TOP STORIES
Greece, markets cheered by EU-IMF Greek debt deal
BRUSSELS - The Greek government and financial markets are
cheered by an agreement between euro zone finance ministers and
the International Monetary Fund to reduce Greece's debt, paving
the way for the release of urgently needed aid loans.
EUROGROUP-GREECE/
Strupczewski and Luke Baker, 1,250 words)
GREECE-DEBT/REAX
Papachristou and Karolina Tagaris, 640 words
EUROGROUP-GREECE/ (FACTBOX)
500 words
Don't delay new bank rules too long, Asia urges Europe
HONG KONG/BRUSSELS - Asian financial leaders warn Europe to
limit any delay in stricter banking rules to months not years
amid fears the U.s. decision to shelve the controversial new
global regime could derail it completely. (EU-BANKS/(UPDATE 2),
moved, by Rachel Armstrong and John O'Donnell, 800 words)
Greek debt deal sends shares higher but caution remains
LONDON - World shares climb to near a three-week high and
safe haven German bonds fall after global lenders agree a new
deal to reduce Greek debt and release loans needed to keep the
country afloat.
GMT/9.15 AM ET, by Marc Jones, 750 words)
OECD cuts global economic forecasts over euro zone risks
PARIS - The OECD slashes its global growth forecasts,
warning that the debt crisis in the recession-hit euro zone is
the greatest threat to the world economy.
by Leigh Thomas, 600 words)
ECONOMY
US business spending plans gauge rebounds, shipments weak
NEW YORK - A gauge of planned U.S. business spending
increases by the most in five months in October, but a fourth
straight month of declines in shipments underscores the damage
that fears of tighter fiscal policy next year are inflicting on
the economy.
ET, by Jason Lange, 450 words)
USA-ECONOMY/HOUSING
words
New BoE chief will swap Canada's boom for Britain's bust
LONDON - When Canada's Mark Carney takes over as Bank of
England governor next year, he won't just be swapping a vast,
sparsely populated North American country for a small,
overcrowed island on the edge of Europe. The economies of the
two are as different as chalk and cheese
expect by 1530 GMT/10.30 AM ET, by Nia Williams, 650 words)
BRITAIN-ECONOMY/
and David Milliken, 700 words
BRITAIN-BOE/CARNEY-GLOBALIZATION
Abrahamian and Jonathan Spicer, 620 words
REUTERS INVESTMENT SUMMIT
Hedge funds set for another tough year in 2013
LONDON - The embattled hedge fund industry looks set for
another tough year in 2013, said executives at the Reuters
Investment Outlook Summit, as managers grapple with further
political intervention in markets and a growing scarcity of
investment opportunities.
by 1700 GMT/12 PM ET, by Laurence Fletcher, 900 words)
Investors' to stay cautious in 2013
LONDON - The world economy is still mired in deleveraging,
the financial strength of corporate America is overstated,
Europe's "a mess" and China has serious structural issues and
demographic problems. Investors' best hope for 2013 is to stay
cautious and play any short cyclical swings, Citi Private Bank's
CIO said on Tuesday.
GMT/9.30 AM ET, by Chris Velacott, 750 words)
COMPANIES
ConAgra to buy Ralcorp for $5 bln, to become No.1 in
store-brand foods
Long-time suitor ConAgra Foods Inc finally seals a deal to
buy Ralcorp Holdings Inc for $5 billion to become the biggest
private label food company in North America.
CONAGRA-OFFER/RALCORP
Egyptian investor seeks to put stamp on Telecom Italia
DUBAI - Egyptian entrepreneur Naguib Sawiris aims to shake
up debt-laden Telecom Italia and steer it towards expansion in
Brazil if shareholders warm up to his proposal for a 3 billion
euro ($3.9 billion) cash infusion.
(EXCLUSIVE), moved, by Mirna Sleiman, 1,075 words)
TELECOMITALIA/SAWIRIS
Abboud, 980 words
UK's Nationwide interested in buying RBS branches
LONDON - Nationwide, Britain's biggest customer-owned
financial services group, is interested in bidding for 316
branches being sold by Royal Bank of Scotland to speed up its
expansion into lending to small and medium-sized businesses.
NATIONWIDE-RBS BRANCHES/
650 words)
Telia boss signs up for Russia's MegaFon IPO
MOSCOW - The head of Nordic telecoms group Teliasonera signs
up for MegaFon stock, an important endorsement for Russia's No.2
mobile phone firm as it prepares to start trading shares on
Wednesday.
by Olga Popova and Doug Busvine, 600 words)
Airbus, Boeing launch airliner ad war as rivalry heats up
PARIS - Airbus and Boeing have clashed over the performance
of their latest revamped models as the aerospace companies
battle for market share by offering fuel savings to cash-starved
airlines.
words)
Ericsson sues Samsung for patent infringement
STOCKHOLM - Ericsson, the world's biggest telecom network
equipment maker, says it is suing Samsung Electronics Co for
patent infringement after two years of talks failed to yield a
license agreement.
words)
CHINA-SAMSUNG/
Merck sticks with OTC drugs, unfazed by possible proceeds
FRANKFURT - Merck KGaA reaffirms a commitment to its
non-prescription drugs unit even as a tussle over vitamin maker
Schiff Nutrition exposes rich premiums that could be fetched in
a sale. (MERCKKGAA-OTC/, moved, by Ludwig Burger, 600 words)