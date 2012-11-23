Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958
TOP STORIES
Greece says lenders closer to compromise on debt viability
ATHENS - The International Monetary Fund has relaxed its
debt-cutting target for Greece and only a 10 billion euros ($13
billion) gap remains to be filled for a vital aid tranche to be
paid, Greece's finance minister says. (GREECE-BAILOUT/(UPDATE
3), moving shortly, by Harry Papachristou and Lefteris
Papadimas, 770 words)
UK, Germans say deeper cuts or no deal in EU budget
BRUSSELS - Britain and Germany warn there will be no summit
deal on the European Union's proposed 1 trillion euro long-term
budget without deeper spending cuts, after the latest compromise
plan ignores their calls for further restraint. (EU-BUDGET/
(UPDATE 1, TV, PIX), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by Charlie
Dunmore, 400 words
German business sentiment surprises with November rise
BERLIN - German business morale surprises with its first
rise in seven months in November as exports outside the euro
zone and the prospect of strong Christmas sales offers hope
Europe's largest economy can regain some momentum.
(GERMANY-ECONOMY/IFO (UPDATE 2), moved, 545 words)
+ See also:
- GERMANY-ECONOMY-GDP/ (UPDATE 1), moved, by Annika
Breidthardt and Michelle Martin, 335 words
EXCLUSIVE-BP to restructure oil production unit - sources
LONDON - BP planS to announce a reorganisation of its oil
and gas production operations, three sources familiar with the
matter say, the second significant restructuring of its main
cash generator since the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
(BP-RESTRUCTURING (UPDATE 2), expect by 1500 GMT/10 AM ET, by
Tom Bergin, 500 words)
MARKETS
Euro, shares gain as Greek deal seen closer
LONDON - The euro hits a three-week high on signs of
progress in negotiations to get fresh aid cash to Greece and
after an influential German survey finds business sentiment has
improved. (MARKETS-GLOBAL/(WRAPUP 6), moved, by Richard Hubbard,
770 words)
+ See also:
- INVESTMENT-FOCUS, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Sujata
Rao, 800 words
ECONOMY
Early start to U.S. 'Black Friday' shopping frenzy
NEW YORK/BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota - The U.S. shopping frenzy
known as "Black Friday" kicks off at a more civilized hour, with
shoppers welcoming decisions by retailers such as Target Corp
and Toys R Us Inc to move their openings to Thursday night.
(USA-RETAIL/(UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Martinne Geller and
Dhanya Skariachan, 980 words)
German states reject Swiss tax deal in slap to Merkel
BERLIN - Germany's upper house of parliament rejects a deal
with Switzerland to tax assets stashed by German citizens in
Swiss bank accounts, dashing Chancellor Angela Merkel's hopes of
having the lucrative agreement in place by 2013.
(GERMANY-SWITZERLAND/TAX (UPDATE 2), moved, by Alexandra Hudson,
475 words)
Investors dump Argentine bonds; US court raises default risk
LONDON - Fears of a looming default on Argentine bonds are
sending even the most risk-loving investors to the exits after a
U.S. judge ruled against the country's government in a
decade-old dispute over sovereign debt.
(ARGENTINE-BONDS/INVESTORS, moved, by Sujata Rao, 700 words)
UK lawmakers consider radical overhaul of banking IT
LONDON - British lawmakers are considering an overhaul of
banks' IT systems to stimulate competition by making it easier
to switch accounts, a member of an inquiry into banking
standards tells Reuters. (BANKREFORM-GARNIER/ (INTERVIEW),
moved, by Matt Scuffham, 800 words)
COMPANIES
Autonomy founder says HP allegations don't add up
LONDON - Mike Lynch, mathematics whiz and former boss of
Autonomy, says he can't see how accusations levelled by
Hewlett-Packard Co of dodgy accounting add up to a $5 billion
writedown on the software business he sold them last year.
(HP-RESULTS/ACCOUNTING, moved, by Anjuli Davies, 985 words)
Volkswagen to invest 50 bln euros over next three years
FRANKFURT - Germany's Volkswagen plans to invest 50.2
billion euros ($64.7 billion) in its automotive business in the
coming three years as it strives to become the world's largest
car maker this decade. (VOLKSWAGEN-INVESTMENTS/ (UPDATE 2),
expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, 460 words)
Repsol eyes deeper Mexican ties after losing YPF
MADRID/MEXICO CITY - Spain's Repsol wants to patch up frayed
ties with Mexican state oil monopoly Pemex after the bruising
loss of its Argentine business but a deeper alliance depends on
Mexico's new government. (REPSOL-PEMEX/, moving shortly, by
Tracy Rucinski and David Alire Garcia, 890 words)
Russia drops lawsuit against Telenor
MOSCOW - Russia's competition watchdog has dropped its case
against Norwegian group Telenor for raising its stake in
Vimpelcom, paving the way for the Russian mobile firm to resume
dividend payments. (RUSSIA-TELENOR/ (UPDATE 2), moved, 340
words)
Sony at greater risk than Panasonic in downturn - Fitch
TOKYO - Panasonic Corp has a better chance than rival Sony
Corp of surviving Japan's consumer electronics slump because of
its unglamorous but stable appliance business of washing
machines and fridges, credit rating agency Fitch says
(SONY-PANASONIC/FITCH (UPDATE 1), moving shortly, 590 words)