face shortages - Mondelez

ZURICH - The coffee industry risks supply shortages in coming years if it does not promote more sustainable farming methods, said the global head of coffee at Mondelez International Inc, the company carved out of Kraft Foods Inc last month (MONDELEZ/COFFEE (INTERVIEW, PIX), moved, by Emma Thomasson, 600 words)

Zurich Insurance shares tumble after Q3 profit fall

ZURICH - Zurich Insurance Group records a bigger-than-expected fall in third-quarter net profit after a blow to its German general insurance business, sending its shares to a three-month low. (ZURICH/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Catherine Bosley, 340 words)

S.Africa mine strikes end, tensions remain

JOHANNESBURG - The last of a crippling wave of illegal strikes that have swept South Africa's mining sector ends after workers accept an offer from Anglo American Platinum, the world's top producer of the precious metal. (SAFRICA-STRIKES/ (UPDATE 2, TV), moved, by Olivia Kumwenda, 625 words)

Sanofi lets Genzyme call the shots in culture overhaul

PARIS - When Sanofi boss Chris Viehbacher first met staff at Genzyme, the U.S. biotech he had just acquired after a prolonged takeover battle, he told them he did not want "planeloads of people coming from Paris over here to kind of Sanofize Genzyme". More than a year later, it is Genzyme, with a free-spirited culture and innovative edge, that is calling the shots at the French drug giant. (SANOFI-RESEARCH/GENZYME (ANALYSIS), moving shortly, by Elena Berton, 830 words)

Talvivaara founder returns to CEO role after mine leak

HELSINKI - Talvivaara reshuffles its management, with its chairman returning to an earlier role as CEO after calls that he take more responsibility over a waste water leak at a mine in eastern Finland. (TALVIVAARA/ (UPDATE 3), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Jussi Rosendahl, 400 words)