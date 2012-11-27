Editor: Malcolm Davidson + 44 7542 6958

TOP STORIES

Greece, markets cheered by EU-IMF Greek debt deal

BRUSSELS - The Greek government and financial markets are cheered by an agreement between euro zone finance ministers and the International Monetary Fund to reduce Greece's debt, paving the way for the release of urgently needed aid loans. (EUROGROUP-GREECE/ (WRAPUP 1, PIX, TV, GRAPHICS), moved, by Jan Strupczewski and Luke Baker, 1,250 words)

+ See also:

- GREECE-DEBT/REAX (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), moved, by Harry Papachristou and Karolina Tagaris, 640 words

- EUROGROUP-GREECE/ (FACTBOX), moved, by Jan Strupczewski, 500 words

Don't delay new bank rules too long, Asia urges Europe

HONG KONG/BRUSSELS - Asian financial leaders warn Europe to limit any delay in stricter banking rules to months not years amid fears the U.s. decision to shelve the controversial new global regime could derail it completely. (EU-BANKS/(UPDATE 2), moved, by Rachel Armstrong and John O'Donnell, 800 words)

Greek debt deal sends shares higher but caution remains

LONDON - World shares climb to near a three-week high and safe haven German bonds fall after global lenders agree a new deal to reduce Greek debt and release loans needed to keep the country afloat. (MARKETS-GLOBAL (WRAPUP 7), expect by 1415 GMT/9.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 750 words)

OECD cuts global economic forecasts over euro zone risks

PARIS - The OECD slashes its global growth forecasts, warning that the debt crisis in the recession-hit euro zone is the greatest threat to the world economy. (OECD-ECONOMY/, moved, by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)

ECONOMY

US business spending plans gauge rebounds, shipments weak

NEW YORK - A gauge of planned U.S. business spending increases by the most in five months in October, but a fourth straight month of declines in shipments underscores the damage that fears of tighter fiscal policy next year are inflicting on the economy. (USA-ECONOMY/ WRAPUP 1), expect by 1400 GMT/9 a.m. ET, by Jason Lange, 450 words)

+ See also:

- USA-ECONOMY/HOUSING), expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, 300 words

New BoE chief will swap Canada's boom for Britain's bust

LONDON - When Canada's Mark Carney takes over as Bank of England governor next year, he won't just be swapping a vast, sparsely populated North American country for a small, overcrowed island on the edge of Europe. The economies of the two are as different as chalk and cheese (BRITAIN-CANADA/CARNEY, expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Nia Williams, 650 words)

+ See also:

- BRITAIN-ECONOMY/ (UPDATE 2), moved, by Olesya Dmitracova and David Milliken, 700 words

- BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY-GLOBALIZATION, moved, by Atossa Araxia Abrahamian and Jonathan Spicer, 620 words

REUTERS INVESTMENT SUMMIT

Hedge funds set for another tough year in 2013

LONDON - The embattled hedge fund industry looks set for another tough year in 2013, said executives at the Reuters Investment Outlook Summit, as managers grapple with further political intervention in markets and a growing scarcity of investment opportunities. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/HEDGEFUNDS, expect by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Laurence Fletcher, 900 words)

Investors' to stay cautious in 2013

LONDON - The world economy is still mired in deleveraging, the financial strength of corporate America is overstated, Europe's "a mess" and China has serious structural issues and demographic problems. Investors' best hope for 2013 is to stay cautious and play any short cyclical swings, Citi Private Bank's CIO said on Tuesday. (INVESTMENT-SUMMIT/CITI, expect by 1430 GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Chris Velacott, 750 words)

COMPANIES

ConAgra to buy Ralcorp for $5 bln, to become No.1 in store-brand foods

Long-time suitor ConAgra Foods Inc finally seals a deal to buy Ralcorp Holdings Inc for $5 billion to become the biggest private label food company in North America. (CONAGRA-OFFER/RALCORP (UPDATE 2), moved, 370 words)

Egyptian investor seeks to put stamp on Telecom Italia

DUBAI - Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris aims to shake up debt-laden Telecom Italia and steer it towards expansion in Brazil if shareholders warm up to his proposal for a 3 billion euro ($3.9 billion) cash infusion. (TELECOMITALIA-SAWIRIS/ (EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Mirna Sleiman, 1,075 words)

+ See also:

- TELECOMITALIA/SAWIRIS, moved, by Edmund Blair and Leila Abboud, 980 words

UK's Nationwide interested in buying RBS branches

LONDON - Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned financial services group, is interested in bidding for 316 branches being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to speed up its expansion into lending to small and medium-sized businesses. (NATIONWIDE-RBS BRANCHES/ (UPDATE 3), moved, by Matt Scuffham, 650 words)

Telia boss signs up for Russia's MegaFon IPO

MOSCOW - The head of Nordic telecoms group Teliasonera signs up for MegaFon stock, an important endorsement for Russia's No.2 mobile phone firm as it prepares to start trading shares on Wednesday. (MEGAFON-IPO/(UPDATE 2), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Olga Popova and Doug Busvine, 600 words)

Airbus, Boeing launch airliner ad war as rivalry heats up

PARIS - Airbus and Boeing have clashed over the performance of their latest revamped models as the aerospace companies battle for market share by offering fuel savings to cash-starved airlines. (AIRBUS-BOEING/CLAIMS, moved, by Tim Hepher, 800 words)

Ericsson sues Samsung for patent infringement

STOCKHOLM - Ericsson, the world's biggest telecom network equipment maker, says it is suing Samsung Electronics Co for patent infringement after two years of talks failed to yield a license agreement. (ERICSSON-SAMSUNG/ (UPDATE 3), moved, 630 words)

+ See also:

- CHINA-SAMSUNG/, moved, by Miyoung Kim, 400 words

Merck sticks with OTC drugs, unfazed by possible proceeds

FRANKFURT - Merck KGaA reaffirms a commitment to its non-prescription drugs unit even as a tussle over vitamin maker Schiff Nutrition exposes rich premiums that could be fetched in a sale. (MERCKKGAA-OTC/, moved, by Ludwig Burger, 600 words)